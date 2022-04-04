Glossy Picks: You'll wonder how you ever did without this week's game-changing beauty buys

These products have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn a small affiliate commission. Are you ready for this week's beauty and wellness haul of dreams? Of course you are. We've tried, tested and LOVED these 11 beauties, and we think you will too... enjoy! The face moisturiser that gives great glow: Tan-Luxe The Crème, £39

"If you’re familiar with Tan Luxe’s Tan Drops (or any tan drops, for that matter), you’ll know how they work: add a couple of drops to your moisturiser, mix, apply… and glow! Well, Tan-Luxe has decided to cut out the mixing bit by launching The Crème - a moisturiser and gradual tan hybrid. Genius. This daily face moisturiser contains 4% DHA (that’s the tanning agent), meaning it doubles up as both a moisturiser and tanner - no hard graft necessary. The gradual tan develops throughout the day, leaving skin with a subtle boost of colour. It also boasts skin-loving ingredients such as squalane , rice bran extract and glycerine, plus some skin-identical lipids, antioxidants and amino acids to boost your oh-so-important skin barrier. The texture is thick and buttery, but if you favour lightweight formulas, don’t let that put you off - it melts into the skin like a dream. I use it two or three times a week in place of my usual moisturiser for a glow that doesn’t fade." Verity Clark, GTG writer Buy now MORE GLOSS: The best tanning drops for a natural glow all year round For a no-make-up-make-up look: Estée Lauder Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Makeup SPF 20 , £35.50

“After a natural yet buildable base? The new version of the best-selling, long-lasting Double Wear foundation has landed, and rather than being full-coverage like the original, it's sheer. It has a luxe, velvety texture that’s so light you don’t feel like you’re wearing a base. Bonus: it contains broad spectrum SPF20 (the original has SPF10). The light-to-medium coverage is perfect for daily wear, and it does a great job of smoothing out skin tone. Despite the matte finish, my skin still managed to look radiant (presumably thanks to the skin-quenching hyaluronic acid). It’s also oil-free, which means zero shine, and I can confirm it really blurs the appearance of enlarged pores. "Coverage is buildable, but if you have blemishes or dark circles you may want to add concealer for extra coverage. There's a slight creasing in fine lines, which I find happens with most liquid foundations, but a light dusting of setting powder took me through a day at work into evening drinks without having to touch up.” Amy Rostas, Beauty and Social Media Assistant Buy now The body booster for fine hair: Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Shampoo , £10.50

“My fine, flat, poker-straight hair is a constant source of disappointment, and my collection of volume-boosting products and tools is getting ridiculous. But I have great news! The new Philip Kingsley shampoo is a game-changer. It adds volume and shine without weighing fine strands down, thanks to a clever formulation; copolymers for controlling flyaways and static, natural cellulose to plump and thicken the texture of your hair, and keratin protein to strengthen and improve the overall fullness. I’ve been following the shampoo with the Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Conditioner , £11.50 before spritzing with the Philip Kingsley Maximizer Root Spray , £20. A quick upside-down blow dry and I have the biggest, bounciest hair, which lasts until I wash it a couple of days later. The products are also cruelty-free, well priced and housed in planet-friendly, sugar-cane-derived bottles.” Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG Contributor Buy now The oily-skin approved SPF: La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVmune 400 Factor 50+ , £13.50

“I know it's the ultimate beauty sin, but I've never been into SPF. Why does it have to feel so heavy on my oily skin ? And why can't my makeup sit nicely on top of it? But after a recent Visia facial analysis at the Eudelo Clinic , I got a horrible wakeup call - my sun damage is real. So I set out to find an affordable, every day, non-gloopy SPF. And I’ve found The One - the reformulated Anthelios Invisible Fluid , £18. The original was the closest I got to SPF bliss, and this version has the same non-sticky, non-greasy texture. So what's the difference? It now includes La Roche-Posay's newest filter, Mexoryl 400, which protects against damaging long UVA rays, which penetrate deeper into the skin's dermis compared to shorter UVA rays and burning UVB (don't worry, it protects against those as well). It’s so light I didn’t even notice I was wearing it. But, if you have oily skin like me, I recommend skipping the moisturiser - this feels hydrating enough so no need to layer.” Jemma Thompson, GTG Design and Social Media Manager Buy now For glowy skin like Rihanna's: Fenty Beauty Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% Aha Treatment + Reusable Applicator , £36

“I know that I shouldn’t be so aggressive when I exfoliate my skin, but I can't deny how much I enjoy giving my face a good scrub! Luckily, Fenty Beauty has released the perfect solution in the form of their new ‘retexturiser’ (AKA chemical exfoliator). Designed for twice-a-week use, the potent cocktail of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) , rooibos, and fruit enzymes melt away lingering dead skin cells, while the handy applicator allows for added manual exfoliation if needed. Simply slide your hand into the applicator (like a glove with no fingers), wet it, add a teeny amount of product, then work it into the skin for 30-60 seconds as it creates a fine, foamy lather. After rinsing, my skin looked and felt so much brighter, smoother and more refined. If you have sensitive skin, always do a patch test before trying any new product, especially chemical exfoliants such as this, which can prove too much for some skin types. Bonus points to Fenty for making both the bottle and the lid recyclable.” Hattie Sloggett, GTG Contributor Buy now The fitness motivator: Liforme Year of the Tiger yoga mat , £135 preorder

"If, like me, you love a vinyasa style of yoga that works up a sweat, a good sticky mat makes your practice that much smoother. Liforme makes the original (and in my view one of the best), and judging by the number of these I see in yoga classes, the premium price isn’t always a barrier (for a cheaper version try the Yogi Bare Paws mat £74.95). The brand releases cool limited editions and the latest one celebrates the Chinese year of the tiger. It sold out immediately but it’s not back on pre-order for May. "To get the most out of an investment mat such as this that’s made of biodegradable rubber, how you clean and store it is key: keep out of bright sunlight and wash occasionally with diluted dish soap. For more see our guide on how to clean your yoga mat . If I’m ever struggling with fitness motivation, this mat winks at me and says ‘come on, don’t be a pussycat.’” Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director Preoder now The nourishing lippy with serious pigment: Chanel Rouge Allure L’extrait Lipstick , £46

"For me, a Chanel lipstick is the epitome of luxury. The black and gold packaging, the way the iconic double Cs click into place when you shut the magnetic case - it adds something special to even the most battered of handbags. The latest Chanel lippy to join the lineup is a slim, pocket-friendly refillable (yes, Chanel is trying on the sustainability front). The bullet is almost balm-like in texture, thanks to the plant-oil based formula, and lips are left feeling nourished, without compromising on pigment payoff. With a glossy finish that doesn't err on sticky, the tricky part is trying to decide on one of the 20 delicious shades, spanning the spectrum from nude to maroon, with plenty of pinks and reds in between. I’ve been wearing shade 854 which is a deep burgundy, but the sheer texture makes this darker shade much more wearable than a matte version." VC Buy now The vegan mascara for XL lashes: Urban Decay Wild Lash Mascara , £23

“This is Urban Decay's first vegan mascara and it did not disappoint. Strangely, I don’t like the smell of mascara, I’m not sure why, but this is completely odourless (win!). The thick, slightly curved brush curls your lashes as it coats them, adding loads of volume and length while effortlessly separating them. It’s also very buildable but entirely lightweight (watch out, Mac Stack!) There was zero clumping - a rarity in the mascara world, and plant-based ingredients such as avocado and sunflower oils left my lashes feeling soft and flake-free. I looked like I was wearing falsies, but without the hassle and glue involved!” AR Buy now To quench thirsty skin: Dr. Hauschka Rose Nurturing Body Cream , £27.50

“I’ve been reacquainted with an old favourite beauty brand, Dr Hauschka, and my body couldn’t be happier. That’s because this year, to mark the 20th anniversary of the brand’s partnership with a sustainable supplier of shea butter (in Burkino Faso, West Africa), they’ve re-launched four of their hero products in batik-inspired packaging. I’ve been using the rose body cream, which is silky-soft, rich, and deeply hydrating. Formulated to help the skin retain moisture, it contains shea butter mixed with almond and jojoba oils, alongside rose wax and rose essential oil to see off dryness. It's light yet rich texture absorbs instantly, and the fragrance transports you to an English rose garden in the summer heat. This product has reminded me of everything I love about Dr Hauschka - from its wondrous products to its sustainable ethos and ethical commitment.” MLP Buy now For a luxe at-home mani-pedi: Peacci Skin Full Set , £57

“I love a mani-pedi, but my budget doesn't cover frequent appointments. So, when Peacci sent me its new at-home mani-pedi kit in a reusable bag, I was thrilled. It's BPA and paraben-free, hypoallergenic and uses natural ingredients to nourishg the skin. First, I sloughed off my dead skin using the coconut shell-and-sugar scrub – kind to the skin and the ocean. Then I got to work with the nail and foot files. They utilise innovative micro-grain technology, with minuscule metal beads buried within the files, allowing use on wet or dry skin, or in combination with the scrub. Next, the deeply nourishing mask brought my thirsty skin back to life thanks to vitamins E, B, C, niacinamide and shea butter. The final step? A cream to lock in moisture, containing vitamin E, glycerin and d-panthenol (also known as pro-vitamin B5). My hands and feet look brand new. Bring on sandal season.” HS Buy now The ultimate hair removal treatment: Bondi Laser at Home , £199