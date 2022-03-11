We can't stop thinking about the Glossybox Beauty Advent Calendar

Written in partnership with Glossybox

It might only be September but that doesn't mean our thoughts aren't already turning to Christmas and as we start to think about the most festive of months, we can't help but dream about beauty advent calendars. In particular, the Glossybox Surprise Me calendar.

Glossybox's advent calendar sold out in 2020 and we're expecting a repeat performance this year. The pink, white and rose gold marble print calendar houses 25 beauty must-haves from top brands such as Elemis, Pixi, Sarah Chapman and Huda. There are 15 full sizes products behind the doors and 10 deluxe minis, with everything from makeup and haircare hits to skincare essentials.

How much is the Glossybox advent calendar worth?

The calendar is worth £465 but is on sale for £85 for Glossybox subscribers and £105 for non-subscribers. That's a £380 saving!

There's also a bundle saving for subscribers; you can purchase two calendars for £160 saving £5 per calendar, or purchase three calendars for £225, saving £10 per calendar.

What's inside the Glossybox 2021 advent calendar?

If you're one of those people who peeks in their stocking pre-Christmas morning, here's what's behind every door of the calendar. Starting with our highlights...

1. Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette, full size

Perfect for all those festive occasions in your diary, this palette has nine buttery soft mattes, six high-shine creamy metallics with Huda's trademark pearls blended through them, one glitter powder for showstopping New Year's Eve looks and tow sheer multi-reflective shadows for a multidimensional glow.

2. James Read Sleep Mask Face Retinol: Deluxe Mini

James Read's self-tans are second to none and this overnight multi-tasker not only tans, but offers the anti-ageing benefits of retinol too. Just what you need when those late December nights start catching up with you.

3. Elemis Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser: Deluxe Mini

We're yet to meet anyone who doesn't love this classic cleanser. It takes off every scrap of makeup and soothes the skin all at once.

What else is behind the doors?

Wander Beauty Trip for Two Blush and Bronzer Duo: Full-Size

Glov Satin Sleeping Mask: Full-Size

Sarah Chapman Skinesis The Facialift: Full-Size

Avant Skincare Eight Hour Retexturising & Anti-Oxidising Hyaluronic Facial Serum: Full-Size

Molton Brown Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel: Deluxe Mini

Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask: Deluxe Mini

W7 Cosmetics Super Brows Super Definition Eyebrow Pencil: Full-Size

Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner: Full-Size

Pixi Glow Tonic: Full-Size

Vitamasques Lip Mask - Plump & Repair: Full-Size

Laura Geller Touch Up All Over Face: Deluxe Mini

Ecooking Peeling Mask: Deluxe Mini

Magnitone Eco Friendly MicroFibre Cleansing Pads: Deluxe Mini

Steve Laurent Lip Liner: Full-Size

Boucleme Scalp Massager: Full-Size

Zoeva Infinite Potential Mascara: Full-Size

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: Deluxe Mini

Lartitzy Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick: Full-Size

Bubble T Cosmetics Pink Grapefruit Bath Crumble: Full-Size

Verso Skincare Nourishing Cream: Deluxe Mini

Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick Bang: Deluxe Mini

Rodial Soft Focus Glow Drops: Full-Size

The Glossybox Surprise Me advent calendar is available now