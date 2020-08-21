Glossy Picks: The Empties Edition – the beauty that's seeing us through summer

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Given that it's our job to tell you about all the newbies in the beauty world, it's rare we get to finish any products (hard life, we know) so if we do hit pan on a blusher or get to the bottom of a tub of moisturiser, you just know it's good. With everything a bit strange this summer, we've all been seeking comfort in familiar things, be that a cleanser we know does the job with zero fuss or a serum that takes down redness brought on by stress. Here are team GTG's beauty empties that have seen us through this most bizarre of summers. Melanie Macleod, GTG digital writer

Irene Forte Orange Blossom Body Oil, £99 for 100ml "Without a shadow of a doubt, this is the nicest body care I have ever used. Sublimely scented with a mixture of orange blossom and pistachio, it's designed to promote calm and made me look forward to bedtime every night when I could lavish my limbs with this easily absorbed oil. It left no stickiness, just supremely soft skin that was very dry after weeks of fake tan usage. I've replaced my empty with Aveeno Daily Moisturising After-Shower Mist , £4.99 for 200ml." Buy it now Freck Cactus Water Cleansing Lactic Acid Toner, £22.50 for 210ml "When we were in the midst of the heatwave (miss you, come back!) I loved using this fresh-feeling toner every morning post-shower. Lactic acid banishes dead skin cells for a more glowy complexion while cactus flower extract prevents moisture loss from the surface of the skin - ideal for a hit of hydration when I was working outside most of the time. This made my skin feel zingy and fresh even on the balmiest of days. I've replaced my empty with Fenty Skin Fat Water Toner Serum , £25 for 150ml." Buy it now

No. 1 Nourishing Face Serum, £88 for 30ml "Despite doing less in my day-to-day life this summer, I still didn't feel like performing a long and complicated nighttime skincare routine every evening, so after cleansing, I'd just apply three or four drops of this heavenly floral-scented serum to my face before hitting the pillow. Even though I was only using one product at night, my skin was clearer, plumper and more radiant than it was when I was following a multi-step evening regime. I've replaced my empty with Dermalogica Retinol Clearing Oil , £62.10 for 30ml." Buy it now Starface Space Wash, £13 for 124ml "I normally like an all-singing, all-dancing cleansing to use in the morning but this year I had a summer romance with this pared-back, fragrance-free foaming face wash. It's soap-free and paraben-free and is made with white willow bark extract to exfoliate and help prevent clogged pores, sage leaf extract to reduce irritation and holy basil leaf extract to treat and prevent skin infections. Any spots that dared rear their head quickly retreated while I was using this. I'm now trying Cerave Hydrating Cleanser , £9.50 for 236ml." Buy it now Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, £60 for 30ml "My Vanderohe serum was reserved solely for night time, while in the morning I applied this to my face and I can honestly say when I reached the bottom of this bottle, it's the first time I've ever finished a serum. Terrible admission for a beauty journalist. This was a pleasure to use, sinking in easily and I don't know if it's all the crystals in the formula or more likely the niacinamide, my skin looked fresher and brighter with a more even tone." Replaced with: Also Fenty Skin Fat Water , because it's a toner / serum hybrid. Buy it now Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor

Coola Mineral Cucumber Face SPF 30, £36 for 50ml "I’d been long under the assumption that SPF in foundation is enough protection for the face. But this is not the case. All the experts recommend dedicated sun protection, worn every day no matter the season. This is my favourite; it's particularly good for oily skin because it's mattifying, but really it's perfect for everyone. It glides on like a primer, giving a soft matte finish and works perfectly under any foundation. I love that it's a natural mineral sunscreen, using sustainably sourced ingredients including evening primrose, linseed, safflower and plankton extract, plus, omega-rich acai oil to strengthen and rejuvenate the skin. There’s even a tinted version which would be ideal if I was going on holiday this year." Buy it now Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £18 for 75ml "I was given a pot of this heaven scented body cream a few months ago and have been obsessed with its fragrance ever since. Think pina colada sundowners on a Brazilian beach bar, after a long sizzling ocean side day. This is a cult, award-winning product and for good reason. It’s infused with caffeine-rich guarana extract to help tighten the skin, plus cupuacu butter, acai oil, coconut oil and the addictive pistachio and salted caramel fragrance. If the staycation is not cutting it this summer, one whiff of this will transport you to holiday heaven." Buy it now

The Nue Co Magnesium Ease, £28 for 60ml "I’m never been a great sleeper; I’m either too hot, too anxious, my brain is buzzing or I need the loo. However, I’ve found that the Nue Co Magnesium Ease spray does help. According to studies, most of us are deficient in magnesium which impacts on our sleep. Three sprays of this deliver 40mg of magnesium which is instantly absorbed through the skin. Plus, there’s lavender and arnica oil in it too to help aid relaxation and muscle tension. My evening magnesium spritz is such a tonic and it smells divine. It seems I'm not the only mega-fan, as this is currently sold out. Keep your eyes peeled for a restock!" Order now L'Oréal Sublime Bronze Self Tan Express Mist Spray Face, £11.32 for 75ml "My daughter, a self-tan veteran, put me onto this at the start of lockdown. I’m now onto my third can as it's so good. This face mist tans you in an instant with a quick spritz. All you do is close your eyes, spray and go. There are no orange palms and a golden, natural tan develops in a few hours. Plus, it doesn’t have that horrid self-tan cookie smell. Only complaint, my daughter keeps pinching it." Buy it now Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director

Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Gradual Self Tan Mousse, £4.99 for150ml "Dove’s mantra is all about confidence in your skin and it's true, I really do like the feel of my skin and the spa-like scent of this gradual tan, which is also a long-lasting moisturiser. It's such a bargain too – normally a tenner but currently half price at Boots and has kept my (fake) tan going. It’s quite subtle in colour so I’ve been using Medium-to-Dark every other day and will switch to the lighter one over winter." Buy now Beauty Pie Featherlight UVA/UVB SPF 25, £35 members pay £9.90 for 50ml "This fine, hydrating fluid is the best broad-spectrum SPF to wear under makeup and has been my staple for the last two years. I’m switching up my empty now for Beauty Pie’s new Featherlight SPF 50 version £45, members pay £10.09, which is equally light and has peptides and to reduce stress in the skin and is also a primer. Light enough for oily skin types too. (Not a member of Beauty Pie? Sign up with code GTGSENTME and get and extra £50 spending allowance)." Buy now

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Deep Bronzer, £12.99 for 11g "There’s a reason why we all got so excited when this cult US fave ventured across the pond last year and the proof is in the pudding. This ultra-luxurious and incredibly blendable bronzer instantly melts into skin, sealing-in moisture to deliver instant and lasting hydration. It features a blend of murumuru butter, cupuacu butter and tucuma butter that gives you a radiant goddess glow, it would be in my desert island makeup bag; you can see why I hit pan with this one, I can’t get through summer without it!" Buy now Code8 Radiate Beauty Balm SPF15, £41 for 30ml "When it comes to summer, I’m all about the glow; but on hotter days I want to swap the need for makeup for a refined routine. So, I turn to this, an illuminator, BB cream and SPF all in one. I’ve always found it hard to find a tinted moisturiser / BB cream with light to medium coverage that I can get on board with, however, this is the one. It disguises any blemishes yet remains so lightweight and long-wearing, even throughout the crazy August heatwave. I’m trying to think of ways to get every last drop out of the tube." Buy now Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer, £23 for 5ml "If I want to venture away from my CODE8 Beauty Balm for a slightly more au natural look, I still reach for my oldie but goodie UD concealer in summer. (Yes, my “no-makeup makeup” still requires a fair amount of effort). If you like just a dab of concealer with a natural finish but still full coverage take note, it’s perfect for under eyes, spots and any touch-ups. Buildable, luminous and it’s like a second layer of skin, tears are always wept when I run out of this in times of need. Buy now

Becca Skin Love Glow Shield Prime & Set Mist, £22.00 for 70ml "What’s summer without a little mist action? If I could have a gadget to automatically spray this on my face ten times a day, I 100 per cent would. You could say I was addicted to this spray, but when something gives you such a beautiful illuminating glow it’s hard to resist. In typical Becca form, this multi-tasking spray cools, sets, revives and rejuvenates your complexion and is fuelled by their Brightening Hydra Complex - a blend of ingredients that help brighten, hydrate and nourish the skin. Plus, it smells like a tropical cocktail!" Buy now Amika Supernova Moisture & Shine Cream, £20 for 100ml "When you have to cut something open three times, you know it’s a goodun. Over the years I’ve tried a lot of hair products but there’s only a handful that I truly love. I wasn’t expecting much when I initially tried it, but after the first use I had to refrain myself from going overboard with how much I was applying. It conditions locks and leaves them feeling soft, silky and frizz-free without weighing down your hair. It gave my hair the boost I needed to embrace my curls this summer, my only wish is that they made the size bigger." Buy now Catherine Fullwood, GTG business development manager

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum, £35 for 150ml "Having been addicted to the face serum last year, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the body version. I, for one, can’t get through the summer months without a good self-tan. This sinks in in a flash, doesn’t dry out the skin or transfer to sheets. Best of all it doesn’t streak which is perfect for my haphazard application." Buy now Glossier Futuredew Oil Serum Hybrid, £23 for 30ml "I picked this up on launch when I was visiting my sister in New York and this is the third bottle I’ve finished in the last few months. It looks great under or over makeup and is the perfect pick me up for when my skin is feeling a little lacklustre. Plus the bottle is pink and sparkly, what’s not to love?" Buy now Milk Makeup Flex Foundation Stick, £32 for 10g "I’m not usually one for a foundation stick but I fell head over heels for this, plus the range of shades offered is amazing. It blends perfectly, keeps skin glowy and I found it extremely easy to build up coverage. I keep this in my bag at all times." Buy now