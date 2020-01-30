Glossy picks: The latest beauty newbies to drop onto our desks this week

January seemed to go on forever - if you committed to no-spend January we bet you're even more thrilled that February is almost upon us. Here's what landed on our desks this week - and what we'd part with our cash for. Kitsch Dinner Scrunchie, £10.78

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "When I piled my hair on top of my head with this super-sized scrunchie I got mixed reactions around the office. Some people were charmed, others were dismayed. I was personally very taken with it and posted a selfie wearing it on Instagram and got a flurry of messages from people asking where it was from / saying how much they loved it. Thus, a hit. A formal scrunchie seems like a bit of a juxtaposition, I know but that's exactly what it is. Made from silky material, it adds a stylish edge to even the most basic of outfits. Yes, it's very large and a little ostentatious, but on a dreary morning, it injects happiness into my look." Buy it now Paula’s Choice Water-Infusing Electrolyte Moisturiser, £32 for 50ml

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor "There are moisturisers and there is this moisturiser. It was love at first use and when I mislaid it for two days I went into beauty product panic - it’s that good. Where to start from apart from it’s the best moisturiser I’ve ever used? The packaging is pale blue - simple and clinical. No gimmicks. It’s a water-infusing electrolyte moisturiser. In short a dream for ultra thirsty lacklustre January skin. The mineral electrolytes calcium, potassium and magnesium are linked with skin-identical PCA (pyrrolidone carboxylic acid, part of skin’s natural moisturising factor) which work within the skin’s water channels (aquaporins) to deliver vital hydrators like ceramides and glycerin. These enhanced minerals also train the skin to maintain its moisture balance, strengthen its barrier, and create a healthier, more energized appearance. I can't help but compare it to my floor-length waterproof and warm Lululemon duvet coat ; it’s stylish, practical and cost per wear super low as I use it daily. This magic in a tube feels like wrapping my skin in the same practical and stylish duvet coat every single morning. My skin glows, stays hydrated, gets repeat compliments and I never want to be without a tube again." Buy it now Bondi Sands Body Moisturiser, £9.99 for 500ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "This Aussie tanning brand has long been a favourite and it’s no surprise to find that they have just gone into body care with the launch this month of a Body Wash , £7.99, oil-free Coconut and Sea Salt Salt Body Scrub , £12.99, and this vitamin E rich body lotion which is free from mineral oils and parabens and contains relaxing magnesium (trust the Aussies to be chilled). After all, your fake tan is only as good as your base prep. In texture it reminds me of Nivea body lotion as it’s quite rich but it's the scent that had me - I was prepared for slightly nineties pina colada vibes but think more the light aroma of coconut water straight from the shell. Fans of Sol de Janeiro , the Brazilian body care range that smells of summer will love this - and the price point even more. The bottle is practically supersize and at the moment Supedrug is offering buy one get second half price. I put the lotion and the equally bumper 500ml Body Wash in my basket for princely £13.98. I suggest you do the same." Buy it now Maria Nila True Soft Argan Oil, £20

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "I rarely ever opt for a blow-dry, mainly because I end up with straw-like hair – imagine a scarecrow who’s kind of overdone the heat styling. However, after a visit to Radio Hair Salon in Kings Cross a stylist suggested I apply a few drops of the Maria Nila Argan Oil beforehand to soften, strengthen and add a much-needed dose of moisture to my hair. And let me tell you, when I left, my hair had bounce, body and sheen brighter than my future! It’s super lightweight so doesn’t leave your hair weighed down, whilst taming any fly-aways and has a gorgeous watermelon scent. I guess 2020 is the year I master super-smooth DIY blow-dries at home." Buy it now Cha Vohtz Age Defy+ Time Traveller Gift Set , £37 for 30ml

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, beauty and wellness awards manager "I've been a fan of Green People By Cha Vøhtz for quite some time. The brand itself stemmed from a desire founder Cha had to create natural, organic products to use on her baby daughter’s skin, which, not only makes her a woman after my own heart (I’m known to dabble in the art of at-home product creation) but also an incredibly awesome human being. Her Age Defy+ range is absolutely heavenly, and the most recent release; the time traveller set is no different. A combination of brightening bombshells in the form of a delicious miosturiser and delicate exfoliator, this set is the perfect start to anyone's collection. Granted, it is suggested that it be used by those who are thirty-five and over, but, I find that it works wonders on my thirty-year-old skin. The skin buffer is creamy and not too abrasive, allowing for a more frequent routine, which is just great news. And the daily moisturiser is an all-rounder as it does a fabulous job on its own, leaving my skin feeling protected but also fresh, however, it really comes into its own when used as a base under foundation; there's no slipping and sliding and no feeling of heavy cakey-ness - it simply creates an all-round glow whilst leaving my skin feeling moisturised all day long. Which is a hard achievement to come by." Buy it now CND Vinylux 2in1 in Field Fox, £16.95

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Interesting fact about me - I used to work for a magazine all about nails, so I consider myself a bit of an aficionado when it comes to nail polishes. One brand I'd always recommend to anyone is CND Vinylux. It's a two-step formula of polish and a topcoat that hardens over time to deliver destruction-proof nails that last up to seven days. I always found it a chore to have to carry both bottles around, so this double-ended baby pleased me no end. Ideal for travel, just apply two coats of the colour and then flip it over for the topcoat. It's only available in five colours so far, but luckily my fave modern nude Field Fox is one of them. Stand by for more shades soon (I hope!)" Buy it now Chanel Les 4 Ombres Quadra eye shadow in 352 Elemental, £44

Loved by: Ophelia Froud "Who doesn’t love a Chanel Quad? And this one is a gem of all gems. It’s a new, neutral quad featuring two mattes and two satin-to-pearl shades. For her latest collection, Chanel Global Creative Makeup and Colour Designer Lucia Pica draws inspiration from the muted shades, soothing light and powerful stillness of the desert. Think peachy rose hues, cool browns and romantic mauves combined with matte and shimmery textures. This one is practical, oh so pretty and comes with a handy guide of which shade to apply where. It’s a makeup bag must-have." Buy it now Lixirskin Night Switch Essential Lipids, £24 for 15ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "I like the philosophy of Lixirskin that less is more - if you give skin too much to do with lots of actives it will thank you only in visible ways you don’t want. The Night Switch range is formulated to help your skin do what it does best at night: repair. This tiny pump pot is full of ceramides - those essential lipids that form a key part of the skin barrier. I usually wake up with very dry skin and have been putting a couple of drops of this booster into my moisturiser (it pairs really well with a watery hydrating jelly cream or mask such as Kora Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask , £43), if you are brand loyal to Lixir, mix it into their Universal Emulsion , £29. Geranium and rose essential oils make this a sensory experience too (although the scent is subtle, which I like). It’s mild enough when mixed to take up to the eyes and powerful enough to boost the neck and chest. I’ve been waking up with fewer creases around my eyes since I have been using this - which makes my scary morning face much more acceptable." Buy it now Becca Light Shifter Brightening Concealer, £21

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "While this won’t cover up all my beauty sins, it makes for a clever hybrid between a concealer and highlighter. I pair it with my favourite concealer for extra coverage, but when added to the high points of my face, oh my gosh I am GLOWING. This little light shifter works as a glow booster under the eyes and face and contains green tea and hyaluronic acid to hydrate alongside light shifting pigments that instantly brighten to leave you with the classic dewy, luminous Becca finish we all love." Buy it now Floris Tuberose in Silk EDP, £180 for 100ml