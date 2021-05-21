Glossy picks: 15 new launches we love this week

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. Every week we bring you the best of the best, the new products and discoveries that have made it home with us to our bathrooms and makeup bags. From potent age-proofing serums to gorgeous fragrances and a budget hair hero, this is what we really rate.Every week we bring you the best of the best, the new products and discoveries that have made it home with us to our bathrooms and makeup bags. From potent age-proofing serums to gorgeous fragrances and a budget hair hero, this is what we really rate. Philip Kingsley Vitamin C Jelly Detoxing Treatment, £28

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "I love it when a product lands that like nothing you've ever seen before. Philip Kingsley broke the mould in the 1970s when he made the now-iconic Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Intensive Conditioning Treatment pre-shampoo treatment for Audrey Hepburn. "Now comes a second pre-shampoo treatment, this time in the form of a jelly that cleanses the scalp, removes, build-up, and adds a dose of high-strength antioxidant vitamin C to protect the scalp from oxidative stress. You mix one of the four sachets of powder with water in the reusable bottle and shake it for 30 seconds until it turns to pink jelly (fun!). You then apply to dampened hair and scalp for five minutes before shampooing. My hair felt so baby soft afterwards, I kept touching it. This once-a-fortnight fix is a future classic." Buy now Jo Malone Elderflower Cordial, £55

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Jo Malone's new Marmalade Dreams collection couldn't be more quintessentially British if it tried, reminiscent of sun-soaked picnics on gingham rugs. This Elderflower Cordial scent whizzed straight to the top of my favourite fragrance list and because it's limited edition I need to stock up ASAP. The bottle is inspired by ceramic preserve jars and the scent has a sweet, nostalgic vibe that makes me want to wear it every day. Gooseberry top notes add a tartness, while sweet plum and peach make it warm and comforting." Buy now First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Coconut Water Cream, £30

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "At first glance, I knew this face cream would be right up my alley. This refreshingly light oil-free cream is great for locking in moisture without feeling greasy, plus, it's approved by TikTok's most-loved skincare junkie Hyram in his summer skin routine for oily skin. The texture is unreal; it absorbs into your skin in seconds and is so hydrating that it gives you the same 'ah' feeling as if you've just dipped your toes into a swimming pool. It's great for plumping, soothing, and regenerating your complexion. Packed with coconut water to help hydrate and replenish the skin, as well as sodium hyaluronate, which boosts the skin's moisture content and reduces the appearance of fine lines. Pair with the equally wonderful Coconut Priming Moisturiser for hydrated, glowing skin that's ready for the day." Buy now Susanne Kauffman Advanced Lifting and Firming Set, £281

Loved by: Jane Druker, GTG contributor “Show me the woman who doesn’t love a face mask. It's one of those easy-breezy treats that you can do on a Sunday morning while putting a wash load on, calling your mum and making a slap-up brekkie, or is that just me? Nowadays there is a mask for everything – eyes , jowls , full face, plug in masks – but this superior brand spanking new two-piece set from Austrian artisan Susanne Kaufmann is a superstar skin quencher for those with more mature skin. It comes with a highly concentrated ectoin (a chemical compound that acts as a stress buster) face serum which you dispense with the pipette and then apply the moisturising mask over it. The combo works together to infuse thirsty skin with plumping lipids which visibly adds a firming effect to your whole face. I leave mine on for 15 minutes while I do the chores and take off with a damp cloth for a glowing pick-me-up once a week." Buy now Revive Moisturising Renewal Hydrogel Targeted 4D Hydration Serum, £185

Loved by: Marie-Louse Pumfrey, GTG contributor "Over the last few years, I’ve noticed my skin feels dry and often desperately dehydrated. I’ve been wondering if a hyaluronic acid serum could be the answer, so when the new Moisturising Renewal Hydrogel from Revive launched I was super keen to try it. This one contains four types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate different levels of the skin, delivering next-level plumping and deep moisture to the skin. I’ve been using it with the brand's cooling Contouring Massage Roller, £115. The serum contains moisturising beads of jojoba, lavender and tea tree oils to help reduce redness and soothe skin. Plus a calming blend of aloe vera, cucumber and chamomile extracts also helps reduce irritation. This is a wonderfully smoothing and hydrating serum. My skin has never been so well fed." Buy now L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil More than Shampoo, £6.99

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "My hair is softer than it's ever been and I'm attributing it to this new launch from L'Oreal. Rather than foaming like traditional shampoo, it applies like a mask and has a much richer, thicker texture (but still feels cleansing). When it's on my hair, tangles melt away and I can easily comb my fingers through – normally unheard of until I've slathered on the conditioner. There are three products in the More Than Shampoo range (Colour Protect, Extreme Lengths and my favourite, Extraordinary Oil) and all three promise shinier, nourished, stronger hair. They're game-changers." Buy now Byredo Open Sky Eau De Parfum, £178

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial partnerships manager “I honestly feel like Byredo is knocking it out of the park when it comes to fragrance this year. This limited-edition fragrance serves as a reminder of the long lost experience of travel. It’s heavy on the grapefruit-y citrus notes which feels fresh for summer, but with a smokey edge which makes it just different enough for me to love it.” Buy now Marie Reynolds Butter Balm, £48

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "When you hear the words 'butter' and 'balm' you immediately think oily, but this healing and nourishing mask feels anything but. It has an almost whipped texture and the lipids that facialist Marie Reynolds has chosen (shea butter, sea buckthorn oil, cocoa seed butter to name a few) sink in so rapidly it's as though your skin is crying out for them. I was surprised just how many layers of the stuff my skin seemed to want. "There are many ways you can use this (and the pot is so generous you can try them all multiple times); as a ten-minute mask, as a night cream (my preferred) as a healing balm on any face or body patches that are dry or inflamed (it's antibacterial too). I dipped into it as a lip balm as well. Glycerin and hyaluronic acid add hydration too. My skin always feels soothed, cared for, rested, and yes a little less lined when I use this." Buy now Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial, £67

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Murad calls this the next best thing to in-clinic microdermabrasion facial and I'm inclined to agree. The formula is ever-so-slightly grainy and transforms from orange to white as you apply it, so you know it's rubbed in properly and is getting to work. It smoothes the texture of the skin, gently brightening at the same time with both physical (mineral powder particles which aren't perfectly round, so they allow friction to build up) and chemical (glycolic and lactic acid) exfoliants making it quite the high performer. It includes the same gold-stablisied vitamin C as the rest of Murad's Vita-C collection , if you're familiar with that. In the US it was Murad's best-ever seller at launch and with an uplifting citrus scent and a bouncy texture, I can see why it's already so well-loved." Buy now Caudalie Vinoperfect Serum, £46

Loved by: Marie-Louse Pumfrey, GTG contributor "I have a couple of pigmented dark spots on my cheek which are starting to bother me, so I’ve been trying out the newly-reformulated Vinoperfect serum by the French skincare brand Caudalie, which is a global best-seller. Apparently, one is sold every 30 seconds and is the number one anti-dark spot product in France. "It contains the special ingredient viniferine, derived from vine sap which runs from the stalks and naturally fades dark spots and brightens the skin. They’ve now added in a new biomimetic emulsifier formula to enhance absorption and optimise its brightening powers. I’m currently obsessed with this serum, which is gentle and along with all their products, is made from natural ingredients, dermatologically tested. I love that this is a family business, run by a husband-and-wife team based in the heart of Bordeaux. All the products are free from parabens, phthalates and animal-derived ingredients." Buy now Coola Makeup Setting Spray SPF30, £39

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, design and social media manager "As someone who often forgets to apply SPF (terrible I know!), I've now got no excuse thanks to this. It's a sunscreen/setting spray hybrid that provides SPF30 protection and has the same powers as your favourite setting spray. Apply in the morning for lightweight and shine-free protection 15 minutes before sun exposure or whenever your makeup needs a pick-me-up. The fine mist leaves you with a matte finish, doesn't leave you cakey or with a white cast and is great for those with dry, oily and combination skin types. It's made with 70 per cent certified organic ingredients and is infused with soothing aloe vera, cooling cucumber and hydrating hyaluronic acid. It has a slightly strong alcohol scent mixed with green tea, but it doesn't linger, plus I find it rather refreshing." Buy now Witlof Cleansing Mousse, £33.95

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial partnerships manager "Witlof is a new player in the skincare market, founded by friends between Amsterdam and London with over 20 years experience in clean beauty. This cute cleanser is my top pick from the launch; the rich mousse contains cornflower water that is both cleansing and nourishing. The added frangipani oil provides a richness that means it feels nourishing and not at all drying on my skin. And to top it off they have recyclable packaging and a recycling discount program." Buy now Dreem Distillery Night Drops, £160

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I've been dipping my toe in and out of the CBD drop pool for 18 months or so and these are the best I've tried so far. Not only do they not have that earthy taste (there's organic peppermint flavour in there which is much nicer), I've been sleeping better than ever before while taking them. I hold six or so drops under my tongue half an hour before and set sail into slumberland shortly after. Founder Hayley says it took her a week to notice a difference in her sleep but commented that some people feel it straight away and I'm definitely part of that camp. I've been sleeping deeper and having way more dreams too. If you can afford the price, I really can't recommend these enough." Buy now Faace Menopause Face mask, £29

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "When you are in perimenopause and menopause there are many things that happen to your skin , and you never know what you are going to get. It's as if your face has its own microclimate – cystic spots one day, Sahara dry the next, red and patchy when it feels like it. This surprisingly lightweight cream sets out to tackle all of those and make you feel better and right now it's really working for me. "It's a mask, but works just as well applied more thinly as a day cream, or at night over serum. Soothing organic rosewater is the top ingredient, with evening primrose oil, rosehip oil, and vitamins C, B and E. Many of the ingredients are organic too and with 40 uses in this perky tube and a donation to menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson's T he Menopause Charity , this is the feelgood cream every mid-life woman will love." Buy now Decorté Sun Shelter Water Resistant SPF 50, £35