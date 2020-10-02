Glossy Picks: 9 luxury buys to treat yourself to this payday – you deserve it!

It's been a hard few weeks – even Joe Wicks, the most optimistic man on the planet shared that he's feeling a bit down with the new wave of restrictions . While he implored us to exercise to raise our spirits and LED masks are on hand to boost our mood, there's nothing like treating yourself to some little luxuries to make you smile. Summer Fridays Hydration Set, £69

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This little mint green bag is the perfect introduction to Summer Fridays, housing little versions of the cult Jet Lag Mask , the brightening CC Me Serum and the comforting Lip Butter Balm , all inside a zip case which is begging to be taken on mini-breaks. The brand might have summer in the name, but this trio is the perfect combination for hydrating skin that is already showing the effects of autumn. The serum has two types of vitamin C and squalane in the mix for locking in moisture, the mask is famed for quenching thirsty and stressed skin and lip balm seals in hydration for a pillow soft pout that stays smooth regardless of the weather." Buy it now Slow Ageing Essential Face and Body Exfoliating Polish, £51

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design "When it comes to an end of month pick-me-up my go-to for a well-deserved treat is always something that can elevate tub-time. This month I had the joy of using this face and body exfoliator from the pioneers of slow skincare; isn’t that just what the world needs right now? As the seasons change so does my skin; what was once tanned and glowing is now dry, lacklustre and let’s face it a little neglected, so this weekly treatment was just what I needed. It’s an incredibly gentle scrub packed with moisturising coconut and patchouli oil alongside invigorating ginger, pomegranate and orange that all work together to improve skin texture. I like to apply before I hop in the shower or bath to give myself enough time to massage the product in and help detoxify (also to avoid the precious scrub from falling down the drain!). Afterwards, my skin is left feeling super soft and radiant but if I want to feel ultra silky smooth, I apply the S low Ageing Essential Firming Body Essence for max nourishment." Buy it now Monat Advanced Hydrating Conditioner, £43

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "It's time to come clean; I dyed my hair myself during lockdown and it was a disaster. Everything you can imagine went wrong, did. My blonde highlights are now patchy, brassy and dry as a bone. So I have become somewhat of an expert in deeply conditioning hair products and Monat have stepped up to the table as one of the best. Their advanced hydrating conditioner is wonderfully creamy and thick, leaves my hair feeling like silk and the divine smell is reminiscent of a sexy male aftershave. Packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to keep the moisture locked in, this haircare miracle worker has increased my shine, my curls and my manageability. You can't ask for more than that." Buy it now Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Balm in Nude Astral, £28

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I've heard there are people out there who aren't obsessed with pink glitter... I don't know them. If the prismatic sparkly case for this lipstick wasn't enough to ignite your Elle Woods fantasies, the balm inside will. It delivers a sheer shimmery, glittery wash normally reserved for Disney Princess' dresses, with zero grit, making my lips feel nourished yet look magical with celestial shimmer. The ultimate luxe purchase, given that no one reallllly needs to be this sparkly in their thirties." Buy it now Codex Bia Wash-Off Cleansing Oil, £67

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design "After a long day of wearing a face mask, I always reach for this cleansing oil to help ward off dreaded maskne. Designed for all skin types it gently eradicates any impurities and makeup and is the perfect first step in a double cleanse. It’s lightweight but deeply cleansing and is the perfect balance of hydration, it doesn’t strip your skin of its natural oils or leave you feeling too slippery. It contains borage to help improve skin barrier along with oat lipids and chia seeds to help soothe and balance, it smells and looks like a delicious green juice that my skin just gulps up. Codex is also a seriously conscious brand and strives to be completely sustainable, all products are vegan, organic, cruelty-free and all of their skincare packages are made of waste sugar cane that is widely recyclable and has a negative carbon footprint." Buy it now Sisley Paris Velvet Nourishing Body Cream With Saffron Flowers, £102

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "Yikes! £102 for a body cream!? Well, this is the luxe edit and Sisley fans will be no stranger to this price tag or the sumptuous smell and feel of this hydrating cream for very dry skin – although it's not as heavy as you might expect. I love the fact that the velvety feel is not achieved through heavy use of silicones (or any silicones for that matter) as is the case for so many high-end products. If you're after something soothing and nourishing that won't make you wait to get dressed, this is a very special gift to self." Buy it now Dolce & Gabbana Passioneyes Intense Volume Mascara, £37

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Before you’ve even opened the tube you know this mascara is going to be an ultra-glam affair. Black and gold embossed leaves exude elegance and the brush doesn’t disappoint either. It’s hourglass-shaped to embrace the curve of your lashes. The formula is special too, enriched with jojoba seed oil to resist clumping to ensure longevity all night long - even if we can’t stay out past 10pm. This makes my lashes full, fluttery and flexible; I'll be making Bambi eyes over Zoom just to show them off." Buy it now Vintner's Daughter Gold Active Treatment Essence £210

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "Only the second-ever product by Vintner's Daughter, it follows on from their cult Active Botanical Serum , beloved of Gwyneth Paltrow. While the latter is an oil, rich in the oil-soluble vitamins (notably vitamin A or retinol), this is a water-based essence providing a home for vitamin C as well as skin-barrier boosting live probiotics from apple cider vinegar as well as hyaluronic acid. There are only a handful of skincare products that manage to deliver their probiotics live ( Esse Probiotic Serum is another example) as it's a highly complex process. "The price tag reflects not just the high-quality organic ingredients but the time it takes to produce – five weeks as opposed to the usual mere hours for industry-standard skincare. And being luxury winemakers, Vintner's Daughter knows not just how to ferment but how to wait – a bottle of their wine takes three years to make. The two products together make a superfood pair, with dozens of highly potent natural extracts and an oil and water combination that skin sin loves for moisture and hydration. I really do see a glow when I use them. If they're in your price bracket, I can't think of anything better." Buy it now Seed To Skin The Biom'sphere Repair and Restore Overnight Serum, £87