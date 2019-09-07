Glossy Picks: Our favourite beauty launches that you'll absolutely love

It’s always exciting when new launches really bring something innovative to the beauty table - and with a new month comes a new round-up of clever creations as well as tried and trusted formulas. From the smartest electric toothbrush we've come across to Glossier's latest launch that promises better brows, here's what's had our hearts aflutter... Oral B Genius X Toothbrush, RRP £340 Currently £170 at Boots

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer "As someone who has just completed a line of treatment with the dentist (a few fillings and a crown - yikes!), it's safe to say I absolutely hate being in the chair. Brushing your teeth is a chore we all have to complete each day and it has never been a fun one - that is, until now. The latest innovation from Oral B is about to completely rock your world. This is the smartest and most intelligent toothbrush which connects to your phone over Bluetooth via the Oral B app, detects the position of the brush in your mouth providing detailed feedback on whether or not you're brushing your teeth properly, and it gives you daily reminders of when to clean your tongue, rinse and floss. "It gives you visual guidance so you don't miss a spot, and notifies you if you are putting too much pressure on. It's cleaning with artificial intelligence. I have never been so excited to brush my teeth. While it comes at a hefty price (although at time of writing it's half price at Boots) it may be the smartest piece of tech we've seen this year and could save you (and me, from now on) hundreds of pounds in trips to the dreaded dentist surgery... I hope!" Buy online L’Artisan Parfumeur Le Chant de Camargue, £115 for 100ml

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “One of the most beautiful fragrances I’ve ever come across (both inside and out), this eau de parfum launched in the summer and is fast becoming my go-to scent. There really is something truly summery about the sweet, fruity fragrance which combines sandalwood milk with bergamot, to give an uplifting and almost creamy aroma that’s not only moreish after just one spritz, but I think quite ageless, too. I can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t love it. A sound investment buy.” Buy it now Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlighter Stick, £44 for 5g

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer "Expert makeup artist, Gucci Westman, who counts Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston as friends, launched her makeup collection last month with the tagline “Consciously Crafted Beauty” on Net-A-Porter and we knew we had to get our hands on it. This highlighter stick is probably the most bougie one in my makeup bag, but also the one with the cleanest ingredients. It contains Vitis Vita Grape Extract and Ayurvedic Oils which promote natural collagen production, as well as hyaluronic production, delivering that coveted dewy look everyone’s looking for this summer. It comes in really chic packaging with a satisfying magnetic lid, while the actual texture of the highlighter is so buttery it glides easily across the skin for an iridescent glow. What I love about this product is that it is easy to carry around with me, doesn’t contain any so-called nasties (free from parabens, silicones, PEGs, and synthetic fragrances) and leaves my skin looking like my skin, but better." Buy it now Nails Inc Rollerbaby Rolling Like a Honey, £8

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “It’s a rollerball, it’s pastel and as much of a throwback as a Spice Girls reunion tour. The shades are meant to give off a subtle tint but I found this so low key I didn’t really notice too much colour - the mirrorball gloss effect is the main draw. It feels moisturising, it isn’t sickly like the glosses of old and makes lips look better on impact with no actual mirror required. It’s not remaking the wheel by any stretch, but it’s a fresh and fun summer staple that’ll bring some levity to your makeup bag.” Buy it now Herbivore Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish, £38 for 200g

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer "Since we’re all having a bit of a moment with crystals in skincare , it would be prudent to include the latest launch from Herbivore which combines skincare with our beloved gems. Amethyst is a luxe body polish infused with jasmine and real amethyst crystals which are ground and blended into the formula to help tackle dry, mature, blemish-prone and sensitive skin. It’s a gentle exfoliant which buffs away dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling smooth and refined. The jasmine oil-enriched formula is super hydrating and moisturising while leaving you beautifully scented. If you’re someone who revels in the art of bath time then this wellness treat will suit you to a tee, and you’ll step out of the bath feeling brand new." Buy it now Glossier Brow Flick, £15 for 0.48ml

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer "We all loved and raved about the millennial brand’s Boy Brow (the eyebrow shaper that thickens, shapes and fluffs your brows - think Kaia Gerber brows) and just when you thought Glossier had covered all bases, it launches a brand new product we all didn’t know we needed until now. Enter Brow Flick. It is a brush-tip detailing pen that fills in brows with featherlight strokes that actually look like eyebrow hairs, so if you have any annoying gaps or bald patches from over-plucking in your early 20s (guilty) then you can fill them in. The formula is foolproof, doesn’t budge all day (I tried to scrub them off) and it is water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about your brows falling off when you’re off holidaying in Goa. Can you use it with Boy Brow? Of course." Buy it now Verdant Alchemy Ascent Bath Salts, £26 for 250g

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “Most of us look forward to a long hot soak in winter, but did you know a bath is one of the quickest ways to cool off too? It’s also a luxurious way to unwind if you’re feeling stressed, and proven to help you sleep (and I needed all the help I could get in the summer heat). Whether you're warming up or cooling down, make it even more of a luxury with these 100% natural pink Himalayan salts. Rich in minerals, including muscle-soothing magnesium, plus rose geranium, white kaolin clay and lavender, they’re the quickest way to turn your tub into a spa-like experience that actually makes you feel good. And breathe…” Buy it now BareMinerals Bare Pro Glow Highlighter Drop, £23 for 14ml

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer "I can’t help but fall madly in love with any highlighter that launches, especially in the summer. Usually, I avoid wearing foundation altogether in the warmer months and opt for a simple swipe of highlighter across my cheekbones and brow bone for an all-natural look, which is why the latest launch from BareMinerals excites me so. It’s a liquid texture that can be worn alone, or mixed with foundation or moisturiser for a more dewy look. It’s lightweight, doesn’t feel sticky on the skin, and its light-reflecting pearls allow for the colour to really pop when the sun hits it. The highlighter comes in four different shades with all skin tones in mind, but my favourite has to be Fierce (naturally), a copper bronze with gold pearl, which is best suited for those with medium to dark skin tones." Buy it now Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, £18.50

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “I have been using the Benefit Boi-ing concealer for as long as I can remember - it’s had a few makeovers but inside is still the same brilliant product that I can rely on no matter what I’m trying to cover up. So when I saw that the brand was adding another version to the range, it’s fair to say I was excited - this one is a liquid version, designed to work on everything from dark circles to spots (for the record, the original does this too). There’s definitely a trend for lightweight formulas across foundations and concealers and when it works, it’s hugely satisfying; and this product definitely delivers. It promises no caking or cracking, and the finish really is super smooth despite impressively high coverage. The 12 shades are definitely more skewed to fairer complexions, but aside from that, I can’t fault it. I won’t be giving up my beloved Boi-ing original, but this longer lasting, liquid cover-up is definitely a game changer.” Buy it now Lime Crime Ghost Veil Lip Primer, £15

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer "Ever applied matte lipstick and had it flaking off mid-way through the day? Or perhaps your lipstick has stood the test of time but your lips feel drier than Gandhi's flipflop? Well, dear reader, I have found you a solution. Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly brand Lime Crime has, in my opinion, completely changed the game with its latest launch, the Ghost Veil lip primer. Unlike other primers on the market, this hydrates your lips underneath your lipstick. Like its given name, the formula when applied is completely invisible under every shade of lipstick imaginable, from a mild nude to a deep plum, and believe me when I say it didn't budge through breakfast, lunch and dinner. What a winner." Buy it now Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Eye Fortifier, £15 for 15ml

Loved by: Judy Johnson, "I am a super-fan of the original Vichy Mineral 89 and regularly recommend it for sensitive skin like mine, so obviously I was thrilled when they released an eye serum in the same range. With the same light, refreshing texture, it has the same hyaluronic acid and thermal mineral water with added caffeine in order to brighten, hydrate and plump the eye area. It absorbs quickly, feels cooling, and although I don’t think even white face paint would brighten my long-term dark circles it does leave the skin looking a bit perkier with time. Best of all it’s designed to improve the skin barrier which, whether you’re sensitive or not, is your best bet for reducing reactions and improving the skin’s texture. A powered-up version of a cult favourite - I’m impressed." Buy it now Anastasia Beverley Hills Alyssa Edwards eyeshadow palette, £46