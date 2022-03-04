Glossy picks: February beauty and wellness launches we’re using on repeat

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "One of my favourite uplifting scents is Capri Crush, a fragrance blend based on Sicilian lemons, created exclusively for body care brand Legology by a renowned Grasse perfumer. I just want to face-plant in it. Legology has never made it into a standalone scent (but if they did I’d bulk buy), however this week it’s been captured in a limited edition candle called, appropriately, Holiday at Home. It really does transport you to the fresh maritime climes and citrus groves of the Amalfi Coast, with a touch of jasmine, wood notes, bergamot, grapefruit and lemon. It brings sunshine closer to home too with a generous £10 going to Greenham Trust's Laptops for Lockdown Learning’ fund, to support children’s education at home. What’s more, the Trust will match the donation. Eco-lovers will appreciate the sustainably-sourced soya wax. I know you’re not supposed to stockpile, but, limited edition and everything! Race you there…" Buy now MORE GLOSS: Long-lasting scented candles that are worth every penny Guerlain L'Essential High Perfection Foundation 24H Wear SPF15, £44

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Aside from the gorgeous packaging, this is a lovely medium coverage for day to day wear. I tend to lean more towards the dewy look but can end up looking a little shiny on Zooms so this is perfect for a little bit of a more matte finish, but not too matte for those of you with slightly drier skin. I love it for evening out my skin tone, it looks super natural and has good wear to it, plus SPF 15 too."

Kate Somerville Kateceuticals Lifting Eye Cream, £105

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "I was very pleasantly surprised to see results after only a couple of weeks using this new eye serum in Kate Somerville's brand new anti-ageing range Kateceuticals, all designed to mimic the results you receive from the lasers, peels and injectable treatments in Kate's LA clinic. But my 50-something wrinkle-ridden under eyes really do look smoother. "The three-product peptide-rich Kateceuticals range also includes Kateceuticals Firming Serum, £84 and Kateceuticals Total Repair Cream £105 – both are brilliant – with a peel coming in a few weeks. For me, the eye cream is the star; it is meant to give botulinum toxin-like results with wrinkle relaxing peptides and does a pretty darned good for a cream. Expensive yes, but skin-changing for sure."

Huda Beauty Bomb Brows, £15

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist "First things first, Huda's first every brown pencil comes in a whopping eight shades, which is the most I've ever encountered for a brow product in my entire beauty career. The pencil itself has an ultra-fine 0.9mm tip that is designed to mimic that of microblading but without the commitment. The other end has the ever needed spoolie, to fluff and brush out your brows once you've used the pencil. I think it ought to be a law that every eyebrow pencil has a spoolie attached. The creamy formula of this specific pencil is a blend of vitamin E, coconut oil and castor oil , which allows for a smooth and precise application whilst also nourishing at the same time. Waterproof, smudge-proof and transfer-proof, this brow pencil truly is the bomb! Top Tip: Although it's retractable, do not twist out too much of the pencil, it is designed to stay close to home. It's what makes it so effective."

Skin Proud Velvet Cloud Foaming Cleanser, £13.99

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I was sold on this foaming cleanser on the name alone; what could be more sumptuous than a velvet cloud? The formula didn't disappoint either. Just like a cloud, this is ultra-soft and pillowy with a whipped foam texture. It's enriched with vitamin B3 and moisture-boosting amino acids and is very similar to Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin Foaming Face wash , £23.99 for almost half the price. This effortlessly removes my makeup at the end of the day and my face isn't tight or dry after use, which is sometimes the case with a foam cleanser."

Moon by Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen, £19.95

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design "While the world loses its mind over Kendall Jenner's new Tequila brand, I'm losing my head at why I've never tried this whitening pen before. As an avid Tea drinker (whose habit got worse during the first lockdown) whitening my teeth have been on my post-quarantine to-do list. Sadly, my plans have been pushed back a little, but that's not to say this doesn't do the trick. I've always had sensitive teeth and been sceptical about any at-home treatments, so I was pleasantly surprised that this didn't cause any irritation, also at how quickly it brightens your teeth – honestly a few shades whiter within a week! I use it twice a day and the SLS / SLES vegan formula works through tough stains instantly and leaves you with long-lasting minty freshness."

Bobbi Brown Crushed Shine Jelly Stick in Honey, £25

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "You need to know about the new Crushed Shine Jelly Stick lipsticks from Bobbi Brown. I have the Honey shade and am obsessed. It's the perfect mix of glossy, hydrating and sheer. Designed a little like a bullet, they look cool too and the end has been rounded so it is easy to apply. It's the best swipe-and-go lipstick I have come across and I've been noticing the moisturising benefits too. Bobbi Brown has developed a unique solidified jelly base technology, which is packed with hyaluronic acid and fruit oils such as apricot, sweet cherry and papaya to help plump and smooth the lips. It glides on leaving a gorgeously glossy, non-stick finish and comes in six shades."

Susanne Kaufmann Restorative Toning Body Cream, £130

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, GTG commercial projects manager "Having been a super fan of Susanne Kaufmann's products after testing them for our Gloss Awards last year, I was sure this would be a winner in my books. There's something about all of Susanne's products that feel uber-luxe and good for you at the same time. They're made in the Austrian Alps and definitely have an alpine 'zing' about them. With only natural active agents plus the latest technological advances, this body cream left my pins feeling plumper, nourished and smelling delicious."

Silk & Bubble Your Mane Attraction hair mask, £30

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist "I'm always a little dubious about hair masks since a hairdresser once told me that because my hair is so thick I can use them interchangeably with my normal conditioner. So in my mind, they were just thicker conditioners. This is all until I discovered Silk & Bubble's Mane Attraction and it quite literally does what it says on the tin. It makes your hair your main attraction. Especially helpful due to half our faces being covered with a mask and only having full visibility of one's luscious locks. Packed full of the good stuff such as coconut oil, fig, argan oil on an aloe vera base, this creamy, smells-so-good mask truly makes a difference to the shine and hydration of my tresses. Not to mention, my curls are transformed, making them so much easier to style and less likely to ball up into a knotty birds nest atop my head. Colour safe, sulphate and paraben-free, and the vitamins in the formula stimulate blood circulation to accelerate hair growth."

We Are Paradoxx Repair 3 in 1 Condtioner, £20

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Since a serious bleaching in December, I thought the only way I'd ever get a comb through my wet hair again was if I slathered it with a thick mask every wash. While this was an ultra-nourishing regime to get into, my hair was feeling very heavy. I decided to give this lightweight conditioner from Irish brand We Are Paradoxx a go to give my hair a break from thick conditioner and low and behold it worked just as well as masks, easing knots from my hair with zero effort and leaving it soft, manageable and spa scented. We Are Paradoxx's packaging is almost entirely plastic-free (save the pump, and they're currently working on the industry's first non-plastic pump, watch this space) so they have strong sustainability credentials. The secret ingredient in this is Irish Carrageen Moss, which tames hair while hazelnut and coconut oils deliver intense conditioning action. It can also be used as a leave-in conditioner and a styling cream on dry hair, but so far I'm just using in the shower to ensure it lasts as long as possible."

Wishful Yo Glow Jumbo, £55.20

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG columnist "It's an oldy but a goodie. Okay, it's not actually that old, in fact, it is celebrating it's birthday this week and in true Wishful style we're the ones receiving the gift in the form of a whopping jumbo 200ml Yo Glow scrub. For those that haven't tried the 100ml original size , or the travel size , let me introduce to you the one product I would grab if my house was on fire. This unassuming PVA glue consistency enzyme scrub has the most instantly gratifying effect by visibly gathering grime and residual debris, smoothing even the roughest complexion without irritation, I speak from experience as countryside living can be tough on the old skin especially at this time of year. With a magical medley of pineapple and papaya enzymes and both alpha and beta hydroxy acids, this jumbo-sized must-have lifts away dulling dead cells to reveal your natural radiance and glow."

Balance Me BHA Exfoliating Concentrate, £26

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "Finding your fit with exfoliating acids is tricky, they can cause stinging and sensitivity if too strong for your skin, but on the other hand they can be game-changing when it comes to a clear complexion, keeping pores clear and sloughing off dead skin cells to help you look brighter and your serums to absorb better. Balance Me natural skincare always hits the sweet spot between gentle and effective and this new salicylic acid toner is exfoliating, black-head busting ad well as hydrating (thanks to squalane and hyaluronic acid ) and calming too with the addition of anti-inflammatory tiger grass ( centella asiatica ). I use it morning and night after cleansing. It feels more luxe than it sounds - like a moisturising skin essence. It is suitable for everyone, especially if you have dullness, wear a mask a lot or are prone to breakouts. I follow it with the brilliant Balance Me Bakuchiol Smoothing Serum £32 which feels just so silky, has oodles of antioxidants and blue light protection.

Mane 'n Tail Herbal Gro Leave-In Creme Therapy, £9.95

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design "It may not have the sleekest packaging, but my gosh does it give me the sleekiest hair. This leave-in crème has become my weekly hair staple, I apply to wet hair before styling and it helps to prevent breakage, split ends frizz and dryness. It's essentially oomph in a tub, it gives me hair full of bounce, natural elasticity and makes my temperamental hair a lot more manageable, plus a little goes a long way!"

Artis Brush Next Generation Elite Mirror Oval 10 Brush, £67.50

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "I have to admit I was fully influenced to try this brush because it feels like something one needs to have on a super chic dressing table, even if I don't have one (yet!) there's nothing wrong with a little practice, eh? This brush with a velvet soft head can be used to blend your makeup or skincare; win-win! I've upped my foundation application game and cut my make up time in half. Now I just need the full set to have utterly flawless skin."

Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca, £23

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Housed in super-chic black faux leather compacts, these powder to cream blushes from influencer Jamie Genevieve are inspired by sun-soaked evenings in Italian squares and I can't help but feel a step closer to idyllic evenings in Italy when I brush this onto my cheeks. It's a super fine powder that melts into the skin rather than sits on top for a healthy flush that looks natural. It comes in five flattering shades from pops of pink to this toasted orange as well as a rich burgundy shade. If I could wear them all, I would."

Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Face Mist, £12