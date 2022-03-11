We can't stop thinking about the Glossybox Beauty Advent Calendar

Written in partnership with Glossybox
It might only be September but that doesn't mean our thoughts aren't already turning to Christmas and as we start to think about the most festive of months, we can't help but dream about beauty advent calendars. In particular, the Glossybox Surprise Me calendar.
Glossybox's advent calendar sold out in 2020 and we're expecting a repeat performance this year. The pink, white and rose gold marble print calendar houses 25 beauty must-haves from top brands such as Elemis, Pixi, Sarah Chapman and Huda. There are 15 full sizes products behind the doors and 10 deluxe minis, with everything from makeup and haircare hits to skincare essentials.
How much is the Glossybox advent calendar worth?
The calendar is worth £465 but is on sale for £85 for Glossybox subscribers and £105 for non-subscribers. That's a £380 saving!
There's also a bundle saving for subscribers; you can purchase two calendars for £160 saving £5 per calendar, or purchase three calendars for £225, saving £10 per calendar.
What's inside the Glossybox 2021 advent calendar?
If you're one of those people who peeks in their stocking pre-Christmas morning, here's what's behind every door of the calendar. Starting with our highlights...
1. Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette, full size
Perfect for all those festive occasions in your diary, this palette has nine buttery soft mattes, six high-shine creamy metallics with Huda's trademark pearls blended through them, one glitter powder for showstopping New Year's Eve looks and tow sheer multi-reflective shadows for a multidimensional glow.
2. James Read Sleep Mask Face Retinol: Deluxe Mini
James Read's self-tans are second to none and this overnight multi-tasker not only tans, but offers the anti-ageing benefits of retinol too. Just what you need when those late December nights start catching up with you.
3. Elemis Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser: Deluxe Mini
We're yet to meet anyone who doesn't love this classic cleanser. It takes off every scrap of makeup and soothes the skin all at once.
What else is behind the doors?
Wander Beauty Trip for Two Blush and Bronzer Duo: Full-Size
Glov Satin Sleeping Mask: Full-Size
Sarah Chapman Skinesis The Facialift: Full-Size
Avant Skincare Eight Hour Retexturising & Anti-Oxidising Hyaluronic Facial Serum: Full-Size
Molton Brown Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel: Deluxe Mini
Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask: Deluxe Mini
W7 Cosmetics Super Brows Super Definition Eyebrow Pencil: Full-Size
Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner: Full-Size
Pixi Glow Tonic: Full-Size
Vitamasques Lip Mask - Plump & Repair: Full-Size
Laura Geller Touch Up All Over Face: Deluxe Mini
Ecooking Peeling Mask: Deluxe Mini
Magnitone Eco Friendly MicroFibre Cleansing Pads: Deluxe Mini
Steve Laurent Lip Liner: Full-Size
Boucleme Scalp Massager: Full-Size
Zoeva Infinite Potential Mascara: Full-Size
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: Deluxe Mini
Lartitzy Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick: Full-Size
Bubble T Cosmetics Pink Grapefruit Bath Crumble: Full-Size
Verso Skincare Nourishing Cream: Deluxe Mini
Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick Bang: Deluxe Mini
Rodial Soft Focus Glow Drops: Full-Size