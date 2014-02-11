Glossip Girl: The new fashion bob

When Jennifer Lawrence and Pamela Anderson emerged from the hairdresser with little more than an inch of hair it seemed that 2014 was destined to be the year of the crop. But while they’re growing out those close-cuts, there’s a new trend for taking waist-length hair and giving it a dramatic makeover, without having to lose a foot or more of tresses in the process.

This season, the latest power-cut is what has been dubbed by stylist Jen Atkin as the ‘fashion bob’. Atkin was responsible for Jessica Alba’s textured bob and gave a 360 degree perspective on her Instagram to show the extent of this new, fashion length’s versatility.

The reason this new length has suddenly become de rigeur, explains Atkin, is because, ‘This bob can be worn in so many different ways. Sleek or textured, up or down, this look is about versatility and can work with any look.’

Indeed, Kate Mara’s dyed fashion bob has volume, texture and a fashion edge, while Emma Roberts and Natalie Portman show how this shorter style can also work when sleek and groomed. And then there’s Kylie Jenner, who despite coming from a long line of long-haired lovelies has opted for this ‘anti-cut’ too.

Jonathan Long, UK Colour Advisor for Nice and Easy, says: ‘Mid length is so hot right now as it’s easy to manage, but still incredibly versatile.’ In fact Jonathan, who has styled Sophie Dahl and Jodi Albert, saw this trend coming: ‘I predicted this would be the next big thing because you can curl it, have it sleek or wear it messy with a fringe. What’s great is that it suits most face shapes and hair types.’

Jennifer Connelly, famed for her sleek black hair, has dabbled with this new style which is still incredibly feminine, but slightly less high-maintenance than super-long locks. Also following the trend is of course Beyonce with her new textured look, Jules Hough, whose edgy bob is no less pretty than her long blonde hair, while Girls’ star Zosia Mamet and Kristen Wiig have both taken the edge off their longer styles to reveal fuller, healthier looking, but more flattering styles.

Glossip Girl is tempted to head straight to the salon for a little bit of what Alba’s having, but we’ll take a breath and heed Atkin’s advice first. The trick, she says ‘is to keep the layers long, which is what allows for the versatility of this particular cut.'

Layers are the key, but too many and you’ll have flicky ends and be living back in your worst ’90s hair nightmares before you can say ‘How much for a set of extensions?’ so by all means have your stylist cut into your hair to achieve the new superstar style, but remember – less is more. What sets this style apart is the element of grunge that implies minimum effort for maximum effect.