Glossy picks: the February beauty and wellness newbies we've fallen for

Cupid's not the only one who's busy this month - the beauty brands have been working their socks off too, plying us with new launches to give us that fluttery feeling in our stomach. Here are the beauty bits and pieces we've fallen in love with so far in February. Surratt Prismatique Eyes in Style Eyes, £54

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor "When an eyeshadow arrives housed in packaging so unique and clever it could almost be a Rubik’s cube you know you’ve got a winner. The beautiful black box swivels open to reveal a soft, shimmering powder while a twist of the top to unveils a matte cream in the same tone. I tried out Style Eyes which is a water-resistant heather-coloured matte cream with a subtle silver powder to go on top. I used my fingers and it gave me “dazzling at my desk" eyes in minutes. I’m hooked. Super clever packaging. Tick. Simple stylish eyes in moments. Tick. What’s not to love? Well done Surratt!" Buy it now Feeling Myself Box Powered by Feelunique, £49

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Call me a disgrace to the beauty industry if you want, but I've always had zero interest in beauty subscription boxes. Until this came along. Worth £109, but on sale for just £49, this treasure chest of goodies has everything you need in it for some serious me-time, including the Lelo Zizo Vibrator, TWO different lubricants, a sexy smelling candle from Urban Apothecary , a washcloth from Emma Watson's fave brand Fur, and a silk hair tie courtesy of Slip , because we all know how tangly your hair can get following a roll around in the hay. There are also condoms in there, for those who play well with others. If all that wasn't enough to tempt you, Feel Unique is also offering 20 per cent off everything on site with the code HAPPYHAUL - it truly is going to be a great Valentine's Day." Buy it now Kerastase Genesis Bain Nutri Fortifiant Anti Hair Fall Fortifying Shampoo , £23.90

Loved by: Victoria Woohall, editorial director "When you suffer from hair fall and breakage as I do, your targeted hair wash options can be rather clinical and joyless. Kerastase has stepped in to fill the gap between medical and luxe with its new range of shampoos, conditioners, a mask, scalp serum and heat protector called Genesis. My hair is dry, so I’m enjoying this ‘Nutiritv’ shampoo for thick or dry hair but there’s also a lighter ‘Nutri Fortifiant’ version for fine or greasy hair. All the products are designed to nourish the scalp - to help stop shedding in the first place, and the ends - to stop breakage. It claims an impressive 84 per cent less hair fall due to breakage if you use the shampoo, conditioner and treatment together I know hair health can’t be fixed in a matter of a few shampoos, but this, when added to a hair-healthy diet and styling routine, can certainly help. And we know stress can cause hair fall. There’s something supremely soothing about the beautiful pink packaging and delicate scent, which all helps if, like me, you’ve ever panicked at how much hair is in the plughole after you’ve washed it." Buy it now Code Beautiful VLM Volumising Lengthening Mascara, £21

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "This fibre-based mascara does exactly what it says on the tin and so much more! Typically, mascara doesn’t do much for my super short eyelashes other than darkening them and making them appear thicker. Over the years I’ve come to terms that luscious lashes would never be for me. However, this black tube is a game-changer, it works wonders alone but Code Beautiful took it one step further and created Code FFL (Forget Fake Lashes) a pre-mascara plumper that makes your mascara work harder. When I apply both I feel like I’ve had a lash lift after applying only a few coats. Enriched with vitamins and waxes to encourage lash growth whilst staying water and smudge-proof, I now have lashes that look like falsies without the hassle." Buy it now Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Illuminating, £32

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, beauty and wellness awards manager "I’m going to let you in on a little secret; I don’t like primer.! I know as a makeup artist I am supposed to promote every element of the makeup kit but, I have never gotten on with primers - until now. I am now shouting from the rooftops about Laura Mercier’s new Pure Canvas Primers. My favourite is the illuminating option because I just love a glow, but all of them are fantastic. The issues that I find with most other primers are that they flake off, create a separation under my foundation, or the worst, allow the foundation to stick to them which throws blending right out of the window. But those days are gone. The pure canvas primer goes on beautifully, leaving a tactile and moisturised complexion. The light particles illuminate just the right amount and the satiny finish is the most perfect base to any foundation." Buy it now Kat Von D XO Vinyl Lip Cream in Blossom, £15.30

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor "Did someone say vegan lip cream? And from a brand that went fully vegan in 2016 and which for the past 10 years has supported social change, raised money to support non-profits and animal advocacy charities? When this landed on my desk it was love at first swipe. XO Vinyl Lip Cream blends bold pigment and a shiny finish and tastes slightly of toffee. In a good way. My only issue was which colour to pick. There are six shades from reds to nudes and it was a tough call between bestseller “Lolita,” and the paler nude “Blossom”. I plumped for both. They have fast become my new glossy lip go-to in my clean beauty kit." Buy it now Patchology Chill Mode Soothing Cannabis Seed Oil-Infused Eye Gels, £15 for a five-pack

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I just realised I’ve written about two eye products this week - most unlike me! But price-wise these are the other end of the spectrum to the Susanna Kaufmann product, and I have no qualms about using both. I wore these in the office one day when nobody else was in and it felt like a little act of self-care while at my desk. Cannabis sativa oil (NOT to be confused with CBD) calms irritation and soothes the delicate undereye for refreshed peepers after just ten mins. A hairstylist friend of mine told me that she applies under eye gels to brides while she gets to work on their hair on the big day, and if they’re enough to soothe a sleepless bride, they’re certainly enough to soothe me!" Buy it now This Works Love Sleep Pillow Spray, £30 for 50ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "We’re not getting as much physical intimacy as we want or need according to nationwide research commissioned by skincare brand This Works, with less than half of all couples having sex at least once a week due to tech, stress, lack of time and energy. Partner's annoying habits don’t help either - duvet hogging and noisy sleeping came out as top bugbears in the Love Sleep survey. On the back of the research comes This Works Love Sleep range featuring a candle, a pulse point oil, a pillow spray and diffuser oils designed to change the ambience of the bedroom with sensuous ylang-ylang and patchouli overlayed onto the brand’s classic Deep Sleep blend, of which I’m already a fan. The Love Sleep version is surprisingly fresh and light and does indeed soften the ambience of the room. Can’t say it put me in the mood, and my husband is under strict instructions not to chase around the room with it in the hope... but in its weighty glass bottle and with its sophisticated scent, I wouldn't mind it he bought me one with a good bottle of wine and the promise of a lie-in." Buy it now Pat McGrath Mthrship Sublime: Golden Opulence, £50

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "There are very few times when a product literally makes me gasp but this was most definitely one of them. As a Pat McGrath virgin I’ve always been sceptical about the price vs payoff and fooled myself into thinking perhaps it was just another Insta hype. I would like to publicly announce, I was wrong. Dear Pat, please let me join The Mthrship. The pigment of these six shimmers and mattes are absolutely incredible and what I love most is that it’s a wearable palette. Featuring warm neutrals alongside a pop of gold and pink, there’s no excuse not to use every shade." Buy it now Iconic London Sheer Blush, £18