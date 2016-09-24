Glossy Posse Picks: our current favourite products

4 / 10

Geneu DNA Skincare, from £89

Buy online and in store at Selfridges from 26th September - 9th October

Why we love it: A scientific approach to ageing that’s personal to you.

Review: “Bespoke beauty is a growing business and there’s no clearer sign that it’s about to be big news than the arrival of Geneu’s pop-up store in London’s Selfridges at the end of this month. As someone with sensitive, reactive skin, finding anti-ageing products that work is tricky but Geneu could be about to change that with their DNA-based skincare.

With a quick swab of the inside of your cheeks and a short lifestyle questionnaire, the brand prescribes two bespoke anti-ageing serums; one to address your natural antioxidant levels and another to boost collagen. My results showed that while my antioxidant protection enzyme is fairly active, my collagen is breaking down fast (OK, maybe it’s time to ditch the sugar) and so my serums target this while also improving barrier function and hydrating the skin. Not knowing a full ingredients' list can seem alarming, but while the formulae are unique to each person, they’re all vegan and free from MI (methylisothiazolinone) and mineral oil. It’s too early to tell how my skin will change with the serums, but with a 12-week study by Geneu finding that 81 per cent noticed an improvement, my expectations are high. Watch this space!”

Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Online Editor