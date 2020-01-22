Glossy picks: The shampoo, makeup and skincare team GTG is loving this week

It may have been Blue Monday this week but we're still in good spirits thanks to the constant stream of new beauty arrivals dropping onto our desks. From the latest setting spray from Urban Decay to a celebrity-approved BB-gel, here's what we've been obsessing with over the last seven days. Bardot Voluminous Shampoo, £18.50 for 240ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I tried a travel-sized version of this on a spa trip last weekend and immediately ordered the full-sized bottle when I got home. Not only does the matte pink packaging give me Kylie Cosmetics vibes, the shampoo also made my hair feel lovely and full and light-as-air. It’s vegan and powered by sea buckthorn and quinoa to protect and strengthen the hair, and is very delicately scented which I appreciate. The brand is named after Brigitte Bardot, and was collaborated in conjunction with the Brigitte Bardot Foundation to help users channel the icon’s timeless style. I may not have stepped out of the shower looking like a sex siren (far from it) but my hair did style easily and stayed feeling fresh all day." Buy it now Westman Atelier Lip Suede Les Rouges, £78

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor "I love an organised and carefully-edited makeup bag and so this gem of a lip palette fits right in. Beauty packaging gets a luxe makeover with Westman Atelier's 'Lip Suede' palette. The pebble-like ruby red case houses four strips of intensely pigmented matte shades and a mirror so you can customise your look every time you open it, from a daytime dusty rose to a brick red nighttime look. Each one is made from all-natural ingredients including anti-oxidants, protective marula oil and collagen-boosting biomimetic peptides. And one of the biggest bonuses for me is that it is vegan-friendly and free from silicones, parabens, PEGs, phthalates and synthetic fragrances. Clean beauty doesn’t come more glamorous." Buy it now Clarins Plant Gold L'Or des Plantes Nutri-Revitalizing Oil-Emulsion, £48 for 35ml

Loved by: Sarah Vine, Get The Gloss co-founder "I’ve always loved Clarins. Clarins Relax Bath and Shower Concentrate and Beauty Flash Balm remain two of my all-time favourite products, and so when they come up with something new I’m always keen to give it a go. This latest addition, Plant Gold, ticks so many of my boxes it’s actually slightly embarrassing. It smells nice; it’s instantly hydrating; it’s 100 per cent plant-based; and it contains another old Clarins favourite, the Blue Orchid Oil , which I’ve used on and off all my life to counter the effects of having naturally dry skin. This time, however, the clever packaging dispenses a half-and-half cream and oil combination in one single pump, making it just that bit more manageable but without compromising on moisture. Functional, fuss-free - and a rather fabulous innovation that has already become a firm favourite in my bathroom cabinet." Buy it now Givenchy Le Rouge Lunar New Year Edition in 318 Orange Absolu, £29

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "To welcome the upcoming Year of The Rat, Givenchy has introduced a limited-edition version of the gorgeous Le Rouge lipstick and let me tell you, the pigment itself is a celebration. I just can’t get enough of this intense orange; it has a creamy matte finish which is more of a luminous sheen that lasted for hours. Without. A. Budge. Housed in a stunning red and gold designed bullet this packaging just oozes a festive feeling that I will not stop loving." Buy it now Living Proof Triple Detox Hair and Scalp Shampoo, £10 for 60ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "If the ‘skinification’ of hair has taught us anything it’s that scalp care is an integral part of hair care - after all, it’s the soil in which our hair grows. And thankfully brands are stepping up to combine the two. This cream hair and scalp shampoo goes the extra mile by removing three types of build-up caused by pollution, hard water and product, without drying. Who knew that hard water leaves mineral deposits which can leave your hair feeling dry and brittle and fade your colour? It’s SLS-free but has a gentle surfactant (soap) to help hoover up all the dirt and charcoal to get rid of excess oil and left my hair feeling clean and my scalp energised and zingy. It comes with a colour-changing testing strip for water hardness. If you live in a really hard water area, like I do, then you leave it on for one to two minutes. As someone who suffers from hair breakage and thinning, I’ve always found Living Proof a go-to for helping keep my hair healthy with salon-quality products. Another winner!" Buy it now Clinique iD Dramatically Different TM Moisturizing BB-Gel + Active Cartridge Concentrate for Fatigue, £36

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I almost didn't write about this because the name is too long and complicated, but I gave it a whirl and was convinced it was worth triple-checking that I'd got the moniker right. Until a few months ago I'd always gone completely bare-faced - no foundation, BB cream etc. - but my skin has taken a turn for the worse recently so I've been reaching for anything that'll help my complexion along. This landed on my desk and at first I was slightly sceptical of the grey looking formula, but on contact with my skin in transforms into a sheer tint that matches my skin tone perfectly and unifies it into one radiant shade. The best bit? It can be tailored to your specific skin concern with a handy cartridge that you swap in and out. I tried the fatigue cartridge that promises to energise and revive the skin, but there are other ones that focus on irritation , lines and wrinkles , and uneven skin tone . In honour of this launch, Clinique has signed their first-ever skincare face - Emilia Clarke. If it's good enough for the mother of dragons, it's good enough for me." Buy it now Ancient + Brave Radiant Collagyn for Beauty, £37

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, associate editor "I’ve always had been collagen envious of my office colleagues who drink their bovine formulas every morning at their desks in the hope of plumping their skin. I’m vegan so until now I’ve struggled to find a good alternative. Ancient + Brave is a tried and tested brand for me as I love their MCT oil , so when they created a vegan range I was ready to skip to work to try it. Radiant Collagyn has been designed to support collagen formation, skin function and help neutralise cellular oxidative stress with haskap , rosehip, raspberry and beetroot for a youthful glow. It’s the first UK supplement range to provide not three but five collagen specific amino acids for vegan and fermented sources with generous amounts of skin nutrients vitamin C and iodine alongside vitamin D3 and choline - two essential vegan nutrients that are often lacking in a plant-based diet. I add it to my morning smoothie so it’s a collagen packed start to the day for all the Get the Gloss team now!" Buy it now Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray, £26

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, digital designer "As someone who lives for a glowy complexion, I’m often struck by an oily face by the time three pm strikes. Enter the All Nighter spray; it’s always had a long-term residence in my makeup bag, but in the past year hasn’t been something I’ve reached for. That was until Urban Decay upped the ante with this Ultra Matte edition. It boosts the longevity of my foundation by up to eight hours, controlling my shine without leaving my face super matte and flat with an added burst of hydration. Not only great for applying after makeup, it’s the perfect antidote to revive my skin following my afternoon shine meltdown." Buy it now Huda Beauty Matte and Metal Melted Shadows in Ca$hmere Robe and Penthouse Suite, £22

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, beauty and wellness awards manager "Well, she's done it again. The wonderful Huda Kattan has added another five brand new shades to the Huda Beauty Matte and Metal Melted Eyeshadow collection, and what a dream they are too. The creamy matte pigments atr delicious to apply, although be warned, blend them in fast as they set quickly. I’d advise popping three dots on your lid and then blend out with your fingertips. The intense metallic shimmer complements the matte so perfectly and can be used in so many different ways; use the delicate brush to apply it along the lash line as a glitter liner, apply it with youe fingertips to create a shimmer effect or for a metallic cut crease, apply it all over the lid and let dry. If I’m honest, you could spend hours experimenting with all the different ways these can be used and paired with one another, they really are a girl's best friend." Buy it now Bioderma's Limited Edition Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, £10.50 for 500ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I have a confession to make. For as long as I’ve been in the working world, I’ve always kept a packet of face wipes in my desk drawer, for a little six pm under-eye clean up before I head out the door to whatever glittering evening plans I’ve got (probably spin). But since we’ve been turned onto the fact that face wipes are not only skin suicide but also bad for the environment I’ve been on the lookout for a replacement. Enter Bioderma’s Limited Edition Sensibio H2O Micellar Water. A little squirt on a reusable cotton pad freshens my face up no-end, gently removing all the mascara debris and sweeping away impurities at the same time. The micellar water is celebrating 25 years, so this limited edition is the same formula as always, but it’s housed in a special bottle to celebrate its 25th birthday." Buy it now Elizabeth Arden Limited Edition Advanced Ceramide Daily Youth Restoring Serum, £66