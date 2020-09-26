Glossy picks: 15 new beauty buys our editors took home this week

It's out with the lightweight gel moisturisers and summer bases and in with the more autumnal skincare and makeup, ready to set you up for the chillier months. From a new lipstick shade finder to a stress-face solution from Trinny London, here's what your new-season beauty routines can look forward to. Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam II Eyeshadow Palette, £30, launches on 5 October

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I'm a terrible beauty journalist in that the sight of a palette normally turns me right off. Maybe it's because I have zero skills when it comes to applying makeup, or maybe it's because the sheer variety of shades per-palette overwhelms me. However, when this velvet box landed in my desk I was immediately intrigued by the variety of rich neutral shades including mattes, shimmers and metallics. Housing eight perfectly curated colours (six of which were in ABH's cult Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette ) I'm most partial to shimmery Sultry and soft Dreamer, but when I get my confidence up I hope to dive into the deep burgundy Mulberry. I wore this one three different occasions last week and it looked different every time and stayed put all night long. Maybe this will finally convert me to eyeshadow palettes..." Launches on 5 October Trinny London BFF Serum De-Stress Tinted Serum, £39

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director "Like many people in lockdown, I suddenly found myself with really dry skin. All the skin experts I spoke to said this was the effect of cortisol i.e. stress. This BFF De-Stress tinted serum from Trinny London couldn't be more timely as we head through yet more months of job and health uncertainty. When Trinny stopped by the Get the Gloss office this week to share her destressing tips (see below) she explained just how 'active' this 12-shade tinted serum is. It has a whopping 10 per cent Neurophroline (in the form of something called NP-Triox), an active ingredient which breaks down cortisol and stops it eating away at our collagen. There are many stressors that raise cortisol in the skin including HEV light from screens as well as pollution. This is an all-round anti-ageing shield for modern life, which I for one will be slathering on. It has good sheer-but-buildable coverage, so I didn't need a foundation of in top although you will need an SPF. A light layer of Trinny's BFF Cream Skin Perfector SPF 30, £35 on top will do the job and add a bit of extra glow too." Buy it now

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic design "Along with freezing a hot water bottle during the (many) heatwaves to help sleep at night, this has got to be my second-best discovery of 2020. Honestly, it’s a game-changer. As someone with PCOS and crippling period pains, I know when a pain relief product is hot or a flop – and this is essential for anyone who feels it too. The Monthly Patches come in packs of five and resemble a large plaster. They are thin and light so you can wear under anything and incredibly practical. I pop one in my makeup bag so whenever I’m out and about I’m always prepared for an unexpected wave of cramps. It contains essential oils such as eucalyptus and menthol from peppermint, which both have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that get to work in under 30 minutes. Plus, they’re both two of my favourite scents, incredibly soothing and relaxing before bed. When we gave one of these to our office manager, who had a bad back, she said it was the first time in days she'd gone without serious painkillers. "Beyou have also released a new CBD-infused muscle balm that works on everything from period pains to back pains and everything in between. You massage onto the skin to help soothe pain and relax the skin. It’s certainly a hardworking balm; it’s packed with 300mg strength CBD (a topical pain reliever and anti-inflammatory) and essential oils such a geranium, eucalyptus and lavender and gets to work fast. Beyou don’t muck about! The balm is 100 natural and is a lifesaver when it comes to soothing achy post-workout muscles too." But it now Upcircle Eye Cream with repurposed maple and coffee extract, £14.99



Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, GT Editorial Director "A brand that started with an environmental mission to upcycle coffee grounds into a Face Scrub, has morphed into a pretty serious skincare player. Upcircle now repurposes 20 different organic food byproducts from the food industry from date seeds to chamomile stems and use their oils and essences to make highly affordable and extremely good natural skincare with a 360-degree sustainable ethos. But you don't need to know any of that to fall in love with this brand new eye cream: the 'morning latte' smell with a shot of maple syrup is enough. It's not just made with coffee by-products but extract of maple bark from the wood industry too. It makes sense to use coffee extract in an eye cream, it's a vaso-constrictor that zaps eye bags and puffiness. "They don't shout about the cucumber seed extract in this but I'm convinced that's what makes it so soothing. Any plastic components (in this case the pump) only need to be bought once - you can then opt to replace the little glass bottle as a refill and put your old pump in it. I love the fine texture of this cream and have it on my desk to pep up tired eyes." Buy it now Philip Kingsley Elasti-Styler , £34 for 150ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "After a summer of air-drying my hair it's back to reality; I need to start styling my mop again and when I'm blasting it with heat, trying to tame it into submission this is what I'm using. It's a five-in-one serum-feel lotion which conditions, strengthens and tames the hair while adding shine thanks to vitamin E to nourish, olive oil to add shine and phytolastin which enhances suppleness. It's designed to be applied to wet hair pre-styling but I've also been applying it to dry hair to tame flyaways. My hair still isn't loving being reintroduced to its old nemesis heat damage, but this is definitely working as damage control." Buy it now Wishful Clean Genie Cleansing Balm, £31



Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "I am OBSESSED with all things Wishful, and their most recent releases have just solidified my decision to worship at the altar of its maker Huda Kattan. The Honey Balm Jelly Moisturiser and now the Clean Genie Cleansing Balm are quite possibly the most-used products on my shelf currently. I genuinely look forward to taking my makeup off in the evening because I get to smother my face in the deliciously buttery cleansing balm. It is super soft on my skin, melts makeup in mere seconds, leaves me feeling fresh and hydrated. The balm-to-oil-to-milk formula leaves no residue or oiliness but yet it doesn't dry my skin out. Infused with semi-precious stone malachite, the clean genie does a great job of pulling out impurities and has made a noticeable difference in reducing my breakouts, especially around where a certain piece of mask shaped fabric sits daily gathering all the grime from my commute. This bad boy is a gamechanger, and I am shouting it from the rooftops. No matter your skin type, this is a must-have - you will NOT regret it." Buy it now Faace Period Mask, £22.50

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic design "When Mr Tom comes to visit, or my hormones are causing havoc, this mask is my ride or die! It’s a refreshing change from the usual clay masks you tend to find for oily/combination skin and instead has a gel texture that your skin laps up. Packed with hyaluronic acid for hydration, green tea and lavender to help balance and soothe inflammation alongside zinc and clary sage that stop spots in their tracks and from spreading. This medley of ingredients is pure magic; you can use the mask in many ways, as a priming moisturiser pre-makeup, apply a thick layer as a mask and leave on for five o 20 minutes or as an overnight mask. I’m a big fan of a 20-min session, it’s just what my skin needs to relax, refresh and keep glowing. All the products are vegan, organic or naturally-derived – just an all-round lovely brand. They’ve partnered with Hey Girls, a social enterprise that creates an environmentally friendly range of sanitary products, so for every mask sold, one pack of period products are donated to those in need. It’s a win-win, plus Faace sends you adorable hair clips with every order." Buy it now 79 Lux Intensely Restorative Protective Hand Cream, £28

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director "I think of this hand cream, with its wildcrafted and organic botanicals, as a multivitamin for the skin as its made by nutrition and wellness expert Karen Cummings-Palmer, who was looking for a solution for her own dry eczema-prone hands. I know from using her brilliant 79 Lux Body Oil and Body Balm that there are never any 'fillers' in what she makes, every ingredient works hard. You can tell from the first whiff of healing rose, frankincense and geranium that this too is rather special. I use it as an overnight hand mask for my sanitiser-ravaged mitts and as a protective layer first thing, a bit like having a really good breakfast. This is a grown-up cream for hard-working hands. Treat yourself." Buy it now T3 Lucea ID Straightening & Styling Iron, £189



Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "As I said above, it was time for me to turn back to styling my hair and rather than attack my lengths with years-old straighteners I decided to treat my mane to the creme de la creme of styling tools with these whizzy irons. Unlike straighteners of yesteryear that you just turn on and hope for the best, these ones have you fill in a little survey on an on-device touch screen to determine your hair type and thus the heat you need. It asks about hair texture, length and colour treatment to decide the temperature you need, then saves the setting for you which will ensure less damage. It's simple to reset the device if a friend wants to borrow them (and they will) and straightening suddenly feels ever so futuristic." Buy it now 320MHz Yuzu Cleanser Serum Concentrate, £78



Loved by: Victoria Woodhall GTG Editorial Director "What is bio-energetic skincare? I can't say I totally understand it, it's that sophisticated, but when I tell you that the brand 320MHz is named after the vibrational frequency of pure essential oils, that gives you a flavour. "In this gorgeously fine Serum Cleanser, as with all 320MHz oils, botanical essences have been extracted in a way that causes the least interference to their natural structure so that when you apply them you're getting the maximum potency, a dose of natural life force. You could liken it to the best quality organic food - of which the making is a skill and a labour of love, hence the price tag. Quite apart from that, this is a really effective as a cleanser, gripping on to impurities, as well as a good makeup remover mushed into eyelids. It has my favourite organic oils: neroli and rose otto with citrusy Japanese yuzu. As the name suggests, it has a serum texture that makes it perfect for daytime moisturisation over a spritz of Rose Otto Cellular Mist (in fact, they come in a £92 bundle ) as well as for gua sha massage. It's by far my favourite oil in this unique collection and the relatively large 100ml bottle means it lasts. Uplifting, brightening with a very special energy. And who doesn't need a bit of that in these challenging times." Colour Wow Dream Cocktail Coconut-Infused, £23 for 200ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I'd been using and enjoying this for a few weeks, but when I got my hair cut last week at Salon64 and my stylist recommended I give it a go (without knowing I was already using it) I knew it had the pro seal of approval. Designed for curly and textured hair, as well as smelling like a tropical delight, this smoothes frazzled strands, protects from heat and doesn't weigh down my newly snipped fringe. In scientific terms, this leave-in styler was formulated to replace and mimic this essential lipid layer which bonds a healthy layer of hydration to your hair’s surface to make it healthy, soft and swishy. Apply it to towel-dried hair before styling for silky strands." Buy it now Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment, £28

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, Commercial Projects Manager "My first solo hairdressing experience as a teen was at Aveda salon, so the brand always evokes a sense of nostalgia for me. This new Aveda Botanical Repair range (no less than five years in the making!) with that distinctive aroma felt comforting and familiar! But it's also incredibly cutting edge on sustainability as well as performance. It includes a shampoo, conditioner, a leave-in treatment and a light masque and contains no silicones, sulfates and uses only post-consumer recycled plastic in the packaging as well as being vegan and certified cruelty-free. The innovation is a bond-multiplying molecule that strengthens the cortex of the hair from the inside. Oils such as avocado help prevent breakage and seal the hair to protect its outer layer. "I took the whole lot n my latest - and let’s face it, only 2020 beach escape! The stand-out products for me was this strengthening leave-in treatment. I tend to be a bit heavy-handed with post-wash hair products as regular blonde highlights and daily gym trips leave my hair quite dry and brittle, but this one did the trick with just the smallest amount leaving my hair soft and shiny, and not sticky at all. All hair types will love this." Buy it now Emolyne Cosmetics lipstick, lip pencil and nail polish. Trio £40 or buy individually

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall GTG Editorial Director "It was never an ambition to match my lips to my nails, but now after discovering Emolyne, a British brand which specialises in just that, it's all I want! Founded by Ugandan-born, London-based entrepreneur Emolyne Ramlov, it launched earlier this year with a range of 30 nudes and reds across nails and lips. There's a handy 'find your shade' function, which directs you to photos of each shade on different skin tones and undertones. There are plenty of dark and ethnic skin tones pictured, making this a refreshingly inclusive brand. If you have darker skin and especially struggle to find a nude, this is for you. "The quality is outstanding. The lipsticks are semi-matte, highly pigmented and long-lasting while the nail polishes are almost gel-like for endurance and the packaging is luxe. I have pale skin and my nude shade is the pinkish Eritrea (above, they are all named after African countries). You can buy the products individually: lipstick £21, pencil £13 and polish £11 or in a trio for £40. Whether you like to match or not, get ready to find a few new favourites." Buy it now Chopstick Styler Cheeky Styler, £49

Loved by: Marie Lousie Pumfrey, fashion influencer @mrsmlmode and GTG contributor "All my life I’ve longed for big, curly hair. I’ve tried every kind of gadget on my poker-straight locks: heated rollers, the hot brush, curling tongs, crimpers and irons. It’s always painful, taking way too long and then either drops out or looks rubbish. So, I was a little sceptical to try out the recently relaunched Chopstick Styler which boasts easy, instant curls which last for days. It arrived in a fancy pink package and unlike the usual curling wand has a rectangular barrel with defined edges, rather than smooth and rounded. I was grateful for the heat protection glove as it does get hot but I found it super easy to use. In a matter of minutes, I was transformed into a 1970s disco diva with cascading curls which I teased out with my fingers rather than using a brush to avoid the frizz. And yes, they did last until the next wash which was two days later. I’m not surprised the Chopstick styler is loved by the Kardashians hairstylist as it delivers high octane glamour in a few minutes." Buy it now Nazan Schnapp Luminous Youth Diamond Lip and Cheek Sheer Tint Balm, £52