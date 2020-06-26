Glossy picks: The new arrivals you deserve to know about this week

Summer is well and truly upon us and with it comes the abandoning of full makeup and rich creams in favour of refreshing moisturiser, reviving mists and tropically-scented fragrances. If you're looking to amp up your summer beauty without using heavy products we've got just the eyeliner for you, plus for those of us plagued by thigh chafing during the warmer weather, we've tried something we think will be of great interest to you... Kiehls Just Like Us Limited Edition Design Ultra Facial Cream, £26

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "As beauty brands support awareness months it’s not only a good chance to put your beauty bucks to good use, it’s also an opportunity to rediscover some old favourites and remember why they are so good. This Pride Month, I’ve fallen back in love with Kiehls’ best-selling Ultra Moisturiser, which is donating an impressive £10 from each purchase of the limited-edition Pride design to LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us. I’d forgotten just how light yet hydrating this fragrance-free cream is; even in the heatwave it doesn’t feel too heavy. It has olive derived squalane and a protein derived from glacial waters, which help to balance the skin’s moisture levels in all weathers. I promise you’ll be scraping every last drop of this out of this wonder pot for all skin types." Buy it now Ishga Organic Seaweed Body & Hand Wash, £17.50 for 250ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "As a Macleod, I always feel attached to anything from the Scottish highlands so I was excited when this shower gel all the way from the Isle of Lewis arrived. With no current plans to return to the Motherland this is as close as I'm going to get to my roots at the moment. Ighga, meaning water in Gaelic, harnesses the power of Scottish seaweed, with its anti-oxidant, anti-ageing and healing properties said to tighten and tone the skin, stimulate circulation and increase moisture levels. The shower gel, which also works as a hand wash, smells fresh and zingy and only a tiny amount provides lots of suds which feel really moisturising. It's a real uplifting start to the day and feels very refreshing in these balmy times." Buy it now Eve and Keel, Reset Mist, £35

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "This excellent company creates vegan, cruelty-free products and continually searches for the most sustainable option when it comes to packaging - I first fell in love with their chakra rollers but this reset mist is the BOMB! Not only do I use it, but my boyfriend, my mother, even my dad was caught spritzing the other day. This delicious mist is meant to cleanse hectic negative and shift it to harmonious, creating your own personal sanctuary. For the last two weeks I have used this mist as a room spray, a makeup fixer, an afternoon refresher for the kids, a full-blown 'festival shower' for when a pipe burst in our village and as a fragrance. Every single person that has gotten a waft of it has commented on how delicious it smells. With a mixture of orange blossom, vetiver, mandarin and ylang ylang, this mist is a must-have for anyone, whether they need a reset, want a glorious healthy version of Febreze, or like-me need something that grounds you regularly throughout the day." Buy it now Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Eau de Parfum, £78

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "At last, the Brazilian skincare brand Sol de Janeiro has bottled the sensuous summery scent of its cult body products in this EDP called Cheirosa 62, Portuguese for the art of ‘smelling nice’. That’s something of an understatement in my view because the blend of vanilla, sandalwood, jasmine and salted caramel, which made its body moisturiser Brazilian Bum Bum Cream such a hit, smells incredible. It’s beach in a bottle (think Rio rather than Bournemouth). I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love this, whether you normally love a fresh green scent as I do or a more spicy blend, it’s pretty universal – men wear it too. The ‘62’ of the name refers to the year in which the song Girl From Ipanema became a global hit, celebrating the effortless elegance of a Brazilian summer. I’m spritzing this on daily to transport me back to simpler times and because my husband actually commented. The disco ball lid is a joy too." Buy it now Barry M Hi Vis Bold Waterproof Eyeliner , £3.99

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "On face value, you might be intimidated by these supercharged eyeliners, but the hi-vis neon shades are just what you need to add a splash of colour into your life. Despite being super vibrant, they are completely wearable as your everyday makeup and the perfect addition if you want something eye-catching and with six shades to choose from, I’m sure you’ll find the one for you. The creamy, long-lasting waterproof formula seamlessly glides onto eyes; it’s an absolute joy not only to wear but apply. Smudge together for a two-toned effect, apply to the waterline to add a pop of colour or simply create a statement winged liner. There’s so much fun you can have with these, they’re the perfect colours for amping up summer looks." Buy now Maria Nila Silver Beauty Bag, £42

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Before lockdown I was in a good habit of visiting the salon for toner every 12 weeks or so to stop my blonde from getting brassy. In the absence of my stylist, this purple shampoo and conditioner duo from Maria Nila has been a good stand-in. Violet pigment and blackberry extract neutralise golden tones and make my hair soft and shiny and keep my blonde looking as good as it can. The products have been out for a while, but this 100 per cent recycled and recyclable bag is new. It houses a full size and travel size version of the shampoo and conditioner and will be ideal when it's time to holiday again. The Beauty Bag also comes in five other colours with each one housing a different set of haircare addressing different needs from colour care, growth-stimulating and volumising." Buy it now L'Atelier Green nail polish in Golden Girl, £15.99

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "I'm a sucker for all things nails; polishes, glitters, stencils, gels, acrylics, stick-on flowers, weird little dangly things in the 90s - If it has existed I have tried it. These days, however, I am more aware of which brands I use; I am less inclined towards damaging (read piercing) my nails for vanity and am definitely way fussier about the ingredients and products that I use on my talons. So when I discovered L'Atelier Green, an ethical, organic-ingredient-using, super stylish nail lacquer brand I was over the moon. Nails are porous so they absorb all the bad stuff into our bodies, so non-toxic nail polish is what we should all be choosing. This polish is a low chemical, air and water permeable, vegan, halal lacquer enriched with avocado and sweet almond oils, ginseng and zinc. I mean, talk about the mother load. My personal favourite is Golden Girl – because who doesn't love a bit of old Hollywood Glamour? – but there is a wide range to choose from to suit every taste." Buy it now Beyou Anti-Chafing Cream, £12.95

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "I love summer; flowy dresses, wandering around for hours catching a tan... but one thing I don’t look forward to is the dreaded chub rub. It’s my one true nemesis. I’ve tired talc, liquid talc and far too much body oil but neither seemed to do the trick. That was until I tried BeYou, an all-natural vegan anti-chafing cream. This non-greasy, long-lasting water and sweat-resistant formula was designed to create a smooth protective veil over the skin instead of leaving you with a dry or greasy slip ‘n’ slide feeling. It contains colloidal silver, a bacteria-killing ingredient that works to heal sore tender skin, rashes and cuts and gently soothes sensitive skin wherever you experience chafing. It’s a little tube of magic that will prevent my chub rub woes from marring this heatwave." Buy it now Mane Hair Thickening Spray and Root Concealer, £10

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "I’ve been saved from having the most horrific lockdown roots by this brilliant root concealer. Mane is a British family-run business and specialises in hair transplants. They're based on Harley Street and are pioneers in hair thickening technology and this genius spray not only covers the roots but also delivers much-needed volume to my poker straight locks – it comes in twelve shades too. Before lockdown I'd go to the salon every six weeks for a root touch-up, but this has been an absolute saviour when the stylist has been out of reach." Buy it now Origins Blooming Sheer Lip Balm, £14

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I categorically did not need a new lip balm (every bag has at least one in, every drawer too) but when this one arrived I couldn't resist giving it a little try and I have zero regrets for welcoming a new balm into the over-populated family. This feels instantly nourishing and not at all sticky. It glides on and smells like roses and is made from the crushed petals of 12 flowers which sounds very fairytale-esque. It gives a subtle sheen but if you want a hint more glamour a layer of Origins' Blooming Shine Lip Glaze does the trick nicely." Buy it now Guerlain Super Aqua Emulsion Universal, £90 for 50ml

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "I’m in love with everything about this new moisturiser. I’m a fan of Guerlain's bronzers and I love their Mitsouko fragrance but I’ve never tried their skincare before. Firstly it smells divine; fresh, dewy with a floral note. It glides on and has a super light texture, while being deeply moisturising at the same time. Guerlain has achieved this wonder product by combining prebiotics and probiotics and using active plant-based ingredients and bio technologies. After a few days my skins feels balanced and soft and my daughter said I looked really young yesterday so it must be working. If you are looking for an intensively hydrating cream which isn’t heavy and doesn’t clog, then this product is for you. The Body Shop Cool Cucumber Body Yoghurt, £9