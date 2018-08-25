Glossy Posse Picks: Our favourite beauty launches this week
Our favourite new beauty launches
It’s always exciting when new launches really bring something innovative to the beauty table - and in this week’s round-up we have plenty of clever creations as well as tried and trusted formulas. From the spray-on cleanser that makes brush cleaning less of a chore to the eyeliner that gives you maximum wings for minimum effort, here’s what’s impressed us this week…
Kiko Dark Treasure Metal Foil Eyeshadow, £12.90
Why we love it: “A bold metallic shadow that really lasts.”
Review: “I have a bit of an obsession with metallic eyeshadows and find creamy formulas so much more satisfying in terms of colour payoff and the ease with which you can apply them - a quick dab of a fingertip and that’s your evening look sorted. This foil shadow from budget-friendly brand Kiko is a great example; in their new Dark Treasures collection, it’s not technically a cream - more a gel-like powder, but it has a wet feel so that it’s cooling to apply and has a smooth, smudge proof finish. I tried the Rosy Champagne Air shade which is the ultimate rose gold - bright enough to look dramatic but warm enough to look soft rather than harsh. The texture is like nothing I’ve used before and it lasts and lasts - the obsession continues. I’m going to need the other shades…”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Benefit Brow Contour Pro 4-in-1 Contour Pencil, £28.50
Why we love it: “All you need for the perfect brows in one easy to use tool.”
Review: “Believe it or not, this recent release is my first foray into Benefit brow products. I am very fussy when it comes to my brows and usually nothing can sway me away from my beloved pomades, but this one is a game changer. The old school design contains four different shades of pencil, two for the brows themselves (both a lighter and a darker shade), a light concealer colour for defining and an even lighter colour for highlighting. I use the lighter of the browns throughout my whole brows, topping up the arch and tails with the darker shade for more depth. I then go in with the defining shade underneath the brow to carve them out and add more definition, finishing off with the highlighting shade on the brow bone to lift. This gives the effect of full on insta-brows that would usually take half an hour and endless products to perfect, yet with this little tool you have almost everything you need all in one place. My only gripe is it’s missing a spoolie for brushing through the brows at the end, but overall it's a real winner!”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
&Other Stories Fullness Thickening Cream, £12 for 150ml
Why we love it: “A body building cream that covers all the bases.”
Review: “&Other Stories beauty range was already cool, but the introduction of its LA inspired haircare range has stepped things up a notch. Loved by Nicole Kidman and with scents designed by renowned perfumer Jêrome Epinette (if you’ve not yet tried a Stories fragrance, you’re in for an affordable treat), the range of shampoos, conditioners and styling products are separated into three categories: Restore, Fullness and Universal for adaptive daily prep for all hair types. The silky Fullness Thickening Cream feels super light when applied but provides everything from shine to bounce to heat protection, and actually delivers- my hair held its wave nicely while remaining soft, not starchy. Apply a serum to ends first for extra moisture if you’ve got dry lengths, but this is likely hydrating enough if you’ve got fine hair that’s in relatively good condition. I’m with Kidman on this one.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Molton Brown Jasmine & Sun Rose Bath and Shower Gel, £20 for 300ml
Why we love it: “A bottle of bathtime bliss with a delicate scent that lingers on skin for hours.”
Review: “I’ve never been much of a ‘bath person.’ I mean, I’d love to be, but my tub time tends to take a backseat to my commute, eating and catching up on Netflix in the evenings. Short, sharp showers are my go-to during the week, which doesn’t make for the most relaxing of bathtime experiences, however this luxuriously scented new body wash from Molton Brown helps take some of the stress out of it.
“Containing a blend of top notes of raspberry, bergamot and peach; heart notes of jasmine, osmanthus and rose; and base notes of labdanum, patchouli and musk, it makes my time in the shower count for more. And, when I do have a little more breathing space at the weekends, it’s handy that it also doubles up as a silky bubble bath too. An aromatic treat for skin and senses, it’s one of my favourite scents that the brand has launched so far."
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Ciate Stamp and Drag Liner, £15
Why we love it: “Dramatic feline flicks without the need for a steady hand.”
Review: “ Stamp eyeliners were one of my favourite launches of last year - anything that takes the lead from stationery is a good idea in my book - and it makes getting creative or artistic with your makeup so much easier. Most of the stamps were of stars or shapes, though a few wing-shaped stamps made their way onto the high street - but this Ciate version is something else. Made in collaboration with drag diva Courtney Act, it’s bigger, it’s bolder, and it’s the most effective one I’ve tried - just be warned it’s not going to get marks for subtlety. On one end is a large pointed wing-shape stamp which you use first to stamp on your feline flick at the outer corners of your eye, before using the other end - a chunky black felt tip liquid liner - to fill in the rest of your line. The result? Highly pigmented definition that’s certain to get you noticed. I only needed a couple of tries to get my wings in the right position, and it’s certainly shaved some time off my makeup routine. Genius.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Beauty Blender Instaclean Cleansing Spray, £15 for 60ml
Why we love it: “Very handy brush cleaner for on-the-go.”
Review: “Anyone who is a makeup junkie will understand the chore of cleaning your makeup brushes. Let’s face it, it’s not a very exciting job - it can be messy and is almost always extremely time-consuming, so anything that can facilitate that process is a real winner for me. The new Beauty Blender Instaclean Cleansing Spray has been designed for on the go cleaning of beauty blenders and makeup brushes alike, effectively helping make a mundane and long-winded job a lot more manageable. It comes in a canister and you spray the solution directly onto your brushes until they are saturated, then swirl the bristles onto a dry paper towel until they come up clean. It’s as simple as that! And if you’re like me and love to experiment with eyeshadow, this will be your new BFF as the brushes dry pretty much instantly, meaning you can clean brushes and carry on using them for your makeup. Overall a handy little product to have up your sleeve when needed!”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
