Glossy Posse Picks: 6 launches that will update your spring beauty routine

If you've just squeezed the last drop of your latest mascara or eye makeup remover and want to know if the grass is greener elsewhere, you're in the right place - just as your wardrobe will see some new springtime additions, your beauty stash can too thanks to the abundance of new skincare, makeup and haircare arrivals. From a Jessica Rabbit themed pearlescent highlighter to a fresh rose scented body care range, here's the best of the bunch... Ciate Jessica Rabbit Glow to Highlighter in Roger, Darling! £26

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “Who doesn’t love Jessica Rabbit? I adore this new Ciate collection featuring our favourite iconic toon and am especially enamoured with the highlighter. The compact is fun on the outside thanks to the illustrated character adorning the lid, but on the inside, it’s glam without being too much (unlike Roger’s sultry wife). The super soft, cream-powder texture with a pearly finish adds instant sheen to your cheekbones with a flattering peachy glow; there’s nothing cartoonish about it and I’ve been wearing it daily for a softer, subtle highlight.” Buy it now Kérastase Nutritive 8hour Magic Night Serum, £36

Loved by: Emma North, Features Intern “I wash my hair every day. I know, I know I shouldn’t, but I do. In my defence, every hairdresser I’ve ever been to has always said that my hair is in great condition regardless of how often I’m washing it. It grows quickly, down to my waist and I think the reason is three-fold. Partly because I hardly ever heat style it, I just leave it to air-dry; I take a fistful of supplements every day (omega fish oils without fail) and lastly, because I slather it in so many nutritive oils and creams, it doesn’t have a chance to get damaged. This treatment is special though. I’ve always loved Kérastase and this product is divine - apply two pumps to either wet or dry hair before bed and you’ll wake up with super silky locks. There’s no need to rinse out (especially as it smells so good you won't want to), but if you’re anything like me, I can’t stand going a day without a good hair wash!” Buy it now Byredo Rose of No Man's Land Body Wash, £34 Body Lotion, £44

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “Rose of No Man's Land is one of those sophisticated and non-sickly rose-heavy fragrances. It's everything I want from a scent; delicate and feminine thanks to the pink peppercorns and Turkish rose, but sultry and warming from its base of White Amber and Papyrus Wood that leaves you with a more rich and oud-like scent. With a newly extended body range, including a Body Wash, £34 and Body Lotion at £44, this luxurious fragrance can be layered deep into the skin for an all-day long-lasting aroma. I've always stocked up on their Gypsy Water body wash which has a heavenly scent and is really rich in texture, so a little really goes a long way- but what better way to hop into spring than with a fragrance update? If you love a mix of rose and oud then I'd highly recommend you update your shower caddy with this wash!” Buy it now Dr Hauschka Eye-Makeup Remover, £20

Loved By: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director “This bi-phase (oil and water) natural makeup remover makes light work of even waterproof mascara (Benefit Rollerlash in my case). I’ve switched from using micellar water because I’ve always felt that it was a little stripping and chemical. This combination of natural rose water, plant extracts and oils is not only effective, it nourishes your eyelashes as well. It contains one of my favourite calming ingredients – eyebright – which I use in eye drop form when pollen strikes or I’ve been staring at a screen too long. “You put a few drops of this onto a cotton pad and linger over your eyes for a few seconds to allow it to work in and then everything comes clean off. In fact, I often do my whole face with it. My eyes feel soothed and moisturised til morning." Buy it now Hourglass No.28 Lip Treatment Oil, £40

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “Hold the phone...almost 50 quid for a lip balm?! This swanky new Hourglass lip launch is without doubt shockingly expensive, but it does offer up more than a rich conditioning treatment - it’s now infused with colour so stands in for a light textured lipstick and it improves texture over time to put an end to flaking and chapping. ‘28’ refers to the number of restorative ingredients in the formula, from nourishing plant oils such as almond and jojoba to a cocktail of four vitamins and a peptide based volumising complex to create a ‘plump’ effect. Combined with the glossy effect, it does make lips look fuller but not dramatically so - I would mainly splash out on this for the skincare benefits and lip colour element. The 24 carat gold-plated applicator is probably unnecessary, but it’s more hygienic than fuzzy tipped applicators and if you’re going to make the kind of cosmetic investment you may as well get some bling thrown in.” Buy it now Max Factor Rise and Shine Mascara, £12.99