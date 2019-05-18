Glossy Posse Picks: 14 of the best new beauty products to buy right now

Every month we bring you a round-up of the best products to have hit our desks and in our May instalment we have everything from dewy, high coverage foundations to floral fragrances just in time for summer, as well as an overnight facial treatment in supplement form (more on that later). If you're planning a beauty splurge any time soon, here are the new launches we'd highly recommend popping in your baskets just in time for your summer holidays... Origins Plantscription™ Retinol Night Moisturizer, £49 for 30ml

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “This isn’t an of the moment ‘new-in’ - it’s been on the scene for a few months but I’ve wanted to give it a proper run for its money. Given that I’m prone to the odd bout of dermatitis and eczema I’m always a bit nervy when it comes to experimenting with especially stimulating skincare ingredients (of which, depending on the formulation, retinol is most definitely one) and have been applying this dutifully a few times a week with caution, but so far, the retinol ride has been smooth. "The bottle is smaller than I would like but you need far less than you’d think (the texture is quite rich) and my skin has been behaving so well that I’m almost eyeing it in the mirror every morning with suspicion. I’m touching all the wood that it’s not just a phase, but my ever resident chin breakouts have cleared up, my skin texture is smoother and I’ve not endured the very common retinol redness or flaking. I’ll be eeking this one out for the foreseeable.” Buy it now Byredo Sundazed, £110 for 50ml

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “I can't help but fall hard for anything that has the floral notes of neroli blossom fluttering within its core and this beautiful new fragrance from Byredo goes full steam ahead on just that with each squirt. The blossom is derived from the orange tree, so don't expect anything too feminine as it's more rich and fruity in its aroma. Combine that with bright top notes of mandarin and Californian lemon and you have quite literally summer in a bottle. "It's fresh and gives a burst of citrus on the skin, but it hints at being sweet and ever so slightly musky once settled, thanks to the beautiful heart of Jasmine Sambac and base notes of musk and cotton candy. As with all Byredo, a couple of spritzes and each delicate note still lingers come sundown; the ultimate summer fragrance.” Buy it now Rodin Luxury Face Cream, £88 for 50ml

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer "You may have heard of Rodin from its luxury face oil that has gained cult status over the years, and now the US-based brand has launched its first ever luxury face cream. Rodin is famous for only using natural ingredients, plant oils and natural butters that gives their products a natural, yet luxurious feel and this one is no exception (it contains rosehip oil, apricot kernel, avocado and jojoba seed). I've been using this for a few weeks now and to say my skin feels supple and soft would be an understatement. "It doesn't have an overbearing scent - hi sensitive skin types - and doesn't contain any nasties such as parabens, artificial fragrances or sulfates. If there's any cream you need on your vanities this year, it has to be this one. If you want more of a dewy/glowy look for the summer, the cream isn't too thick so can be layered using Rodin's famous luxury face oil for that added glow from within. I will be savouring every little drop." Buy it now Pat McGrath Mattetrance Lipstick in ‘Extravaganza’, £35

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Account Executive “I am a nude lip girl through and through, only straying perhaps once a year for a bold red lip on a night out. But when Pat McGrath Labs landed on UK soil last month it was the bright Mattetrance lipsticks that immediately caught my eye. I got my hands on the shade ‘Extravaganza’ which is a bold, matte fuschia pink - as far away from my comfort zone as possible. But sometimes it’s good to experiment, and this was an experiment that I enjoyed fully - so much so that this is now my go-to for a night out. "The matte formula glides on opaque after one swipe and stays put all night. Paired with a bold, black liner and fresh summer skin, I’ve found this gives me a burst of confidence that I have otherwise been lacking recently. And if it makes you feel good, then why not rock it? I might push myself out of my comfort zone more often.” Buy it now Glossier Super Bounce Serum, £24 for 30ml

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “Glossier groupies will notice that this serum isn’t new, per se, but there have been a few notable updates that have made Bounce even better. Firstly, it’s double the original size but the price remains the same, which is the kind of change we always like to see, and secondly, all three Super serums in the range have been reformulated in line with advances in cosmetic science and tech since they were originally launched. "In the case of Bounce, this means more hyaluronic acid than before in a variety of molecular weights to boost the moisture binding benefits. The light gel texture is brilliant for layering (apply it before retinol to take the edge off), and whether you wear it alone or sandwich it with other skincare the result is soft, supple skin and a weightier wallet.” Buy it now Tom Ford Soleil Contouring Compact, £80

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor "Whether I'm on holiday or not, I'm always looking for a palette that ticks all the boxes in one handy little package. Tom Ford's Soleil Contouring Palette combines everything you need for a pop of colour and effortless sculpt of the cheeks in one truly luxurious giant palette. I mean, it's £80, so you'll be grateful it's a giant! "If like me, you're a little wary of weighing down your complexion, the lighter shades in this palette provide a sheerer to medium coverage that is easily buildable for a more radiant finish. Each colour is beautifully pigmented and with a soft and cream-like powdery consistency, perfect for a sun-reflecting radiance. The easiest summer trio for a sun-kissed glow." Buy it now Soaper Duper Pure Peppermint Foot Cream, £7.50 for 75ml

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “Minty cool toots is what this shea butter based cream delivers, alongside smooth hooves thanks to both a richly moisturising formula (sweet almond oil, coconut oil and cocoa butter are in the mix) and gently exfoliating fruit acids that help to get dead skin cells moving. Just don’t go speeding onto a hard surface after you’ve put it on - I almost stacked it on my kitchen floor so don’t be a spoon like me and either wait for it to dry or put some socks on. Ingredients are 95 per cent natural and the packaging is recyclable, so, all in all, it’s a virtuous pick that’ll make your feet feel far fresher at the end of the day.” Buy it now Ciate Extraordinary Foundation, £28

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “I’m a big fan of Ciate, not just as a nail polish junkie but because their subsequent makeup launches have been consistently good - so it was exciting to hear they’d launched their first ever foundation. It ticks a lot of boxes: vegan, high coverage, 20 inclusive shades, hydrating (thanks to the hyaluronic acid and squalene), long-lasting and non-comedogenic… quite possibly the Holy Grail of foundation. It’s pricier than your typical high street base, but it’s also larger at 50ml and a little goes a very, very long way, especially if you like your coverage on the sheerer side. I used far too much on my first go, but build it up slowly and buff in for a flawless (and I don’t use that word lightly, it really does cover everything), dewy finish.” Buy it now Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial Supplement, one month’s supply £64

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "I was noticing the other day that my nails weren’t breaking as much and wondered what had changed. Answer - my supplements. I’ve been using these Overnight Facial pills, the first supplements from facialist Sarah Chapman for nearly a month. They caught my eye initially because they feed and repair your skin, but crucially they help you sleep – they contain lavender, hops magnesium and B6 for this purpose. "Silica and biotin are both powerful hair and nail boosters and help build skin structure. There’s vitamin D3 , for cellular energy as well as damage-limiting antioxidants and omegas plus iodine which many women lack. You take one tablet from each pot – an oil capsule for the omegas and the fat-soluble vitamin D, and a powder capsule with vitamins A and C, B vits and much more – 23 ingredients in all. I would venture to say that I have slept a little better too." Buy it now Votary Natural Lip Oil, £30

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor "I'm a huge fan of Votary products - 100% natural, cruelty-free and beautifully formulated to put our skin and our wellbeing first. They've added to their array of expertly crafted oils to create a beautifully natural lip oil; think of it as a kind of gloss-to-balm hybrid. This nourishing and hydrating balm works to soothe dry lips thanks to the sweet almond which naturally boosts moisture levels and adds a little gloss at the same time. Whether used over lipstick, or for a comforting gloss over bare lips, it conditions and plumps without that awful sticky residue - just glorious soothing lip care as it should be, all hail Votary. Slightly zingy, and ever so hydrating - it's the perfect summer handbag essential." Buy it now Guerlain Terracotta Skin Highlighting Stick in Gold, £34

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Account Executive “This is one of those products that screams summer holidays. At first it looks a little scary - when first swatched it is a stripe of rich gold that you think will look too much on the cheeks. But paired with bronzed skin on holiday and tapped onto the tops of the cheekbones then blended out, it really is beautiful. It’s travel-friendly in stick form and the formula is so blendable it’s quite foolproof. This will be coming on my summer holidays with me for sure, and I even think it will look stunning in the inner corner of the eyes for a bronzed highlight.” Buy it now Face Halo Body, $22 (free shipping to the UK)

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “I never got around to trying the original Face Halo, a reusable mitt that allows you to cleanse without throw-away cotton pads; as a flannel user I wasn’t convinced I needed it. However, the new body version piqued my interest - I always use plastic shower scrunchies which don’t last too long (and I’ve read some dermatologists saying they aren’t hygienic) and I’m more and more wary of my plastic pollution footprint. The Body version is a large mitt, with one side a gentle exfoliating texture and the other a soft, thick material that feels smooth on my sensitive skin, lathering up with my usual shower gel or soap. I did overdo it with the exfoliating side; I wouldn’t usually, but this felt less harsh than a brush when wet so I went over winter-worn legs and arms in the hope of smoother limbs. It left my skin feeling drier than usual so I had to slather on some body cream but my skin is so delicate I should have known better. A great concept and one that helps the battle to save the planet... win-win.” Buy it now Inlight Beauty Organic Floral Face Tonic, £40 200ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "Even if you know nothing about the magic behind this British organic brand (its founder Dr Spezia blends alchemy and modern skin science) you can tell it’s something special. Nowhere more so than in this alcohol-free floral toner, which combines soothing rose, chamomile and lavender with astringent and antibacterial grapefruit seed, which not only creates an optimum pH base but is soothing and calming enough for most sensitive skins. "It’s made at the Spiezia family farm in Cornwall of pure condensate water left after the process of essential oil extraction and smells like a delicious herbal tea. I’ve been using it morning and night and my skin is always hydrated and cared for. I don’t think it’s fanciful to say that this works on a deep energetic level. You feel the wisdom and care in its creation. Calming, mighty and seemingly endless (mine lasted months), I used every last drop." Buy it now GOSH Slanted Pro Liner in Intense Black, £6.99