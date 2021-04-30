Glossy Picks: The nourishing face masks, luxurious hair care and glam lipstick we're loving this week

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. If it's new and it's worth knowing about, it'll be in our edit of the best new beauty launches. This week we tried Chanel's latest ultra-luxe lipstick as worn by Carey Mulligan at this year's Oscars, Dermalogica's newest mask and a fragrance that brings the tropical island to you. Esse Probiotic Foundation SPF 30, £57

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Call off the search, the perfect foundation is here and it will help give you healthy skin too. I was totally blown away by this, the world’s first probiotic foundation, from specialist probiotic skin brand Esse (founder Trevor Steyn is a biochemist and world authority on skin microbiome). Not only does it actively help repopulate your skin with the bugs it needs for resilience and health, but it protects with broad-spectrum SPF 30 and has the most amazing glow. For mature skin like mine, it smooths over wrinkles and provides an all-day shield. You can top up easily without caking if you need another dose of SPF. It’s so sheer, you can’t tell you are wearing foundation, although the coverage is good - unevenness blurs away. Because it's sheer, the ten shades it comes in should suit pretty much everyone. I’ve already put so many friends on to it. You’re welcome." Buy now Dermalogica Melting Moisture Masque, £50.15

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This sumptuous overnight mask was designed to restore dry skin's moisture barrier and what a fabulous job it does. The thick balm comes out of the pump very, very slow (lucky you only need a pea-sized amount) and it transforms into an oil on contact with the skin for the most nourishing mask I've ever felt on my face. It's been designed to melt on contact with the warmth of the skin, transforming into a buttery texture with ingredient including micro-algae to soothe, linoleic acid to nourish and vitamin E too. The morning after using my face is always at its glowiest and I can't resist using it several times a week." Buy now Daniel Sandler Watercolour Gel Cheek Colour, £16.50

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "Can you believe it’s been 15 years since the iconic Watercolour Blush from Daniel Sandler , £16.50, was released? The lightweight buildable liquid has long been a staple in MUA kits. Now, it faces stiff competition from Daniel's Watercolour Gel. I like both, but I prefer the gel because it’s easier to control and work with; simply apply it to cheeks (and even lips!) with your fingers for a quick spruce up. It’s ideal for dry skin because it’s enriched with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid , which help hydrate and soothe. If you’re looking for sheer colour payoff, ultra-natural yet super dewy ' dolphin skin ', this is your go-to for springtime." Buy now Scientia Green Supreme CBD Vegi-Tox Rescue Mask, £26

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "After discovering the Scientia Green Supreme CBD Vegi-Tox Smoothie Serum , £28, a few weeks ago I was very excited to try the rest of the Green Supreme range. The CBD Vegi-Tox Rescue Mask, with the same unique broccoli, kiwi, avocado and pistachio complex along with added niacinamide and French green clay to help clarify the skin and minimise pores (my fave!) feels gentle and not too drying to the skin. Stock up for a pampering day after you’ve hit one too many pubs this bank holiday." Buy now Simple Phyto-Rich Semi-Dry Soothing Mask, £3.99

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "My main gripe with sheets masks is how slippy and slidey they are. Simple has solved this with this semi-dry sheet mask. The bit you apply to your face has a gel texture while the other side is dry, meaning it's easy to set in place and it stays where you put it too. Ingredients include shea butter to moisturise the skin and my slightly sunburned face lapped up the hydration last weekend." Buy now Versed The Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel, £18

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist "US brand Versed has just launched in Boots and I couldn't be happier. The more people that know about this awesomely simple, yet massively effective brand, the more likely it will be that they will bring out more and more products keeping our shelves are overflowing with pastel coloured skincare. My current favourite from the collection is the Overnight Facial Peel, which, to my utter delight, leaves your skin feeling smoother and brightener with drying it out, after just one use. A perfect blend of lactic and glycolic acid s helps shift any dead skin cells, while vitamin A exfoliates, brightens and hydrates, allowing the conditioning properties of allantoin, rosehip, and vitamin E to get as deep as possible. It really is a full facial in a tube and I love it!" Buy now BaByliss Hydro-Fusion Air Styler, £59.99

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "I’m a poker straight hair girl. Having longed all my life for a wavy, full-bodied barnet, I am now, after fifty-plus years, at peace with my hair. Although I am always on the lookout for new ways to add more shine and body. A couple of weeks ago, this entered my beauty armoury and it's been a transformation. Every time I use this whizzy hot hair tool I get so many compliments. In an instant, it gives you a professional hair blow-dry finish and my hair has never looked so glossy. It’s one of those rotating, multi-directional brushes with special polishing bristles with two heat settings and two rotation speeds. I’m rubbish at using any kind of hair styling tool but this one is super easy, with zero snagging or tangles. Definitely my current beauty essential." Buy now MORE GLOSS: The best hot brushes for a salon-worthy blow-dry when you can't get an appointment Khali Min Rescue Oil, £38

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Having not had my hair done since December, I definitely need some rescuing. Khali Min was dreamed up by two magazine editors from Cairo who wanted to shine a light on Egyptian beauty heritage. This blend of oils including macadamia, hibiscus and Egyptian jojoba oil all soured directly from Egypt) make my hair noticeably softer. I've been applying it before bed for an overnight treatment, but you can also add it to your adds to tame flyaways or comb through your mid-lengths for an extra treat for your tresses. " Buy now Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lipstick in Radiant, £33

Loved by: Jane Druker "One of my earliest memories is watching Bewitched as my mum sat at her dressing table. She would spritz herself with Guerlain’s Shalimar fragrance and expertly apply her Chanel rouge lipstick, taking a sip of her beetle black coffee and leaving her lipstick residue on that pristine china white cup. How impossibly chic I thought – the very height of mature sophistication! I longed to do the same. And now I can and could squeal with excitement at this divine new lipstick offering from the most iconic of fashion and beauty houses: Chanel. "Rouge Coco Bloom is super hydrating, long-wear and pleasingly shiny and intense. It was Carey Mulligan's choice for her radiant Oscars' appearance this year and comes in 20 rather dazzling shades. I have plumped for Radiant which does what it says on the tin – it's a rich deep berry that is fabulously uplifting in every conceivable way taking my green eyes and warm coloured skin to new heights of enhancement. The frankly gorgeous tube has been updated to be slimline with a clear lid, boasting that legendary logo. It’s coming with me everywhere: Glamour in a tube." Buy now Magnitone Well Heeled 2 Rechargeable Express Pedi, £30

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and design manager "I must admit that April caught me off guard; salons had only recently opened, a heatwave appeared out of nowhere and suddenly it was sandal season. Now, I’m not complaining; but my feet were in desperate need of attention, and this at-home pedi was a lifesaver. My dry cracked heels were completely transformed all in one episode of Schitt’s Creek, as the rechargeable tool buffed away dead skin cells, leaving my feet soft and supple with zero effort or pain. The kit included a regular and extra-buff roller head that hugged the curves and contours of my feet, leaving no area untouched. I couldn’t believe how effective this pocket-rocket was, plus it’s a bargain!" Buy now Miller Harris Tea Tonique Body Wash, £22

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "I’m a little obsessed with the calming infusion of floral earl grey and earthy maté in this Miller Harris Tea Tonique Body Wash, there’s something so relaxing about anything tea scented and this is no exception, plus the chic charcoal packaging looks beautiful in my bathroom. Pair with your morning brew, for that double dose of Earl Grey, I can’t be the only one who loves a cup of tea in the shower right?" Buy now Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent, £38.60

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Holidays abroad might be off the cards this year (cry, cry) but one spritz of Estee Lauder's Bronze Goddess fragrance and I could be on the Cote D'azur. It combines coconut with amber, sandalwood, vanilla and tiare flower for the most warming, tropical, sexy scent. I feel sun-drenched as soon as I open the bottle and will be wearing this every time I'm hit by a wave of wanderlust." Buy now Bioeffect Hydrating Cream, £60

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "If you are looking for a lightweight, refreshing and super hydrating moisturiser for the face, then read on! Bioeffect, the innovative Icelandic brand has introduced a new Hydrating Cream to its excellent range. The scientists behind this skincare spent a decade developing a bioengineered plant replica of the epidermal growth factor to boost collagen and elastin production. I’ve found this new cream deeply moisturising. It’s absorbed instantly and the hydration lasts all day. Plus it's fragrance-free, formulated with pure Icelandic water and contains barley EGF, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C." Buy now Facegym Supreme Restructure Firming EGF Collagen Boosting Cream, £95

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Forever a FaceGym fan I was beyond ecstatic for this launch - its first foray into high-performance skincare. The brand took its time to bring these products to market and it’s clear to see. After over three years in development, the new line-up features four signature products designed to prep, train and recover the skin. The products are also sold in tech-enabled packaging, so you can easily scan on-pack QR codes and follow all the signature tips and tricks in the comfort of your own home. My top pick (so far!) is the Supreme Restructure; a firming collagen-boosting cream - it feels luxurious and deeply moisturising and my skin certainly feels plumped and smoother. As a bonus the refillable pot is made from 100 per cent recycled ocean plastic!" Buy now Skingredients Sally Cleanse, £25