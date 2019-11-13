Glossy Picks: The beauty launches that we're embracing this week

In the last few days the weather has taken a real turn for the worse, with biting winds and sheets of rain wreaking havoc on our skin, so this week's picks comprises of serums and oils to soothe winter-ravaged skin, along with a few glam drops to inject a bit of sparkle back into our November makeup bags. Aurelia CBD Super Serum, £64

Loved by: Emma North, Beauty Assistant



"When I go through a stressful time in my life, my skin seems to bare the brunt. I break out, I’m puffy, dehydrated and generally look a bit haggered. I was sceptical of the CBD movement in skincare and didn’t believe the hype until I came across this serum from Aurelia. It’s so lightweight but manages to soothe the redness in my stressed out skin while giving much needed hydration. CBD is known for anti-inflammatory effects and I can wholeheartedly say, if you’re going through a bit of a turbulent time and need some R&R, slather this on before bed and wake up with a calm complexion." Sweed x Nikki Wolff Sultry Corner Lashes, £20

Loved by: Emma North, Beauty Assistant "False lashes have evolved over the years; gone are the days of thick, stiff black bands that seem impossible to bend to the curve of your eye and ping off as soon as you apply. These lashes, created in partnership with expert makeup artist Nikki Wolff are next-generation. Featherlight and manoeuvrable, the band is so easy to apply and the lashes give a thick, natural cat-eye effect to any look. I just smudge a bit of black kohl liner on first and apply these on top for an effortlessly chic look." Catrice Eyeconista Lash Millionizer Volume Mascara, £4.99

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, Digital Writer



"I’ve been using Lancome’s Mr. Big Mascara for the past few months, but a £4.99 mascara has just replaced it in both my makeup bag and my affections. I was sceptical at first; the brush is much tinier than I’m used to and I couldn’t imagine how I’d achieve the full-lashed look I covet, but I stood corrected after my first use. The brush has a variety of different length and shape bristles to coat every single lash, and the creamy formula is buildable, allowing me to go as subtle or as va va voom as I like, depending on the day." Living Proof Color Care Shampoo and Conditioner, £24 each

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, Digital Writer "I’ve always known that coloured hair needs special looking after, but what I didn’t realise was that hair loses most colour during the first few washes, so it’s important to embrace colour care products as soon as you step out of the salon. Living Proof’s latest offering seals each strand with an invisible colour shield, that not only locks in your colour, but also protects against things that cause your colour to fade, including UV, hard water and styling damage. The products also boast technology that helps hair stay cleaner for longer, meaning it needs to be washed less, helping further preserve your colour – and allowing extra time in bed in the morning!" Kalmar I Am Loved Body Cream, £45

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "This beautifully textured natural, vegan and sustainable cream will completely change what you think a body lotion is about. Kalmar has hitherto been known as a fashion brand for its Bohemian resort wear (think kaftans) and now designer and founder Karen Ruimy has moved into body care with a focus on self-care. In the age of ingredient-led skincare where everything seems focused on results, the promise of a product that’s named like an affirmation 'I am loved' is just heavenly. Although the fragrance is soft and feminine it’s the texture that’s like nothing else - it’s a kind of lightweight gel cream that feels like you’re submerged in a fluffy cloud. Not all the body creams across the four ranges (Love, Peace, Joy, Calm) are the same - they differ depending on what they are designed to evoke. The whole thing is eminently giftable if you can bring yourself to part with it. I for one can’t wait to discover more. Experience them for yourself - until 18th December try a Kalmar Spa treatment at Akasha Spa at Hotel Cafe Royale on Regent Street, London from £90. Suitable for pregnancy too!" Paula’s Choice Triple Algae Pollution Defense Shield, £31

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "As a cyclist whizzing through central London I need an anti-pollution shield for sure. I have tried many which claim this timely and trend-led benefit, but many feel tight, or they pill or lack hydration. Trust Paula’s Choice to come up with the shield to send particles packing but still feels eminently comfortable and moisturising - I don’t know about you but my skin is super dry right now. Algae is rammed with protective antioxidants and has special anti-adhesion properties which prevent particles from sticking to your skin. I happily apply it over my makeup around 4pm when my skin feels really dry, it doesn’t feel at all clogging. Unscented, as all Paula’s Choice products are for minimum irritation, it’s small enough to fit in your handbag. It’s a firm fixture in mine." OSKIA Retinoid Sleep Serum, £52.50

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "Retinol can be a confusing ingredient and yet most of us over 30 are told that we need it in our routine. Retinol increases cell turnover and is the one ingredient most derms say is the gold standard for anti-ageing. (See our retinol primer guide ) But the one thing that stops me from being consistent with it at night is that it’s also the time when I want to use other superpower ingredients - and I’m never sure whether they are entirely compatible. This botanical serum takes the guesswork out of using multiple actives as it’s rich in retinoid, vitamins C and E and pro-vitamin D3. It’s non-oil, supremely light and you can add a rich moisturiser (I like Elizabeth Arden’s Ceramide Capsules, £66 ) over the top, or nothing at all if your skin is already rich in oils. It’s pricey, but you only need one or two drops a night so it lasts months, and once you have graduated from the Level one serum and your skin can tolerate a higher concentration, there’s a Level two (which I’m on)." Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlight, £69

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, Associate Editor "I’m all about the multi-tasking products for getting the glow on the go so when I heard that Gwyneth and Cameron’s make-up artist Gucci Westman had created her own range including skin-boosting ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid Filling Spheres I had to try it. I was hooked, so a warm beauty welcome to their latest product, a super loaded tinted highlighter called Peau de Soleil. You too can pretend you have a life lived in the Hamptons all year round. Housed in a dreamy gold mirrored compact, it has a faint coconut smell transporting me back to the beach every time I open it." Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer, £54

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, Associate Editor "I’ve chased Clé de Peau around the world so I was relieved when it arrived in Harrods' revamped beauty hall in September. Until now you had to visit Asia or the US to find it sold in stores. I first discovered the Shiseido owned luxury brand at their store in LAX airport where I snapped up their much-blogged foundation. Their concealer has won InStyle’s Best Beauty Award a staggering 15 times and has been recently updated to include an SPF 25. Their hero ingredient is Illuminating Complex EX which hydrates and refines. It’s also packed with Chestnut Rosa Fruit Extract and Green Tea Extract to defend against oxidation. I used it on some small areas of pigmentation post-holiday and to cover my jet-lagged bags under my eyes. It was smooth, creamy and unlike many concealers didn’t dry my skin out. The colour match was spot on. It’s become my go-to concealer for all of life’s blemishes." So Eco Biodegradable Detangling Leaf Brush, £9

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, Beauty and Wellness Awards Manager "Stop the presses!! Did I say biodegradable hairbrush? That glides through tangles like a dream? - I did! That’s right, this incredible hairbrush has become my new best friend (Sorry Sabrina!). As a long-time disciple of the Tangle Teezer there is not much that draws me away from my tactile, fits-in-your-paw-perfectly mane controller. However, So Eco’s beautiful leaf hairbrush mesmerised me from the first moment I saw it. It only got better once I got it home and into the shower. No snagging on my knots, no ghastly ripping sound, no water and conditioner build up because of the open leaf design, and certainly no extra-long shower time just to detangle my hair. Light, stylish, eco-friendly and it does what it says on the tin...oh, and no guilty feeling when I have to change it out for a new one. - I think the makeup brushes might be next on my list." OPI Hello Kitty Nail Polish 10 Pack Limited Edition, £35

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, Beauty and Wellness Awards Manager "Gone are the days where my heart skips a beat at the mere mention of Hello Kitty, but when a delivery from OPI arrived on my desk in a giant Hello Kitty chocolate box...yes, you heard right, CHOCOLATE, I was intrigued, and for good reason. Legendary nail varnish brand OPI has never let me down and they certainly didn’t this time around either. As a self-confessed nail addict, I’m obsessed with all kinds of nail art, colour, tutorials, so it took no time for me to get these beautiful colours on my talons. Starting with the silver, I then tried out the navy and yesterday I fully embraced HK and decked out my nails in glittery pink and I could not love it more. Next week I feel purple will be on the cards and then red and gold for Christmas!! The great range contains beautiful gloss colours and also the perfectly complimentary glitter counterparts. There is something for everyone, so hats off to you Hello Kitty and OPI - I can’t wait to get my hands on your advent calendar." OTO Balance 20% CBD Roll-on Oil, £109

Loved by: Hayley Barnes, Beauty Intern "I haven't experimented too much with CBD before, but this was something I found easy enough to try and is a welcome addition to my usual nighttime routine. OTO’s CBD Balance Oil acts like any other essential oil to help calm and soothe you during stressful moments. It comes in a roll-on applicator which you can apply to the temples and/or wrists up to three times a day to balance you out, consisting of a delicate blend of rich active ingredients, plus 20 per cent CBD oil. Although it’s quite a high concentration for a CBD rich beauty product, it still smells divinely lavender-like! Plus, it’s cruelty and nut-free, so suitable for pretty much everyone. The price may seem a little steep, but fear not I’ve used this for just over a month and barely dipped into it, and it truly has made a difference to the serenity of my sleep. " Ouai Haircare Body Cleanser, £24