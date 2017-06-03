Glossy Posse Picks: 7 new products we’re loving right now
Shimmer, summer and Savasana - three words that might come to mind upon scrolling through this week’s Glossy Posse Picks. Innovation lies at their core, with new nail polish formulas, scents that double up as highlighters and body creams and oils that enhance a holiday glow just a few of the impressive products that have peaked our interest.
From high end to high street, budget to blowout, here are the launches that have made a lasting impression on us.
Chanel Chance Three Moods, £60
Available online from early June
Why we love it: “A unique collection of shimmery gel-like fragrances - the perfect trio for summer.”
Review: “Say goodbye to bottled fragrance and hello to fresh little pots of bliss with this limited edition shimmering trio of scented gels from the Chanel Chance collection. Applied to the wrists, neck and chest area, the lightweight formula instantly melts into summer skin to feel refreshing and cooling when massaged in. To add a little glamour in classic Chanel style, each also contains ever so subtle sparkling particles that bring a delicate shimmer to the skin. Shades and scents include the musky and floral Eau Tendre (pink), Eau Fraîche (green) and Eau Vive (Peach) and at 5g per pot, each acts as the perfect way to add a travel-friendly dose of fragrance to your holiday beauty stash.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor.
Nailberry L’Oxygéné Nail Polish in Coquine, £14.50
Buy online
Why we love it: “A hot summer shade with a healthier formula.”
Review: “As someone who is very discerning over what’s in their skincare, I’ve come to realise as a bit of a nail polish addict that I should question what’s in my varnish too. Nailberry is one of my go-to brands for this reason; previously 5-free, the brand has now updated its L’Oxygéné collection to be 12-free (that means no phthalates, toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, triphenyl phosphate, alcohol, parabens, animal derivatives or gluten) - but just as importantly, its shade range is impressive. Over the past two weeks I’ve been trying the Coquine shade which is the perfect summer colour now that sandal season has arrived - and all the better for knowing it’s healthy, too.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor.
Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion with a Hint of Colour, £19.50
Buy online
Why we love it: “A skin-smoothing staple has had a summer makeover, and we like the results.”
Review: “Lotions that help to shed dead skin aren’t typically sexy, but the previously clinical (yet mightily effective) Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion has risen to the challenge with the recent launch of a tinted version of its now cult exfoliator. Granting gentle resurfacing that makes skin look brighter in its natural state, if your limbs are often that lovely combination of dull, pale and dry, the wash-off tan element of this body cream will enhance the already glow-giving effects of the lactic acid within the formula. If your skin is normally too rough to take on self tan, and you need something more moisture boosting and medicinal than your average body lotion, this was made for you. For 125ml it’s a little pricey, and the smell is more reminiscent of ‘chemist’ than ‘Caribbean’, but if you’re prone to psoriasis, ingrown hairs or chronic dryness, it’s a marvellous multitasker. I’d rather look and feel smoking than smell like a coconut anyway.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer.
Topshop Glow Pot in Fascinate, £10
Buy online
Why we love it: “A creamy, easy to blend soft pink pearlescent highlighter that drapes cheekbones in the most flattering of lights.”
Review: “Interesting fact - each year, Topshop Glow Pot sells enough to reach a height four times taller than The Shard. And for just cause. It’s the type of rare highlighting find that's high in quality yet low in price. Beautifully creamy, the soft pink finish of new summer shade Fascinate, adds just the right amount of radiance to cheekbones and high planes of the face to act as the perfect contrasting touch to a stroke of bronzed contouring and pop of warm colour from my blush. With a texture that blends seamlessly to ensure that you’re able to achieve your requisite level of pearlescent intensity with ease, it’s a follow-up that’s certain to build on the line’s already towering success.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer.
Oribe Swept Up Volume Powder Spray, £39
Buy online
Why we love it: “A zero-mess hair volumiser and updo essential that delivers root-lifting precision with its innovative spray applicator.”
Review: “When it comes to volumising powders, many have fallen a little flat for me in the past. Often proving tricky to handle and leaving a sticky residue behind, I’ve usually turned to other root-lifting products to deliver my much-needed high. However, this new launch from Oribe has turned my reservations on their head thanks to its ingenious spray applicator. Providing a valuable degree of precision, it keeps mess to a minimum by dispensing the powder only where you want it - simply shake, spray and massage in. Adding better grip, grit and texture to my thick lengths and satisfying oomph to my weighed down roots, I don’t ‘updo’ without it now. Plus, its conditioning formula of hydrating ingredients (aloe vera and vitamin A, D, E and F-rich hydrolyzed baobab seed extract, to name but a few), ensures it doesn’t leave my ends parched. At £39, it’s a pick best reserved for payday, but as part of my updo prep, it’s definitely earned its place. Considering the popularity of the brand's other products, no doubt it'll be a success.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer.
Jammin’ Vest Top by Figure Fit, £22
Buy online
Why we love it: “A fun, well-cut workout top that’s great for the beach and birthday presents.”
Review: “I own countless vest tops for my regular yoga and HIIT training, but this one is a favourite. It’s made of thin, lightweight viscose, a natural material which gives it a soft, cotton-like feel and which holds its shape. I can’t bear it when tops are too synthetic and start to smell niffy the minute you sweat as well as feeling slightly slippery. For yoga, it’s all about second skin and this top hugs in and doesn’t ride up mid-handstand. Its flattering racerback design also gives you a chance to show off your sports bra (or bikini) should you choose. I can see me wearing this on the beach and with jeans and buying it as a birthday gift for friends this summer too. Figure Fit is a new non-pricey activewear label that launched in May 2017 with a small range. I’ve tried the leggings too which were fun and super comfy, once I’d found the right size (the XS were cut a bit too small for a size 8). I’d definitely recommend having a browse on its website.
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor.
Darphin Soleil Plaisir Sultry Shimmering Oil, £30
Buy online
Why we love it: “A shimmery sun-kissed glow in a bottle that hydrates and softens skin.”
Review: “Anything bronze and shimmery always gets my seal of approval during the summer months and this gel-like oil from Darphin fits the bill perfectly. Suitable for both face and body, it leaves skin with a veil of luminosity - without being heavy and leaving a greasy mess behind. With a hydrating blend of six botanical oils (from nourishing karanja oil to dryness soothing almond and safflower oils), its deeply moisturising formula leaves limbs feeling soft and smooth. Plus, its triple blend of iridescent minerals expertly catches the light in such a way as to subtly enhance skin tone and flatter a newly acquired tan too.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor.
