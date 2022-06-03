Glossy picks: These hot new beauty buys are the mood boost you need right now

These products have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn a small affiliate commission. It’s that time of the week when we reveal the most impressive new beauty and wellness products that our team has tried, tested and seriously loved - enjoy. The nourishing morning cleanser: Cerave Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser, £12.50

“When it comes to simple, affordable skincare that works on all skin types, Cerave can’t be beaten (I find it one of the best starter ranges for teens too). This new foaming oil cleanser targets normal-to-very-dry skin on both face and body and comes in a bumper 500ml pump pot. Despite the name and the colour, this is not an overly oily cleanser; the main ingredient is water and it also lightly foams. As with all Cerave products, it majors on the powerhouse trio of ceramides (essential lipids that hold the skin together), and glycerine and hyaluronic acid to hold on to water. What makes this cleanser perfect for dry skin is the addition of squalane, a skin-identical and non-comedogenic oil that the body recognises and sucks up like a magnet. My dry and mature skin feels moisturised and comfortable but never greasy. I love it in my morning shower, and switch to something richer such as a balm cleanser at night.” Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director Buy now The sweet scent - with a twist: Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Eau de Toilette , £85

"Rhubarb and Rose has been part of the Molton Brown collection for years, winning many awards. While I usually steer away from sweeter fragrances, the beautiful bottle and yummy ingredient list really spoke to me - with notes of grapefruit, lychee, pink peppercorns plus an underlying scent of cedarwood to give it a slightly spicy edge, I knew it was something I could get on board with. It’s one of those fragrances that gets better the longer you wear it, as it settles on the skin smelling unique on each individual. Plus it really does last from morning to night. Better still, Molton Brown runs a ‘Return. Recycle. Reward’ scheme in all stores in the UK and Ireland, so you can bring back your Molton Brown bottles and get a cheeky ten per cent off your next purchase." Catherine Fulwood, Commercial Projects Manager Buy now For all-day dewiness : Dermalogica Circular Hydration Serum, £55

"Throughout the year I play around with different acids and ingredients depending on what my skin needs. But there is one constant in my skincare routine: a hydrating serum. And Dermalogica’s latest serum launch is a hydration triple-threat: polyglutamic acid not only helps to lock in moisture on the skin’s surface but it also stimulates the skin’s own natural hyaluronic acid production, which is delivered to the cells below the skin’s surface. Plus, the product doesn’t just work on a surface level, it hydrates multiple layers of the skin for longer (the brand claims this lasts for ten hours). I’ve been using it in the morning before my moisturiser and I’ve really noticed that my skin looks healthy and dewy all day, rather than just immediately after my skincare routine. " Verity Clark, GTG writer Buy now The eco-friendly, natural sweat buster: Wild Deodorant Candy Floss & Pink Case , £15

"Many of us are trying to be more sustainable - including me. So I loved trying this eco-friendly, aluminium-free, natural, vegan brand in the Candy Floss scent. It comes in a pink, refillable aluminium case, which you can personalise. But as it's a new, limited-edition scent you'll need to be quick! It was gentle on my sensitive skin (the brand has loads of different scents, with four of them specifically developed for those with extra delicate underarms) with a super sweet smell that I loved. I didn’t think anything could come close to my favourite Vichy 48 Hour Deodorant for Sensitive Skin , £7.10 but I’ve been converted. Sure, the Wild product is slightly less effective when I exercise, but for daily, less-sweaty purposes it’s perfect. Other plus points? As it's chemical-free, the formula uses tapioca starch and baking powder to absorb sweat, refills are 100 per cent plastic-free and compostable, and if you sign up for the subscription service it gets delivered directly to your door. In sustainable packaging, of course!" Amy Rostas, GTG beauty and social media assistant Buy now For long, thick, clump-free lashes: MAC Stack Mascara Mega Brush , £23.40

"When it comes to mascara, I'm hard to please. As someone with short, thick lashes, it's difficult for me to find a product that can build and hold any length without making them look spidery and stumpy. You can imagine my delight when Mac introduced a stackable formula that claimed not to clump, flake, smudge or harden. Regardless of how many times you layer it. The mascara comes with two brushes: a mega brush for adding volume to your upper lashes and a micro brush for more control over your lower lashes. (Though I wish they could have combined both brushes into a single tube). The formula itself is out of this world, though. It gives you an eighties-inspired, jet-black, wet-look lash without the faff or mess. It uses a combination of fibre melt technology and a lash flex polymer to provide a flake-free all-day hold. I loved how versatile it is - one or two coats are enough for everyday wear, but you can easily amp up the drama without it becoming crunchy or hard. In the name of thorough editorial testing, I tried the TikTok 'layering' challenge and layered it over 80 times! Check out how good it looked on our TikTok even after I passed the 50 mark." Jemma Thompson, GTG design and social media manager Buy now

"I’ve been suffering from insomnia which wreaks havoc on my skin and energy levels. Fortunately, I can hide my sleep-deprived face under a blanket of clever make-up and push through the day. This is why I’ve been especially grateful to this Dewy Skin Vitamin C Glass Glow Primer. It is formulated with vitamin C and dragon fruit extract to brighten the skin. Plus there’s hyaluronic acid, yuzu extract to hydrate and vitamin E to smooth. As a fashion PR and Instagram influencer, I need to look ‘done’ and this magic product is a life-saver. The texture is plumping and really does give you a glass-like finish along with adding a luminous, healthy glow to my exhausted-looking skin. It’s a brilliant base under foundation, a genius cover-up and it’s vegan and cruelty-free. Love." Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor Buy now Collagen that can be used inside and out: Heaven by Deborah Mitchell Collagen Drops Small, £37

"We all know how vital collagen is for keeping our skin hydrated, smooth and glowing, but as we get older our body's abundance diminishes, which is why we need to keep it topped up. Heaven skincare by the renowned facialist Deborah Mitchell (whose celeb fans include Victoria Beckham and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall) has recently launched the newest must-have in the form of collagen drops. This subscription box contains three bottles of concentrated marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and magnesium. And the great thing is that the drops can be used orally or topically. Simply pop a few drops in your drink in the morning and evening, add them to your moisturiser for an instant glow boost, or massage directly onto the skin. A box usually lasts around two weeks, though when you opt for the subscription the cost is reduced from £37.00 to £27.50 a fortnight. This all-rounder will reduce aching joints, promote hydration, even out skin tone and boost hair and nail growth." Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor Buy now For complexion perfection: Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask, £53

"I’ve never used any Farmacy products before, but if this is an indicator of the quality of the range, I’m besotted! The brand has given this mask an upgrade, and the new formula includes ceramide NP, panthenol, honey, cica, upcycled apple extract, and niacinamide. Farmacy claims that this lush cocktail of ingredients will ensure your skin is protected, hydrated, nourished, strengthened, as well as looking more radiant and even. It also minimises pores. As I scooped it out, the product felt thick and luxurious (though the smell of honey made me feel like a piece of toast!). As I massaged a generous amount into my face for a couple of minutes, it gradually warmed up gently on my skin before transforming into a white cream. You’re supposed to leave it on for 10-15 minutes, but I forgot and left it on for about 45. When I removed it with water and a cleansing cloth, my skin looked genuinely dewy, with a soft - and very pretty - pink flush. My blotchy complexion was no more. And my face felt so velvety soft I couldn’t stop stroking it. (I still am, to be honest!)" Danielle Hine, GTG contributor Buy now Waterless cleanser - your new fave travel hero: No1 de Chanel Powder-to-Foam Cleanser, £42

"Chanel’s new No1 de Chanel Range is its first sustainable collection and this waterless travel-friendly powder cleanser is my favourite by far. I love the ritual of using around half a teaspoon of the gently exfoliating white rice starch and sea salt powder with a few drops of water and mixing it until it turns into a cloud-like mousse into my face. It has a mild foaming agent (disodium cocoyl glutamate) which gives a satisfying but not overly ‘squeaky’ cleanse. The key ingredient across the range is red camellia oil, which tackles some of the signs of ageing such as pigmentation and lines. I normally avoid anything artificially fragranced, but with Chanel, it’s an integral part of the luxe sensory experience and always subtle. With any powder cleanser, the danger is that you shake too much out and end up wasting half of it, but there’s a special dispensing mechanism in the lid that means you won’t find yourself scraping bits back into the recycled plastic pot." VW Buy now Radiance in a compact: Guerlain Terracotta Light The Sun-Kissed Natural Healthy Glow Powder , £34

"I’ve used the original Guerlain terracotta bronzing powder for years because it’s a fail-safe bronzer with great colour payoff. So I was excited that the brand has launched a sun-kissed natural healthy glow powder - I guess you’d call it a bronzer-meets-blush-meets-highlighter, in one compact. It combines four shades: a bronze, a blush pink, a champagne highlighter and matte powder shade, in a camouflage pattern. I swirl my biggest bronzer brush over the compact and then apply in the shape of the number three to both sides of my face. While I wouldn’t use this as a replacement for a bronzer, it’s more like adding a light dusting of barely-there glow. There’s a very subtle shimmer to it and it gives skin that radiance you get after your first day in the sun on holiday. But be aware there’s a fairly strong parma violet scent which is quite a divisive smell! Personally, I could do without it. However, I’m looking forward to using this when I have a tan and I can forgo foundation in favour of a subtle boost of luminosity." VC Buy now For a squeaky clean, minty-fresh scalp: Fudge Professional Clean Mint Shampoo, £14

"I love a tingly shampoo. As a full-on hair wash regime only happens for me twice a week there’s nothing I want more than a squeaky clean scalp and locks. This minty shampoo uses a special scalp fresh technology which gives hair and scalp an extra deep cleanse, helping to buff away flakes and oil. It also contains sustainable marine algae extract which helps balance oil production. Then there’s the fancy-sounding opti-plex technology that apparently has protective, strengthening properties. It’s suggested that you do a double wash to really feel the benefits. It’s reminiscent of the Head and Shoulders Menthol Fresh Shampoo, if a little less harsh, and does leave hair feeling fully cleansed. I am adding this into rotation along with my trusty purple shampoos to banish brassiness." CF Buy now Morphe M2 Always Online Gel Liner in shade Berry Lush , £6

"This new, twist-up gel liner from Morphe comes in eight shades - and I’ve tried and loved them all! It feels like you’re holding a biro, which meant I could glide the liner across my eyelid smoothly and precisely. The pigment is so strong, there’s no need to keep drawing over your line for impactful colour (which I often find with other coloured liners). My fave shade? Berry Lush, which is a rich burgundy colour. It makes my green eyes pop because it is one of the complementary colours for my eyeshade on the colour wheel ( find out which colours suit your eyes here). And for all you eye rubbers - this eyeliner does not budge – just as well, because the brand claims it lasts eight hours. As I rarely keep any makeup on for that long, I was impressed that it did. At £6.00, it’s an absolute steal for the quality." AR Buy now For an overnight, sunkissed glow: Three Warriors Face Tan Aqua Mist, £32

"I’m a novice when it comes to fake-tanning, with a long list of fails, ranging from hair-line streaks, orange fingers, to brassy tangerine tones and sticky sheets. Angelica, my twenty-two-year-old daughter, is a veteran though. So when I was sent the new Three Warriors Face Tan Aqua Mist to try, I turned to her for tips. The key? Skin preparation and applying the mist just before bed. Firstly, I cleansed my face, then exfoliated (I used the Three Warrior Tasmanian Sand Scrub which contains olive oil and is nicely hydrating). Skin prepped, I held the bottle 30cm away from my face and sprayed it evenly, allowing the tan mist to settle into the skin and dry. I then popped on my night cream. Bonus - it doesn’t have that stale biscuit smell associated with fake tan. The next day, I woke up looking beautifully sun-kissed with a natural glow. Every few evenings I top up my tan with a quick spritz. The product is formulated with Tasmanian water, rose oil, aloe vera and olive oil, and I love that it’s organic, vegan and cruelty-free, too." MLP Buy now Spring in a scent: Experimental Perfume Club EDP in Rhubarbe Orientale , £125

"To celebrate International Fragrance Week, I went to the wonderful Experimental Perfume Club where we learnt all about how perfumer Emmanuelle Moeglin creates her signature blends. Their newest limited-edition Spring 2022 release, Rhubarbe Orientale, honours blossoming gardens and dewy, sun-drenched leaves and flowers. The fragrance itself is earthy with a delightfully fresh floral top note. The combination of rhubarb, blackcurrant leaves, frankincense, myrrh, rose absolute and peony transport you to warm evenings in the garden, alfresco dining on terraces and balmy sunsets shared with friends. With its cosy warmth yet bright and refreshing notes, Emmanuelle has managed to bottle the oscillating temperatures, sunnier days and magical awakening that Spring brings." HS Buy now Catch up on last's weeks' picks... The transforming hair treatment: JVN Hair Complete Instant Recovery Serum, £24

"I'm not sure that the name of this hair cream does it justice as it does so many brilliant jobs from moisturising to styling and heat protection. Its creator presenter and hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness, promises on the packaging that your hair will be so calm, you'll want to steal its meditation secrets. He's not far off. I used it for the first time on wet hair for smoothing and heat protection and I wasn't expecting anything standout, but my hair really did look more pulled together and glossy from the off. The secret is hemisqualane (squalene molecules half the size of normal). It's the hero ingredient of the JVN Hair range and is a 'clean' alternative to silicone that does not weigh the hair down. It's a lightweight serum that you can use on dry hair too to add moisture and smooth split ends. This really is his star product and is currently sold out in the only UK stockist Space NK, but I'm tipping you off because this is one to bookmark. At the launch recently Jonathan told us that his vegan and sustainably packaged products were made for every hair type - it's a no-lose buy, if you can get your hands on one." VW Buy now Healthy glow in a stick: Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick, £21



"Growing up, I would watch mum get ready. I was in awe of how glamorous she looked and would sneakily play with all her lipsticks. But these days it's mum that has taken to sneaking my makeup. When I received Huda Beauty's new Cheeky Tint Blush Sticks in five shades, she was the person I wanted to share them with. The creamy formula melts into the skin with sitting in creases or pores, making it ideal for people of all ages and skin textures. There is a slight shimmer to it which creates a beautiful natural glow and is sheer enough that you can build it up for whatever look you are going for. Whether it is a delicate fingertip application to the apples, giving you that post-workout flush, or an intense brush application to those cheekbones, for a more dramatic application, these sticks are a one-stop-shop for all cheeky goodness. Packed with vitamin E and lychee extract for up to nine hours of hydration and moisture, this makeup-meets-skincare has revolutionised both mine and my mum's blush wearing experience." HS Buy now The overnight facial: U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Treatment, £186

"If spenny skincare is in your budget and the winter has left your skin barrier in need of repair (flitting between freezing cold outdoors and central heating can be pretty irritating for your skin) look no further than this overnight treatment. U Beauty founder Tina Chen Craig 's own glowing skin is the perfect advert for what looking after your skin can do. It’s packed with marine 'bioactive ingredients' (natural ingredients that actively effect how the skin functions) shea butter and fruit acids and uses delivery technology that took a decade for biochemists to develop and that drops ingredients where your skin needs it. I used it twice a week for a month and my parched mid-life winter skin was no more. The airless pump dispenser looks smart on your bathroom shelf and my skin was bouncier and softer from using it looking refreshed and well like I’d had an overnight facial. I am on my way to radiant skin like Tina’s. Most of us have issues with dryness and skin barrier as we get older, and any mum would love this.” Ophelia Froud, GTG Ccntributor Buy now The sparkly touch our ears need: Mejuri Cartilage Pavé Diamond Mini Hoop, £160

“Who doesn't love new jewellery, right? My go-to brand at the moment is Mejuri. I'm obsessed with their diamond hoops, as they are subtle and not ostentatious - they have not left my ears this year. This single earring designed especially for cartilage is lightweight enough to wear every day and to sleep in. Mejuri makes the chicest everyday staples I own and make great gifts, whether I feel like treating myself (which is most days really!) or someone else. If you're feeling generous and want to really surprise your mum this Mother's Day, then I promise you, check out their gift guide for the perfect selection of presents. P.S. If you spend over £100 you’ll nab yourself free delivery.” CF Buy now The brilliant body smoother: Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub, £48

“Our face and neck only makeup about nine per cent of our skin surface area but we spend a whole lot more time (and money) taking care of that than our body. Recently facial skincare brands have been formulating body scrubs, moisturisers and even serums with active ingredients usually reserved for targeting face concerns. I was particularly excited that cosmeceutical brand Kate Somerville has launched a body scrub. It’s a super-charged version of her very first (and in my opinion, best) skincare product, Exfolikate Intensive Treatment , £24. "The original face exfoliator is a dual-action chemical and physical exfoliator, created by Kate to give her celebrity clients such as Jessica Alba and Karlie Kloss a facial in two minutes. The body version works in a similar vein; gritty pumice is paired with exfoliating actives like fruit enzymes, lactic and salicylic acid to buff away dead skin cells. You use it a bit like a mask, massaging onto specific areas of dry skin (I’ve been using it on the bumpy red ‘chicken skin’ dots on my arms) and then leave on for a few minutes before rinsing off. Your skin is left feeling like you’ve given it a good polish.” VC Buy now The magical blurring primer: Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer, £50

"This balm-like primer has made my makeup application so smooth and long-lasting that I don’t know how I ever managed before. It dries down fast, so you can go in pretty much straight away with foundation (my current favourite is Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation , £34 which covers blemishes yet looks like skin) and stay flawless all night. One bonus for me is that it manages to make my peach fuzz , those little hairs that can trap foundation, pretty much invisible, which adds to the effect of a smooth canvas. On top of that, it blurs my pores, mattifies my T-zone and all without drying my face. It is expensive for a primer, however, the flawless look I achieve with it outweighs the cost to me. I always finish my look off with my all-time favourite bronzer, Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer in Luminous Bronze Light , £40. I’m starting to see why Hourglass has such a loyal following, their finish really is a cut above the rest." AR Buy now The ultimate relaxation kit: Aromatherapy Associated The Best of Collection, £55

"My mum has passed down to me her love of lighting a few candles, running an essential oil-filled bath and lathering our bodies in lotions and potions. As we live together, we’re always sharing products and bathtime is a ritual that neither of us ever skips. Aromatherapy Associates' newest release is perfect for us both. It’s a greatest hits collection comprising four best-selling minis to help reset both body and mind. The Revive shower oil energises the spirits, while the Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil brings pure relaxation to prepare the mind for rest. If you've been working out or on your feet, follow this with the Destress Muscle Gel, all while burning the Destress candle. So whether you choose to give it to mum as a gift or share the moment together this set is perfect for an indulgent pamper session that we all deserve." HS Buy now For minimal makeup days: Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Serum, £36

“My makeup routine has become very minimal. I prefer to let my skin breathe, so I only wear foundation a few days a week. This new tinted serum from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Rose Inc. has been my saving grace. It acts as a bridge between skincare and makeup and would make a lovely gift because it's sheer enough for you to approximate someone's shade. It's like a holiday in a bottle! The lightweight sheer thas tiny encapsulated pigment ‘bubbles’, which apparently help to keep the ingredients in their purest form before application. Once you apply and blend in (I like to use the Number 3 Brush , £28 by Rose Inc ) those little balls burst delivering pigment and active ingredients, enough to blur and correct your complexion but still leave a natural finish. There’s plumping hyaluronic acid and hydrating squalane . Because my skin is oily, I don't need to use a moisturiser with this, but I can get a little shiny throughout the day so I powder my T-zone just in case. There’s a decent shade range too (14 in total) available for fair to deep tones.” JT Buy now The sophisticated scent: Escentric 05 Travel Size in case, £46

“Escentric Molecules perfumes make for the most sophisticated and stylish (self) gift. As a lover of fresh herbal scents, this is my perfect fit from the nerdy, but oh-so-worth-it ‘art-meets-chemistry’ brand. If you love Diptyque with its ungendered scents that evoke exotic places and moods, Escentric Molecules should be on your radar. Their many 30ml travel versions make taking a punt on scent buying a little less risky than forking out £90 for a full size. Plus they come in a chic metal gift-worthy case (you can also buy without the case for £32). Escentric 05 is sophisticated, warm and fresh; like each numbered fragrance from the brand, is based around a specific ‘molecule’ – in this case, the warm and woody ‘Cashmeran’. Think Mediterranean sea breeze and pine forests topped off with citrus and fig. Wearing this makes me excited for summer.” VW Buy now The massage with extras: Urban Muscle therapy with Theragun, From £79 for a 60-minute at-home massage

“I spent last weekend moving house in a constant cycle of packing and unpacking, therefore I was grateful to be able to try out one of the latest at-home massages, courtesy of nationwide at-home massage app Urban. It combines hands-on massage with Theragun a massage gun device. My masseuse started off using the Theragun, it takes some getting used to initially as it feels as though your whole body is vibrating, but you soon relax. The backs of my legs were super tight, and the combination of the device plus a hands-on massage left me feeling much less tense. I'd add this into rotation to switch things up, for a more chilled option I'd suggest lymphatic drainage or a CBD massage, especially if you're gifting your mum this Mother's Day. Use the code GETTHEGLOSS20 for 20 per cent off on your first booking, valid until 31 May 2022.” CF Book now The versatile glowy lip: Chantecaille Limited Edition Giraffe Collection Lip Chic in Freesia, £38

"For 20 years, brand founder Sylvie Chantecaille has been committed to environmental philanthropy and regularly brings out collections that raise money for endangered animals. This time it’s the turn of giraffes, with a five-piece collection supporting the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. This lipstick has a tinted lip balm feel about it but is more glossy. I find it much more wearable than my usual lip gloss ( Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb , £18, since you ask ) as it's medium shine without being tacky. My lips feel hydrated, nourished and plump thanks to hydrating hyaluronic acid (a friend even said I looked like I had filler, in the best way possible). Of the three shades in the collection, Freesia is a lovely neutral pink. My mum keeps stealing this from me so I will definitely be buying her one for Mother’s Day! (sorry to ruin the surprise)." AR Buy now The Nue Co Supa Thick Hair Treatment, £35

"My mother and grandmother both struggled with hair thinning in midlife, as I now do. It’s that time when genes, stress, age and hormones conspire against and now we have Covid causing hair shedding among all age groups too. I know they would both have leaped on this topical ‘supplement’, which feeds the follicles with a proven stimulating ingredient, shown in placebo-controlled trials to extend the hair growth phase by nine per cent and slow the shedding phase by 17 per cent and to make your hair thicker. Nue Co founder Jules Miller created this 20-minute twice-weekly mask (I actually leave on overnight) and a Growth Phase ingestible supplement £55, after experiencing post-Covid hair loss herself. Her before and after pictures are pretty impressive. If you have scalp issues such as itching or dandruff, the probiotic complex will help bring it back to balance. It feels zingy and soothing and for me, combined with supplements, it’s essential hair ‘food’." Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director Buy now The surprise celebrity fragrance: Jennifer Lopez One Eau de Parfum , £35 for 50ml