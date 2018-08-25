Glossy Posse Picks: Our favourite beauty launches this week

3 / 7

Benefit Brow Contour Pro 4-in-1 Contour Pencil, £28.50

Why we love it: “All you need for the perfect brows in one easy to use tool.”

Review: “Believe it or not, this recent release is my first foray into Benefit brow products. I am very fussy when it comes to my brows and usually nothing can sway me away from my beloved pomades, but this one is a game changer. The old school design contains four different shades of pencil, two for the brows themselves (both a lighter and a darker shade), a light concealer colour for defining and an even lighter colour for highlighting. I use the lighter of the browns throughout my whole brows, topping up the arch and tails with the darker shade for more depth. I then go in with the defining shade underneath the brow to carve them out and add more definition, finishing off with the highlighting shade on the brow bone to lift. This gives the effect of full on insta-brows that would usually take half an hour and endless products to perfect, yet with this little tool you have almost everything you need all in one place. My only gripe is it’s missing a spoolie for brushing through the brows at the end, but overall it's a real winner!”

Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant