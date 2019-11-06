Glossy Picks: The most exciting new beauty launches to brighten up your November

November kicked off with a bang for us here at Get The Gloss; not only did a whole host of new members join the team, we were also blessed with a bevy of brilliant beauty arrivals. From new versions of cult products, to fragrances that have revamped our scent wardrobe just in time for the turn of the season. Scroll down for a sneak peek at what's hotting up our makeup bags as the weather cools down. Sisley Les Phyto Ombres Eyeshadow, Sparkling Topaz £23.40

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "First up, I know £32 is a lot to spend on just one eye colour, BUT this beautiful subtle metallic shadow has such blendability and depth that you actually get (almost) a full palette’s worth. It’s just one tiny pot for an already overcrowded makeup bag (guilty!). You can wet it and use a fine brush to make a metallic liner and then sweep lightly over the lid as a light, almost gloss-like, base and deepen at the outer corners. For evening, I’ve layered it up for the most beautiful velvety finish and smudged it underneath for a smokey eye. If you don’t do glitter but want something sophisticated that takes you from day to night this is your winter investment. My shade is Sparkling Topaz which is a smoky plum, but there are 21 others to choose from." Buy it now . AllSaints Incense City Eau de Parfum, £49 for 100ml

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, Beauty and Wellness Awards Manager "Well hello All Saints! My wonderful friend. Thank you for creating and blessing me with the most delicious new scent. Close your eyes and you are transported to the busy souks of Morocco, the provocative streets of India and the woody forests of Ibiza. This smoky, mystical aroma leaves you feeling the kind of heady you get from a hot yoga class. As the days grow colder this perfume keeps me feeling warm and toasty. For lovers of sandalwood, incense and musk this is a winner!" Buy it now . Pixi Retinol Tonic, £18 for 250ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, Digital Writer “Along with almost everyone I know, I’m a devoted user of Pixi’s iconic Glow Tonic, but with my 30th birthday just around the corner, I’ve become a sucker for anything that promises youth preserving properties. Enter Pixi’s Retinol Tonic. While it's not a new launch, it's new to me and I feel the need to shout about it; used in the same way as Glow Tonic, this lightly scented toner harnesses the power of time release retinol, leaving my skin fresh, smoothed and hopefully looking 29 for the rest of my life…" Buy it now . Jo Malone Poppy & Barley Cologne, £48 for 30ml





Loved by: Hayley Barnes, Beauty Assistant "I’m very much a believer in having a signature scent, yet the delightfully homely, and warm notes of Jo Malone’s Poppy & Barley Cologne has deterred me from usual Maison Margiela Replica: Beach Walk. It’s gorgeously floral, but not too juvenile or sweet, enhanced by rose and violet and topped with juicy blackcurrants. It’s become a welcome addition to my mornings as we move into November." Buy it now . Full Panda By Claudia Magic Wand, £6.37

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "I’ve always admired Claudia Winkleman’s dedication to heavy kohl, pale lips and biscuit tan, but never really aspired to look like her. But her new range of lazy girl essentials called Full Panda by Claudia exclusive to Boots has such energy and fun that I’ve gone all in. While the fat black kohl crayon in the Add To Basket crayon trio , £7.50, and the poppy red lipstick in the Double Ended Lipstick (£4.50!!) are a bit de trop for me, what I do love is this dual ended space-saving brow and lash mascara. The lash wand is Christmas tree shaped giving great definition and length - not too fibrous - and the brow wand is short-haired (possibly a bit too short, be careful how much you load it up) and suited to mid brown brows. Definitely worth a punt - for that price, the mascara alone is a winner." Buy it now . Kevin Murphy Young.Again. Wash and Rinse, £50

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, Beauty and Wellness Awards Manager "As the proud owner of some very thick and curly/wavy (depending on the day) red hair, I am always on the hunt for good quality shampoo and conditioner that doesn’t cost an entire months wages, keeps my hair silky but not oily and also hydrates my tresses as much as a rainy day in London would. So when Kevin Murphy’s Young Again arrived on my desk I was delighted to give it a go, and what a winner it was too. I would suggest this must-have to any man, women or child, that wants super soft, manageable locks that look great for days. The lustre never ceased to amaze me and my good ‘ole hair looked brand spanking new. Kevin Murphy’s wash and rinse is perfect for every other day use as it does contain baobab seed oil, which, I would suggest, is a little heavy for those with fine angel hair that requires a daily cleanse." Buy it now . Murad Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel, £48.00

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, Associate Editor "As autumn sets in and our skin cries out for some extra TLC, this could be just what we all need. This daily bi-phase peel accelerates cell renewal by 33 percent in seven days while nourishing skin to prevent dryness and reduce irritation. The first phase is a clever combination of AHA/BHA and TXA which resurfaces for a smoother, brighter and younger looking skin. The second phase uses holy basil, rich in antioxidants and omega-rich oils to defend and strengthen the skin’s surface for a more vibrant complexion. Murad’s test results are impressive- in four weeks 96 percent saw smoother texture, 88 percent more radiant skin and 84 percent noticed brighter and healthier-looking skin. While I can’t promise to have seen such dramatic results yet after just five days use, I will keep using it as my skin feels cleaner, more hydrated and more glowing after every use." Buy it now . Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF40, £40.80

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "Call off the search, the ultimate does-it-all glowing anti-ageing foundation is here. I’ve been totally blown away by this silky serum which blends into skin like your own, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated. I have dry and not-so-young skin so anything too matte or too cakey makes me look like an old crone, but this keeps my skin looking and feeling glowing and supple throughout the day while protecting it with a respectable SPF 40. The skincare benefits come courtsey of botanical extracts including the adaptogenic (i.e. helps you adapt to stress) cordyceps mushroom. Coverage is surprisingly good for something so fluid and there are 23 shades. If you like Charlotte Tilbury’s Light Wonder Foundation but just need a bit more nourishment, protection and coverage, you need to try this. Dry and normal skins - fill your boots." Buy it now . Activated Charcoal Natural Deodrant (Vegan & Plastic Free), £7.99

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, Beauty and Wellness Awards Manager "I’ll be honest, I had my doubts about a charcoal deodorant in a jar, but how wrong I was. As a lover of all things natural and with a small (read massive) obsession with essential oils, the smell of this in-vogue-grey cream was delightful. One of my greatest fears is smelling of body odour in public, stemming from a not-so-pleasant P.E. class when I was younger, so I was rather dubious about putting all my confidence in something that seemed so healthy and eco-friendly. However, after starting off using small amounts throughout the day, I eventually decided to throw all caution to the wind and went from morning to night with only a pea sized amount smeared on my underarms and it worked like a charm. No embarrassing moments, (unless you count checking to whiff yourself every now and again), no sweat marks, no sticky feeling when you get off the tube, in fact the only thing I did notice was how un-intrusive it was, which quite frankly is exactly what you want from a deodorant." Buy it now . Murad Oil And Pore Control Mattifier SPF 45 PA ++++

Loved by: Ana Dias, Digital Designer "Murad products never disappoint (there's two in this round up, after all!), and this product is no different. I have oily and blemish prone skin and I’ve tried so many products throughout my life, but now I’ve found this one, I know I’ll keep coming back to it. This product is amazing because it not only moisturises, it also mattifies the skin giving a clean feel even after a full day of wear. So many mattifying products make your skin feel over-oily after a few hours, but that’s not the case with this one." Buy it now . The Kooples x Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in Light Stone, £19

Loved by: Hayley Barnes, Beauty Assistant "Even as someone who isn’t particularly a lip-product type of girl, I will disclose that I’ve been using the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil for a number of years since it launched. It never fails to give my often chapped lips much-needed nourishment, and makes an excellent topper to any lip-liner for a toned-down everyday look. So, when I heard about the collaboration between Clarins and the iconic fashion house, The Kooples, another favourite of mine, I had to get it. Available in two colours, a sparkling baby pink, and a more daring amethyst black, it’s the ideal gloss for fellow lipstick minimalists during the upcoming party season." Buy it now . Cake The Mane Manage’r 3-in-1 Leave-in Conditioner, £8.99 for 120ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, Digital Writer “Since going blonder back in June, my usually unruly hair has become completely untameable (think bird-nest style knots and frizz and you’ll be along the right lines), so this miracle worker arrived on my desk at just the right time. Not only does the cake scent appeal to my sweet tooth, a quick spray of this on damp hair allows my comb to glide through any tangles with zero pulling, and once dry, my hair is noticeably softer and feels feather light. Despite smelling like the tastiest, most deliciously iced bake, Cake’s products are all 100 percent vegan, and are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates.” Buy it now . Victoria Beckham Bitten Lip Tint, £30

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, Associate Editor "Who doesn’t love a bit of VB make-up in their kit? And yes, I really did feel this new and rather different pout enhancer had been missing from my make-up bag. It’s a plumper, a smoother, and a tinter all in one rather beautiful case that I’m happy to pull from my bag and top up at work or whisper it, on the tube. It’s a sheer natural-matte lip tint in a super-stylish wrapping that oozes sophistication and polished city chic. But best of all it’s clean which means it’s vegan, gluten-free and soy-free. It’s a lightweight gel packed with hyaluronic acid and squalane and the rosy shade is a simple wash of colour that complements all lip tones. It’s become my latest make-up kit staple." Buy it now . Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look in a Palette: Gorgeous Glowing Beauty, £49





Loved by: Hayley Barnes, Beauty Assistant "This is one product I’ve been eagerly waiting for, hovering over the Charlotte Tilbury website in the hope it would re-emerge. It’s the latest edition of her very much loved (and very much sold out) Instant Look in a Palette range which retailed two years ago. It comes in a hand-held compact, with a large mirror, which I personally adore for applying makeup in-transit. Along with six powders, which are numbered in the order of application, including three eyeshadows, a bronzer, two blushes and a highlighter it’s my perfect product for adding some much-needed dimension and life back into my face during these colder, darker months." Buy it now . Lee Stafford Keep it Clean Purifying Shampoo, £7,49

Loved by: Ana Dias, Digital Designer "This shampoo really lives up to the name, keeping my hair fresh despite having an oily scalp to contend with. I've always washed my hair daily, as I was unable to find a shampoo that keeps the oil at bay, until now! This is the first product that has kept my hair feeling fresh and clean between washes so I no longer need a daily wash - which saves a lot of time in the morning!" Buy it now . Floral Street Electric Rhubarb eau de parfum, £58 for 50ml

