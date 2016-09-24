Glossy Posse Picks: our current favourite products

8 / 10
The Hard Water Detox hair treatment at John Frieda Salons, from £20
Available to book in for at John Frieda Salons
Why we love it: A valuable add-on to your haircut for helping subtract the drying side-effects of too much hard water.
Review: “After my summer holiday, my head was left destressed, but my hair, frazzled. So when I received information about the new Californian Cleanse hair treatments at John Frieda Salons, I couldn’t book in soon enough. Designed to help put right the wrongs of haircare past, including too much colour, changes in water and too much chlorinated water, the ‘cleansers’ have been specifically formulated to address a range of concerns and to boost hair’s health and gloss in the process as well.
"The Hard Water Hair Detox sounded like my perfect match. Even before my holiday, my hair was looking drier - an attribute noticeably absent when I’ve used soft water in the past - and my colour, brassy. Combined with the effects of sun, sea and sand on holiday, a good hair day had become hard to come by. Effectively cleansing my hair of build-up, without leaving it feeling stripped, it left it noticeably shinier, stronger and more manageable, to help extend my summer feel good factor to my hair.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer