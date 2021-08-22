Glossy picks: the late summer beauty buys we loved this week

Summer is drawing to a close, but exciting beauty drops still coming in thick and fast. From the perfume we'll be wearing all autumn to a post-summer skin brightener, here are the latest launches we're making room in our routine for. Guerlain KissKiss Shine Bloom Lipstick Shade 609 Spring, £31

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and design manager "Guerlain's latest KissKiss lipstick collection, inspired by the vibrant colours of flowers, includes a range of 20 radiant shades made of 95 per cent naturally derived ingredients. Spring Rose, a lively, punchy magenta pink with slight red undertones, is my personal favourite. It feels luscious on the lips and glides on smoothly; it's so light to wear that I frequently mistake it for nourishing lip balm rather than a highly pigmented lipstick. It's formulated with shea butter, which makes it extremely comfortable to wear, alongside hyaluronic acid for all-day hydration. It's the ideal summer pink, bleed proof for hot days (wishful thinking), high-shine for maximum impact when the sun shines and housed in a statement gold bullet for maximum chic points." Buy now Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream, £25

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "This perfectly pink watermelon body cream launched in February this year and the lightweight formula has become a bit of a staple in my nighttime routine this summer. I can’t stand that tight feeling post-shower and this moisturiser, formulated with hyaluronic acid and watermelon seed butter, sinks in quickly leaving no greasiness or residue, which is key to stop me from overheating on balmier nights. Best of all, it's super gentle and doesn’t irritate even my most sensitive skin." Buy now 111Skin NAC Y2 Recovery Mask, £115

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Surgeon skincare brand and A-lister favourite 111Skin pioneered the sheet masks outside Asia and while they have always used biodegradable biocellulose, there's still an amount of single-use outer packing involved in any sheet mask. Cleverly, the founders Dr Yannis Alexandrides and his wife Eva have addressed this with six new liquid masks in each of their problem-solving skincare ranges. Some are ten-minute detox treatments, such as the Rose Quartz Exfoliating Mask, which works wonders before a night out. Others are meant to be left on overnight or dotted on problem areas. I love the original NAYC Y2, which was Dr Alexandrides first formula, developed for his plastic surgery patients to speed up healing and repair the skin barrier. Almost every skin type can use it. It has a soothing creamy texture and for me it makes it a calming and healing night cream with a hefty dose of ceramides which my mature skin needs. If you love 111Skin, the liquid masks give you the best bang for your buck from the brand - concentrated ingredients with less waste." Buy now Dermalogica BioLumin-C Gel Moisturiser, £59



Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Dermalogica is always my first port of call when it comes to vitamin C and this zesty citrus-scented gel further cements that. It sinks into my skin right away with no stickiness and as well as antioxidant vitamin C it also includes squalane and five types of hyaluronic acid for hydration, plus pumpkin enzymes to exfoliate and brighten the skin. The ingredients all come together in a pleasing to use moisturiser that exfoliates, targets uneven skin tone and hydrates; the holy trinity when it comes to brighter skin." Buy now E.L.F Electric Mood x Tiana Illuminating Elixir, £14

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, social media and design manager "Since my favourite Burberry Luminous Fluid Base was discontinued, I've been looking for a new illuminating primer that floats my boat. They're either too shimmery or too thick to wear under makeup. That is, until I discovered this new illuminating elixir from E.L.F (which, by the way, is half the price of my beloved Burberry one!). In the words of goldilocks it’s 'just right'. I use it as a base before foundation to even and enhance my tone and it gives my skin a lit-from-within glow without being too OTT. It has a light coconut scent that doesn't bother me and contains hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, which my skin adores because it's incredibly hydrating and helps to lock in moisture. If I need a little more oomph over my highlighter on my cheeks, I dab a little of this on top for a dewy finish." Buy now Korres Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink, £36 for 30ml





Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "The name of this certainly suits it, as my skin really drinks it up like a thirsty goblin. It feels like a hybrid between oil and serum; there's no oiliness whatsoever but it really does nourish the skin like an oil. It's jampacked with resveratrol , known for anti-ageing powers and claims to improve elasticity and the look of uneven tone over time. It feels lightweight on the skin so if you don't like heavy skincare, this one is for you." Buy now Revlon Colourstay Satin Ink in Partner in Crime, £6.69

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "There are six punchy shades in Revlon's new Coulourstay Satin Ink liquid lipstick collection and once they're on, they aren't going anywhere – I even had to use a balm cleanser to get the colour off my hand while I was swatching. Unlike other long-wear liquid lipstick I've tried, this formula doesn't dry out your lips and manages to keep the satin sheen you'd normally associate with a bullet texture, so my thinnish lips looked plump. Blot it once and it won't leave marks all over your wine glass. I recommend a lip pencil first to get your outline right unless you have a very steady hand. Partner in Crime is a pinky nude, but if you love a more statement shade you'll have plenty to chose from." Buy now Christophe Robin Baby Blonde Shade Variation Mask, £39

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Yellow hair is my absolute nightmare. I am forever in the pursuit of a bright, white baby blonde and without frequent salon trips, it can become hard to achieve. This weekly nourishing mask neutralises yellow and grey tones and restores hair back to radiant and defined highlights." Buy now MORE GLOSS: Are you using purple shampoo all wrong? Mulger Alien Goddess EDP, £57 for 30ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Mugler's Angel fragrance is one of the first ones I ever remember coveting, so I was very pleased when this dropped on my desk. It's a creamy, cosy scent that feels comforting as soon as your spray it on, but as it warms on your skin and sinks into your clothes it becomes all the more alluring. It has notes of bergamot and Madagascan bourbon vanilla, with woody undertones that keep it from being overly sweet. This will be my autumn scent of choice as soon as the nights start to draw in." Buy now Liz Earle Superskin Alt-Retinol Booster, £35, and Superskin Alt-Retinol Paste, £38

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "This week I'm due to have a new type of PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatment that uses microneedling to push in powerful growth factors made from your own blood plasma. I expect to be beetroot for a good couple of days afterwards and have been given strict instructions not to sensitise my skin in any way in the week ahead of the treatment with acids and actives. As such, my usual retinol has been shelved. Instead, I've leaped on these 'Alt-Retinol' additions to Liz Earle's nourishing Superskin range, which use specific plants (bidens pilosa, part of the daisy family, and stevia combined with elderberry) that act like retinol to improve skin texture and wrinkles without the sensitivity. They're a good new option for anyone who doesn't use retinoids, such as rosacea sufferers and those with sensitive skin or if you're on holiday and out in the sun more than usual. The Alt-Retinol Booster serum is a lovely gel-like hydrator as well as being fragrance-free. I've been using it day and night. The Alt-Retinol Skin Paste paste is a luxurious, but not greasy, overnight skin plumper, that goes a long way. You only need a pea-sized amount. Kudos too for the mindful eco packaging in glass bottles and aluminium tubes." Buy now Tropic Ocean Dive Pore Clearing Serum, £42

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This deep blue, watery textured serum makes light work of blemishes. Tropic says that it 'dives deep into pores and removes any unwanted sebum, dirt and bacteria' like a deep-sea diver who wants to clear your skin, and I'm inclined to agree. I had an angry red spot on the bridge of my nose and a few nights of dabbing this on before bed saw it disappear in less than three days, without a sign of pigmentation in its wake. "Ingredients include marine fulvic acid to break down dead skin cells and help cell renewal (and brighten the skin), as well as two per cent salicylic acid to clear the skin and lactic acid, plus antioxidant blue algae. In addition, 10 per cent of all profits from Ocean Dive will go to the Reef Restoration Foundation in Cairns, Australia, supporting their work to regenerate the Great Barrier Reef. If you're struggling with breakouts, I highly suggest giving this a go. You dab in on with a cotton bud (Tropic has bamboo one) before bed and spots are significantly reduced come morning." Buy now Green People Deodorising Prebiotic Foot Cream, £14