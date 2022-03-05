Glossy Picks: the eyeshadow, cleanser and post-sun saviour we've fallen in love with this week

If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. Save a couple of heatwaves, summer hasn't really made itself known this year, so we're feeling in a state of flux. Half of us are looking forward to autumn and the new makeup it brings, while the rest of us are still hoping for more sunshine to make the most of all the summer beauty we've bought. This week's edit of newness combines both, for whichever camp you're in. YSL Couture Colour Clutch Palette in Saharienne, £100

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I'm jumping in this week with what is probably the most expensive makeup item I've ever owned. Inside the ultra-luxe quilted black and gold case live ten edgy nudes and earthy tones inspired by the Moroccan desert. The shades range from deep brown burgundy hues to pressed shimmery nudes and while together in the palette they look like a summer sunset, I know they'll see me well into autumn, with moody shades to wear as nights draw in. They're ultra-pigmented and packed densely, so they'll last a long time. With even the lightest touch they give a deep colour, so be careful not to be too heavy-handed." Buy now Scientia Pure Clarity Deep Clean PHA Cleanser, £24

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design manager "When was the last time you were blown away by a cleanser? For me, the only thing that comes to mind is when I first tried Emma Hardie's Moringa Cleansing Balm . Fast forward a few years and I'm praising Scientia's new PHA cleanser. The entire Pure Clarity range is brilliant (it also includes a Blemish Paste , £16, and a Purifying PHA Tonic , £24,), but the stand-out star is the face wash. As someone who continuously tackles blemishes and breakouts, I can definitely see a difference after using this. It uses succinic acid, niacinamide, and sacred lotus extract to prevent breakouts. It is extremely gentle and effective in decongesting, deep cleaning, unclogging pores, and balancing sebum levels. After using it, my skin always appears less red and irritated, as well as clearer and brighter." Buy now Tan-Luxe Super Glow Intensive Night Treatment Mask, £39

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor “I’m hopeless when it comes to self-tan. What with the mitts, the exfoliation and the orange tide marks, I’d pretty much given up on it. Luckily Victoria, Get The Gloss’ editorial director, came to my rescue with this to try. It’s a duo treatment that consists of the Super Glow Self-Tan Elixir and the intensively hydrating Facial Oil which you mix together to create a customised glow. I’ve been going full hog with it, applying a few drops of the Super Glow directly to my skin for maximum tanning then following with the facial oil, which is divine. In the morning I wake with a perfectly sun-kissed look. The Facial Oil is a super nourishing cocktail of grapeseed, carrot, avocado oil, chia oil and amaranth, infused with antioxidants and vitamins, while the Super Glow Elixir contains deeply hyaluronic acid to give dewy and plump feeling skin. Self-tanning at night has never been so easy." Buy now MORE GLOSS: 10 self-tan tips everyone needs to know It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Plus Keratin , £18

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design manager "My hair has been frustratingly dry and brittle for the past month or so, which I blame on the humidity (thank you, English weather!). Nothing seemed to work, no matter how much I masked, conditioned or avoided heat at all costs. That is, until I received this new keratin treatment from a cult favourite US brand. If it isn't already on your radar, here's the lowdown: it landed in the UK last year and is designed to provide a combination of ten hair benefits in a single bottle (hence the name). Suitable for all hair types this miracle potion saved my textured afro hair from burnout; after using it daily for a week to help style hair in sleek buns and even heat protect, I noticed an immediate improvement in the condition of my hair. It contains panthenol, a conditioning agent that adds body and shine, as well as keratin, the holy grail conditioner for dry hair. My hair follicles felt instantly smoother, frizz-free and less damaged." Buy now Lee Stafford Scalp Love Surge of Moisture Shampoo, £5.99

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "If you've been paying attention over the last few years, you'll know taking care of your scalp is essential for healthy hair . Lee Stafford just made it easier with the new Scalp Love collection. It uses skincare ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and salicylic acid to take care of both your scalp and your hair. The Surge of Moisture range includes a conditioner , dry shampoo and leave-in-tonic as well as this shampoo. It's sulfate-free and has a comforting almond scent. Salicylic acid exfoliates the scalp, while avocado, coconut milk and aloe vera hydrate and nourish. My hair feels soft and swishy after using this and the scent smells so expensive and lasts all day." Buy now Verso Daily Glow, £38.25

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "I’m loving this magical new day cream. It delivers a soft, shimmery finish and instantly takes years off. I’ve been using it every morning under my foundation for an immediate lift. It contains retinol 8, vitamin C, vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid to help support the skin's collagen production and strengthen the skin's natural barrier. The special light-reflecting sheen is thanks to fluorphlogopite, a glistening faux mineral which delivers an instant radiance." Buy now Florena Firming Face Mask, £3.99

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Florena is a new fermented skincare brand which landed on beauty site Escentual this week. Fermented skincare means you get better potency and penetration from the ingredients, which in this mask are hyaluronic acid for hydration and olive oil, which is an antioxidant powerhouse with 50 times more omega 6 and omega 9 fatty acids than non-fermented olive oil. It has a gorgeous honeysuckle scent that made it a joy to wear. It's ultra-creamy and comfortable to wear; I can't remember the last time I used a cream face mask from a sachet (normally I used sheet masks, or ones from a pot) so this made a change. I applied it just before bed, left it on for five minutes and then used a tissue to wipe off the excess, then woke in the morning with plump, soft-feeling skin." Buy now Trinny London Lip Luxe Lip Colour, £22

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design manager "I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting much when I saw this little lipstick tub; my first thought was, 'Oh, a nice lip tint!' I didn't think much of it until I applied it to my lips and was hit with a wave of pigment. The stackable pot (as with all Trinny's products) packs a punch, and the rich depth of colour of this crimson red is stunning; your average bullet could never compete. This lip colour is a joy to wear because it is cream-based and a low-maintenance red. First, you would never know you have product on because it is so light, and second, it's bleed proof formula stays put all day. It has a nice matte (but not drying) buildable finish that works well as a lip stain or full-blown for a bold red lip." Buy now Sbtrct Rejuvenating Night Balm with 2% Granactive Retinoid and Squalane, £32

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I first came across Sbtrct last month when I tried the Makeup Melt , a little blue bar that makes light work of banishing makeup. After being seriously impressed by how well the plastic-free buy performed I was intrigued to try the brand's solid retinol. It comes in a bar too, which lives inside a wooden box (so you can buy refills). Warm the 20p shaped bar in your hands and then apply to your face as you would any other skincare. It smooths on without dragging that you might expect from a bar and my skin tolerated the retinol well, thanks to squalane which moisturises at the same time. It's also gentle because granactive retinoid is a less irritating form of retinol, if you're new or sensitive to the ingredient. If you're looking to cut down your plastic usage but don't want to compromise on active ingredients, this is a must-try." Buy now Guinot Anti-Ageing Longue Vie Soleil After-Sun Rejuvenating Repair Mask, £37.85

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design manager "​​Whether you're on a staycation, travelling abroad, or simply caught the sun while out and about, you need this mask in your sun care arsenal. Despite the fact that I have become much more diligent in applying SPF come rain or shine, my skin can become dehydrated and lacklustre after sun exposure. This after-sun mask from French favourite luxe salon brand Guinot is the perfect solution; inspired by in-clinic treatments, this rejuvenating mask reminds me of a mini facial. After cleansing, I apply a thin layer to the face, neck and décolleté and leave on for ten minutes (I like to chill mine in the fridge for an extra 'ahhh' sensation). Following that, I massage any excess product into the skin; this is where I like to pamper my skin even more with a 'facial pilates' workout ( which you can watch here ); the formula is slightly creamy, which helps in movement. The mask itself is extremely soothing, making it ideal for sunburn. It contains active ingredients such as vitamin E which is designed to repair and regenerate skin, the mask even helps to maintain your tan too!" Buy now Soak Sunday Rose Utopia Oil to Milk Body Cleanser, £16