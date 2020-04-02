Glossy pick me ups: the goodies we're gifting friends in need

We've given glossy picks a lockdown spin this week; rather than what we've loved over the last seven days we've compiled a list of things we're sending to our friends and family in need this week. Whether they're key workers, people testing positive for coronavirus or those working for the NHS, these are the gifts we're sending to our loved ones. Aromatherapy Associates Forest Therapy Wellness Mist, £18

Gifted by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "There’s nothing quite like an Aromatherapy Associates product to make me-time feel truly therapeutic and this found its way straight to my bathroom shelf when it launched late last year. The Forest Therapy scent is designed to help you reconnect with nature and enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors, without stepping out of the sanctuary of your home - ideal given that we’re only allowed out once a day at the moment. The warm woody aroma conjures up the feeling of being surrounded by lush green forest, so a few spritzes over the body before you settle down to another day at your dining room table is a lovely reminder that the world is out there waiting for us, when all of this is over." Buy it now Tiebandz London hair ties, £6.50 for 3

Gifted by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "These decorative bands look super cool around a wrist or even ankle and are made to suit a dual function as friendship band and hairband. And they succeed brilliantly at both. They don't cut off your circulation and leave you with welts at the end of the day and are light and soft enough not to pull or snag your hair or give you hairband headache. They come in plenty of colours from denim to neon and make a brilliant 'thinking of you' gift. Order some for yourself as well in solidarity." Buy it now Sister & Co Myrtle Bath Soak, £20

Gifted by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I love that Sister & Co’s body products are all named after ladies (Myrtle, Holly and Rosa), it makes me feel like an old friend is embracing me whenever I use them - and that’s how I want my friend when she arrives home from a long day working at hospital to find this waiting on her doorstep. Two capfuls of this eucalyptus and mint-infused oil added to the bath helps the mind drift far away from crowded waiting rooms to somewhere altogether more peaceful. Plus, for any product ordered ATM, you get a free charcoal soap to gift a neighbour in need." Buy it now Gucci Mascara Obscur, £30





Gifted by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "Whenever we get asked at Get the Gloss whether we have any beauty ‘spares’ it’s always a mascara that friends are after. If you have a friend in need, this gift will seal your friendship for life. First the packaging - matte, pink, weighty, it’s a beauty to behold. Coverage-wise it’s deep and long-lasting with great definition and volume. Everything you - and your delighted friend - could want, really." Buy it now Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit, £34.99

Gifted by: Jemma Thomspon, digital designer "We all have that one friend who is obsessed with their nails, immaculately crafted by their trusted nail tech; you’ve never seen them without a chip and often wonder is pot luck or sheer sorcery? It’s time to check in and help them master a new skill with this DIY gel manicure kit. The perfect introductory set for salon-worthy results without having to shell out too much. Featuring a gel polish, all the accessories one would need (nail file, cuticle stick and remover pads) and a LED lamp which plugs into your USB port. It’s a guaranteed pick-me-up for any beauty lover." Buy it now Ilapothecary Calm Butterfly’s Soothing Balm, £21.25







Gifted by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director



"There’s definitely alchemy afoot in Ilapothecary’s products which give them a touch of magic (even more magically, they are currently 15 per cent off at Lookfantastic.com). They are made with the finest organic essences and botanicals, which only someone as skilled as their yogic creator Denise Leicester (of Ila Spa) can ever hope to explain. All you need to know is that this multi-purpose body balm can soothe headaches, calm your mood and even soften scars. Numerology is part of the range’s creation - this is Remedy 8 signifying brings determination and strength and I'm sure we all know someone who could use a bit of that right now. Rub between your palms, inhale before you apply to wherever needs some TLC and feel the weight fall from your mind." Buy it now Jonathan Adler Rainbow Hand 750 Piece Shaped Puzzle, £22.69

Gifted by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "Confession time; before COVID-19 I was trying to convert my friendship group into a puzzle club, sadly there were no takers. However, now is the perfect time to join the squad - I’ve yet to think of a name... There is nothing better than switching off your phone for a digital detox and immersing yourself into a challenge when your brain needs a mental workout. If you have any friends isolating together or family members, this is the perfect distraction. Trust me, it will prevent Monopoly spats and look so cute, you’ll want to frame." Buy it now Foga Two-Week Plantshake Care Bundle, £34

Gifted by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "I never normally buy smoothie mixes as invariably I don’t like all the other things they put in there to supposedly make them palatable such as stevia. But this is different; these little sachets are filled with pure freeze-dried fruits and veg and the odd superfood (flaxseed, chia seeds and acai berries) with nothing else added. Freeze drying maintains a high percentage of nutrients. You simply add to milk or water in a shaker or stir into porridge to help you up your fruit and veg count when you are too busy or too isolated to shop. Great if you are recovering from illness too. Foga have discounted this bundle by 25 per cent to make it more accessible, with a 40 per cent discount for NHS staff. Good work Foga!" Buy it now Edge of Ember Wishbone Stud Earrings, £38

Gifted by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Edge of Ember create the most gorgeous, delicate jewellery and I can think of nothing lovelier to send to someone going through a tough time in the pandemic, whether it’s working hard on the frontline, having lost their job, or feeling under the weather. Wishbones symbolise good luck and that’s what we all need at the moment - plus they’ll look lovely sitting beside larger, more statement earrings." Buy it now Eyecandy Rainbow Volume S Brush, £12

Gifted by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "This cult Korean volumising brush looks like a child’s toy but, believe me, you will want to wrest it from their sweaty palms. It gives serious volume thanks to the S-shaped bristles and the best oooh-factor head massage in the Western hemisphere. Plus it has a mirror on the reverse so you can check out your handiwork. This will surely put a smile on anyone’s face." Buy it now Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo, £22 and Conditioner, £22



Gifted by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director



"I’ve become slightly obsessed by hair rituals since I pretty much gave up every other aspect of my beauty routine while working from home. Stepping into the shower with the gorgeous signature summer scent of Sol de Janeiro signifies the end of a stressful day in front of a screen. It’s the Brazilian skincare brand’s first foray into hair care and it’s all about strengthening and smoothing your locks with Brazil nut selenium and nourishing buriti oil. It has a special sealing technology for split ends too. If I had to choose one to gift, I’d go for the conditioner (slightly leftfield, but truly, they'll love it) which can be left on as a mask. Feel those salt caramel and vanilla vibes wash over you as you drift off to Rio – even if it’s only in your Zoom backdrop." Buy them now Tiffy & Tallulah Bath Time Dreams Pamper Hamper, £54