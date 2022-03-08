Glossy picks: new beauty launches we've taken a shine to

2020 is well underway now and the beauty launches just keep on coming; from a jazzed up dry shampoo to an unexpected launch from a tanning brand, here's what we took home with us this week. Too Faced Hangover Pillow Cream, £30

Buy it now Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I’m a sucker for anything sparkly or shimmery, so I fell hard for this pearlescent cream as soon as I took the lid off. It claims to include real stardust collected from actual falling stars (that appealed to the fairytale lover inside of me), as well as coconut water, sea kelp, mango seed butter, avocado oil and vitamin B for a super nourishing cream. Applying this sumptuous cream feels like a real treat for the skin, and it smells dreamy too - I can’t exactly pinpoint the scent (maybe it’s what stars smell like?) but Too Faced say it promotes a sense of happiness, preparing you for healing, restful sleep - and I’m inclined to agree." Buy it now Pixi On-the-Glow Blush in Juicy, £18



Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor " Pixi Glow Tonic is my go-to “wake up and say goodnight to” skin toner. I have a huge orange pump dispenser next to my toothbrush and the two go hand in hand. Every morning and night without fail the tonic gets swiped over my face before I brush my teeth. I have a travel-sized version that comes with me on holiday and it’s safe to say it’s the one product I can’t go without. So when the Pixi On-the-Glow stick arrived on my desk it was oh-hello! It’s a tried and tested brand I love so this had to be good. Now February has never looked brighter with this hydrating tinted moisture stick for cheeks and lips that gives a hint of colour. Paraben-free, it’s made with ginseng, aloe vera and a unique mix of fruit extracts. It’s coming with me to the office, the gym and everywhere I need a glow on the go!" Buy it now NARS Afterglow Eyeshadow Palette, £59

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, beauty and wellness awards manager "It’s not very often that I find an eyeshadow palette that evokes the feeling of holidays quite like the NARS Afterglow Eyeshadow Palette. This delightful little selection of pigments caught my eye as soon as it arrived in the office. The sheer beauty of the packaging itself reminded me of an Ibizan sunset which is one of my most loved visuals. Upon opening this burned/bronzed delicacy, I discovered the perfect just-come-back-from-my-holidays selection of colours. It was packaged sunshine. The range of colours both matte and shimmer allow for wonderful buildability, therefore lending itself to almost any skin tone. Although, in my professional opinion this will be most desired by those with a warm undertone. Mind you, I have neither a sun-kissed glow or a warm complexion, thanks to my powerful ginger genes, and this is still proving to be one of my makeup table favourites." Buy it now John Frieda Hydrate and Recharge Deep Soak Masque, £5.20

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "I love it when a product completely over-delivers especially if it's at pocket money prices. So many people complain of thirsty, dehydrated, brittle hair (styling, aircon, colour treatment we’re looking at you) and I used to be one of them. After leaving this on for two minutes post-shampoo, I noticed my hair was remarkably soft and malleable. It stayed that way until the next wash and there was noticeably less frizz. John Frieda has created this Hydrate and Recharge range (there's a shampoo and conditioner too but for me, the mask is the hero) in response to real women’s brittle hair woes, pumping it full of ingredients such as monoi oil (though this isn't heavy or oily) to help restore the hair's lipid barrier. Who knew it had such a thing - but it helps keeps moisture in. My hair has a lovely movability that makes me feel like I am in a swishy shampoo ad." Buy it now Sienna X The Cleansing Balm, £38

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "I LOVE a cleansing balm; there’s nothing better than coming home after a long day and taking off your makeup in one swift step. It’s my little moment of indulgence and this balm certainly delivers. The mild formula doesn’t leave your skin feeling oily or heavy, instead nourished and conditioned, so it’s the perfect remedy for bleak cold weather. 97 per cent natural and packed with an array of hydrating oils such as inca inchi and meadowfoam seed, it’s no surprise that this little pot left me with a complexion softer than silk. For the ultimate double cleanse, pair with The Cleansing Lotion for an extra hit of hydration and nourishment." Buy it now Batiste Love is Love Dry Shampoo, £1.99

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I always think of Batiste as the King of dry shampoos (two cans are sold every second globally!) - you know exactly what you’re going to get and I tend to buy the original. But this jazzy Love is Love edition caught my eye. The scent is appealingly fruity (top notes of raspberry stand out, along with middle notes of rose and base notes of vanilla), but it’s the love message that spoke to me - it’s the month of romance after all. Batiste plans to offer proceeds to LGBTQ+ charities throughout the year, and what better way to celebrate that initiative than with this rainbow emblazoned can?" Buy it now Lernberger Stafsing Moisture Boost Serum, £55

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor "I’m a Scandi addict through and through and along with Ganni, The Bridge and cinnamon buns, my obsession extends to Scandinavian beauty products. Anything to do with the Nordics always has my vote including this triple action Moisture Booster by Swedish brand and newcomers Lernbrger Stafsing. This plumping serum is vegan and contains botanical extracts, a polysaccharide and hyaluronic acid which moisturise in depth immediately to soften, soothe, repair while xylitol boosts the skin's own production of hyaluronic acid and strengthens the skin's outer barrier. It’s free from parabens, sulphates and silicon and my skin loved it. It’s a beautiful brand and one to watch take off in the UK." Buy it now Lush Renaissance a Meditation on Fragrance massage , £75 for 40 minutes, available nationwide

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Confession: I’d never in a million years have thought to go to Lush for a relaxing spa treatment – their shops are always so buzzy and busy (and a little overwhelming when you are not 16 - my daughter loves it). But the offer to test the new Renaissance massage changed my view entirely. It was by far the most relaxing 40 minutes I’ve spent on a couch. If you haven’t been to a Lush spa, it’s like stepping back in time to a pre-digital age with hand-labelled apothecary glass jars and retro furniture. The massage itself is inspired by the Renaissance idea of fragrance as medicine – you pick a scent that speaks to you and it’s wafted into the towels on your couch as Renaissance-inspired music plays and the therapist speaks affirmations (I promise this is not cheesy). The Alexander technique-based massage strokes use rolling and pressing motions and are so slow (done through towels) that your thoughts can’t help but slow down too. You’re lying on your back the entire time, which means no uncomfortable face-squashing in the headrest or towel twisting turnovers halfway through. You really can truly relax, and afterwards indulge in a fragrant cup of tea as you come back down to earth."

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "This shine spray is the perfect finishing touch after straightening my hair, it’s like my locks have been granted a new lease of life. The innovative formula works to absorb and reflect UV rays which leaves you with an illuminating shine that can be seen from the sky- or so I imagine. It's a great finishing spray all-round as it won’t weigh your hair down and is multi-functional so you can apply as a heat protector first or spray after if you want your hair to feel a glossy and healthy." Buy it now My Clarins Clear-Out Blackhead Expert, £22