Glossy Posse Picks: 7 new launches to add to your beauty routine

In this week’s new launches edit we’ve been delighted by a new, spring-like fragrance, discovered a more hydrating version of a best-selling micellar water and found a foolproof tan that won’t leave your dry winter skin looking patchy (just make sure you follow our fake tan tips for a smooth application ). Here’s what to buy this week if your beauty collection is missing some hair, skin or makeup heroes… Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind™ Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo and Conditioner 369ml, £24 each

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director “This US natural haircare brand is all about solutions and performance and has just gone in to SpaceNK nationwide. In my quest for healthy hair I’ve gone silicone-free and for the past three months have only been using brands that nourish the scalp and protect the hair. I’ve tried several things from the Briogeo range and there hasn’t been a so-so product among them. I love the castor oil (theirs is organic) for my thinning hairline overnight, the Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Shampoo, the Curl Charisma Curl Defining Cream but especially the Be Gentle, Be Kind shampoo and conditioner, which unlike many silicone free products don’t weigh your hair down with oils but leave it beautifully soft. For frizz-free volume on fine hair, these are the best I have found. Yes they are pricey but you only need a tiny bit. And when your hair just keeps breaking as mine does I’m prepared to spend a bit more on the essentials.” Buy it now Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Self Tanning Foam, £14.99 for 200ml

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Account Executive “It’s been a while since I have fake tanned so this newbie from Bondi Sands and I got off to a tricky start (it was 100% user error, may I add). But once I had sorted out my fake tan faux pas of patchy hands, it was true love. This is the newest addition to the Bondi Sands line, a foam version of their much loved Liquid Gold tan that infuses the colour of the original with the hydrating benefits of a foam. I find a foam is a lot easier to apply and dries down quicker, so it’s always my formula of choice. It’s enriched with argan oil meaning there are no flaky, dry patches in sight - instead it delivers a healthy looking tan with a smooth application. The signature Bondi Sands coconut scent brings me back to memories of summer too - always a winner in these cold, dark winter days!” Buy it now Garnier Milky Micellar Cleansing Water, £5.99 for 400ml

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “I used to hate micellar water as I never found one that quite removed enough dirt and makeup from my skin to feel clean, until I discovered the original micellar from Garnier. As a first cleanse it’s super quick and easy, and removes daily grime and the copious layers of my BB cream - however, I have really dry skin and in winter I found this it could be too drying for me. Their newly formed Milky Micellar is a dream for those of us with dry and sensitive skin. Combining a milky texture with their popular cleansing water, it works to hydrate and comfort skin while removing makeup and impurities, leaving skin without that tight and dry feeling. It's lightweight in texture, and feels more like a soothing cream cleanser when swiped across skin. It's only £5.99 for a huge bottle too, so great value for money!” Buy it now Atelier Cologne Pacific Lime, £55 for £30ml

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “The long, dark and cold winter days are really starting to bring me down and I love nothing more than spritzing a fresh, summery scent to lift my mood in the mornings. Pacific Lime from Atelier Cologne smells exactly as the name suggests; bright, fruity and fresh, it transports me back to the beaches of last summer. Delicate notes of Mexican Lime and Italian Lemon keep it sweet and tropical, with undertones of eucalyptus and peppermint that pull it into a fresh and vibrant fragrance. I’ve been using it as a daytime fragrance, and if you’re looking for something light and garden-fresh in time for spring, I’d highly recommend it.” Buy it now GOSH I’m Blushing in Amour 002, £7.99

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “As someone who blushes easily I often struggle to find the right blusher for my skin tone, needing it to be pink but not so pink that I look permanently angry. This new ‘I’m Blushing’ range from Gosh (a brand I feel is really not raved about enough) is super silky and lightweight, with three shades ranging from a gentle peach to a delicate pink and a bolder, duskier hue. I found the middle shade, Amour, to be my perfect match - a soft, rose-petal pink that adds a healthy, youthful flush that’s noticeable yet not overpowering. It applies well, is vegan, paraben-free and fragrance-free, and lasts better than some of my other powder blushers. Sold.” Buy it now Too Faced Better Than Sex and Diamonds Mascara, £19

Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer “If you’ve never tried this mascara, now’s the time to do it. It’s volumising, curling, lengthening, plumping... all the good stuff, and what’s more, it’s now available in a special sparkle-studded version that ensures it’s as much of a treat for the eyes on the outside as it is on the inside. Its hourglass-shaped brush is what sets it apart from the competition - its bristles hug and coat each and every lash and peptides condition them too. Plus, its film-forming polymers keep your handiwork smudge and flake-free. Providing the benefits of the original (I always hate it when brands mess with a good thing!) but in a snazzier bottle (which costs the same as the original on Debenhams’ website I hasten to add), I’d be reluctant to say that it’s better than sex, but it’s definitely better than other mascaras I’ve tried in the past that promise the same things.” Buy it now Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, £43 for 105g