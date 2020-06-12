Glossy Picks: Everything new in the beauty world we've tried this week

If your skin is feeling thirsty we've got a real treat for you this week, with not one but two complexion-quenchers in our lineup of new launches. If you're embracing your natural hair we've got you covered too with a cream designed to help you embrace air-drying your hair (bye hairdryer) and a conditioner that injects life into lacklustre locks. Makeup fans we've reviewed a few of things you'll be interested in too including a liquid lipstick that gives Kylie Cosmetics a run for its money, a budget eye primer which beauty editors can't be without and a subtle bronzer that will tide you over until the sun puts its hat back on. e.l.f. Putty Eye Primer, £5

Loved by: Jane Druker, GTG contributor "This eye primer comes from the same stable that gave us the excellent Luminous Putty Primer for the face so I was excited to give it a try. Putty refers to the creamy consistency and there are currently six shades available - white, cream, rose, sand, clay and black (which gives a smokey eye effect). You simply swipe a bit on your eyelid for a low-key eyeshadow situation or, as I have done, dab it all over your lid with your fingertip before putting on a colour-pop shadow (I am so into blues, greens and metallics right now). This specific primer acts as a seal making your shadow crease-and-wrinkle-free all day long. I can confirm it has become integral to my slap ritual; it’s a keeper." Buy it now The Body Shop Coconut Bronze Glistening Glow Bronzing Powder, £14

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "As the weather has taken a bleak turn and the likelihood of a ‘hot girl summer’ looking slim, I’ve naturally turned to my favourite thing to add a pop of colour back into my life, lipsticks. These 3INA vegan liquid lipsticks do just the trick, available in 16 full-on colour shades they give you a gorgeous opaque matte finish that just won’t budge for up to eight hours. Usually, I’m always on the side of caution when it comes to liquid lipsticks as they can be quite drying, however they’re surprisingly creamy and a joy to wear."

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I vary wildly when it comes to my hair. Some day I want to be blow-dried to perfection, swishing down Bond Street and other days I want to leave my mane untamed and curly like a mermaid (or Lucie Rose Donlan from last year's Love Island). At the moment I'm going for the latter and this lightweight cream is helping me on my way to surf-style waves. It promises to give "island girl" hair but I'll settle for windswept Cornish locks right now. I apply a few pumps to fresh-from-the-shower hair (it recommends towel-dried, but my hair cuticles don't like to be roughed up) and then leave it to dry naturally. Not only does it smell addictive (coconut, vanilla bean and tiare flower make for a delicious combination) it leaves my hair flexible and smooth with my curls looking defined, not crispy." Buy it now Grow Gorgeous Repair Rescue Conditioner, £16 for 205ml

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor I’ve got very fine straight hair which is weak, wispy and impossible to plump up. With the Covid lockdown on top I’m in desperate need of a wonder home hair treatment. After reading about the miraculous properties of the Grow Gorgeous hair care range I thought I’d give their Repair Rescue Conditioner a whirl. It’s designed for damaged, brittle and coloured hair like mine. I’ve been slathering it on and leaving it to soak in at roots as it contains scalp stimulating properties to enhance growth. It's thick and creamy and smells divine and after one application my hair is immediately more swishy with added gloss. It contains caffeine to stimulate the roots, an oat lipid complex to boost the scalp and allantoin to moisturise and condition the hair, plus there’s a mix of bio functional peptides and amino acids from the carob tree to strengthen the strands. I love that all the Grow Gorgeous products are vegan friendly, gluten free and formulated without parabens, sulphates, silicones, phthalates or mineral oil. I’m so impressed by the results I’ll be buying the Hair Density Serum next which meant to amazing for volume." Buy it now Syrene Aqua Hydrating Masque, £70 for 100ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This sustainable skincare line from New Zealand has come from the other side of the world and straight into my heart. Inspired by the depths of the Pacific Ocean the range uses ingredients such as seaweed, marine-sourced collagen and sea salt to deliver intense hydration in gorgeously packaged cooling formulas. I tried this overnight masque and my skin absolutely drank it up - it actually felt rather chilly putting it on which was what I needed after a day of basking (come back, sun!), but took down redness and irritation and I woke up with a glow that has stayed in place all week. The line also includes cleanser, toner and gel lotion among others, all in the same sea-blue packaging and will launch on Look Fantastic in July - for now it's available on Syrene's site." Buy it now Liz Earle Skin Repair Gel Cream, £23

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "Thanks to the constant change in weather from sunshine to central heating my skin is suffering from severe thirst and needed a good hit of hydration. I’ve been using this reformulated gel cream from Liz Earle, available in a trio of textures to choose from, rich, light, or gel-cream. They all promise to deliver 72 hours of hydration and it certainly pulls though. As much as I love and need a good moisturiser, I despise the sheen it leaves on my face, so it was music to my ears to find out this fast-absorbing formula locks in moisture shine-free! The gel is refreshing, cooling and features a blend of moisturising ingredients such as borage oil, avocado oil, soothing echinacea and natural source vitamin E. It’s the TLC my skin needs right now." Buy it now Neighbourhood Botanicals Acid Washed Cleanser, £17