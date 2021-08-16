Glossy picks: all the hottest beauty buys team GTG loves this week

If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission. There's nothing like a new beauty buy to put a spring in your step. From lipsticks and lip oils to shampoo and supplements, these are the latest beauty launches to add to your wish list, including a bronzing powder so convincing people will be asking where you've been on holiday. My Beauty Brand X Hannah Martin Lip Oil, £19

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and graphic design manager "This new vegan lip oil from renowned MUA Hannah Martin and beauty innovators My Beauty Brand is back in stock (and will be sticking around this time!) after selling out within the first 48 hours of release. Inspired by Hannah's mother's favourite lip gloss, which has been discontinued, this plumping soft pink oil is just what dry chapped lips are calling out for. Exceptionally hydrating because it contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and algae, this lightweight lip oil doesn't leave your lips feeling sticky. It has a lovely glossy sheen and a ‘your lips but better’ natural pink hue that complements all skin tones. I love it because it keeps my lips nourished for hours on end. My lips tend to get super dry (honestly, I'm addicted to lip balm). It also makes me feel effortlessly summery too." Buy now CND Vinylux Wild Romantics Collection, £11.95 each

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Call me over-eager, but I'm ready to start wearing autumn nail trends now. I blame my excitement on this new collection from CND, which combines a deep barn red, a chic terracotta and a jewel-toned violet to make up the prettiest autumnal palette. Vinylux polishes are the longest-lasting I've tried, staying chip-free for a good few days, plus the brush splays out nicely on the day for full coverage in one sweep." Buy now Rahua Scalp Exfoliating Shampoo, £36

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I wrote about the benefits of Omega 3 in June (clearer skin, better sleep, less anxiety) and realised I needed to start taking the supplement pronto, so I was thrilled when this vegan take on the supplement landed on my desk. Bare Biology is known for fish oil supplements, but this is the brand's first foray into the plant-based market. They're made from algae rather than fish, plus they have astaxanthin in, to help repair the skin. The capsules are squidgy, flexible and soft, so very easy to swallow and I actually look forward to taking these of a morning." Buy now Kiehl's Just Like Us Limited Edition Design Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner, £36

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "This Kiehl's cult-classic alcohol-free (essential for my sensitive skin!) toner has had a facelift, with a limited edition design featuring illustrations created by Vivienne Leech, an ambassador for LGBT+ charity Just Like Us. Enriched with hand-picked calendula flower petals and great burdock root extract, this toner super gently cleanses and refreshes your skin. Formulated to soothe problem skin, this facial toner is gentle enough for all skin types and has been loved by Kiehl's customers for over 60 years. £5 from every sale of the limited edition bottle will be donated to Just Like Us." Buy now Palmer's Coconut Oil Body Scrub, £6

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and graphic design manager "For silky smooth skin, I've always loved OG Palmer's cocoa range and the new Coconut Oil collection is just as good, if not better! It's ideal for summer because it's lighter and smells like a tropical oasis (AKA a pina colada). I gravitated toward the new body scrub; I can't get through the summer without one. What I like about it is that it is formulated with Tahitian mono oil and raw coconut sugar, which works to polish and actually sink in to soften and smooth your skin. Plus, it doesn’t leave you feeling grainy after. It's my new morning refresh because of the super uplifting and vibrant scent; think exotic fruits with a dash of peppermint, just what you need to wake up your senses." Buy now The Body Shop Moringa Shine and Protection Shampoo and Conditioner, £7.50 each

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "These are the loveliest smelling hair products I've used on my mane in a little while; every time I catch a waft of the soft floral scent I'm so pleased it's me I can smell! They're made with vegan silk proteins to make dull hair look shinier and protect it from pollution. They're fuss-free which I like; just apply and wash out, which I often crave when so much haircare wants me to leave it in for ten minutes. For eco points, both the shampoo and conditioner come in bottles made with 100 per cent recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected from the streets of Bengaluru, India." Buy now Diptyque Ilio Eau De Toilette, £102

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "At the heart of this delicious Diptyque summer fragrance is the prickly pear; an unusual fruit with fresh, juicy notes. It's rounded out with jasmine and bergamot to give it a floral finish. I'm not usually one for floral fragrances but the delicateness of this is just what I need this summer. Not to mention one of my favourite artists, Luke Edward Hall, has illustrated the iconic oval on this limited-edition bottle which makes it ever so shelfie worthy!" Buy now Guerlain Terracotta Light Bloom Bronzing and Illuminating Powder, £39

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and graphic design manager "Guerlain releases a limited edition of the iconic bronzing and illuminating powder every summer and each year they unquestionably up the ante. This tortoise-shell compact is incredibly luxe and oh-so-chic and it holds the key to your best-ever sunkissed skin. I'm completely smitten. Not only will the light-reflecting pigments give you an incredible glow, but it also contains a base of the brand's best-selling bronzer shade Terracotta 03, as well as a delicate dash of light pink blush for good measure. It's the magic trio and I apply it all over my face, from my brow to my cheekbones to the tip of my nose and cupid's bow. The end result: A where did you go on holiday? natural-looking tan and a sunset hour glow." Buy now Frank Body Glide 'n' Go Body Oil Stick, £12.95

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "If you find moisturising your body a chore, I cannot recommend this enough. As the name suggests you just glide it onto your body (it takes seconds) and you're good to go. There's no need to rub it in so your hands don't get greasy and it can be applied anyway; arms, legs, stomach, you name it, it works there. It's made with shea and cocoa butter for softening and I've found it to be great to apply to your inner thighs to stop chafing when it's warm. For on the go softening, you can't beat this." Buy now Suquu Pure Colour Blush, £34

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "This is a blush and highlighter duo, housed in one convenient palette for fuss-free application. The blendable formula melts into my skin for a natural, youthful glow giving off that no-makeup makeup look. There are seven different shades on offer, I have the Momodaidai or number 8 on rotation at the moment, which is a soft apricot-orange to bright coral as it gives that warmth to my English rose complexion." Buy now KVD Beauty Epic Kiss Lipstick, £19

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "The latest addition to KVD Beauty's makeup offering is this vegan butter creme brulee scented lipstick, available in 15 punchy shades including a royal blue (not for me) and a plethora of reds, pinks and nudes. It glides onto the lips like silk and delivers a seriously punchy hit of colour with just one swipe. Not for wallflowers, these colours really pop. They stand out a mile from the sheer washes we've been used to of late (looking at your, Glossier UltraLip ), so if you're looking for a statement lip, this is your go-to. I like burnt red Ecofeminist and can see it becoming my staple for autumn." Buy now Voesh 4 Step O2 Bubbly Spa Pedi in a Box Raspberry Sorbet, £10.99