Glossy Posse Picks: 7 new products we’re loving right now

Oribe Swept Up Volume Powder Spray, £39

Why we love it: “A zero-mess hair volumiser and updo essential that delivers root-lifting precision with its innovative spray applicator.”



Review: “When it comes to volumising powders, many have fallen a little flat for me in the past. Often proving tricky to handle and leaving a sticky residue behind, I’ve usually turned to other root-lifting products to deliver my much-needed high. However, this new launch from Oribe has turned my reservations on their head thanks to its ingenious spray applicator. Providing a valuable degree of precision, it keeps mess to a minimum by dispensing the powder only where you want it - simply shake, spray and massage in. Adding better grip, grit and texture to my thick lengths and satisfying oomph to my weighed down roots, I don’t ‘updo’ without it now. Plus, its conditioning formula of hydrating ingredients (aloe vera and vitamin A, D, E and F-rich hydrolyzed baobab seed extract, to name but a few), ensures it doesn’t leave my ends parched. At £39, it’s a pick best reserved for payday, but as part of my updo prep, it’s definitely earned its place. Considering the popularity of the brand's other products, no doubt it'll be a success.”

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer.