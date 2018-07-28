Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite new beauty finds this week

3 / 7

Suman Brows Beauty Atelier, treatments from £15

Why we love it: "A little beauty haven with Instagram-worthy interiors and impressive treatment results."

Review: “A couple of months ago I found myself booking in for an emergency eyebrow threading appointment - I had a big event and zero time so I found the closest beauty studio to the office and booked based on location alone. This resulted in a thread-happy therapist and considerably thinner-looking brows - not the results I had hoped for and a lesson well and truly learned! And so began two months of trying to grow my brows out to encourage them to resume their fuller shape. Once this two month torture of messy brows was over, I booked in for an appointment at the ‘Queen of Brows’ Suman Jalaf’s brand new Beauty Atelier and let me tell you, the results were outstanding (even if I do say so myself!). From the custom-mixed tint to the precise threading technique, my brows were whipped into their best shape yet - and in record time I might add! In the days following my appointment I received five separate compliments on my new brows, including one from my otherwise oblivious brother. The newly opened studio is a beauty haven in the heart of South Kensington, designed to be a one-stop destination offering everything from lash extensions and facials to Suman’s famous Microblading treatments. Complete with a neon sign that is perfectly fitting for many an Instagram story, this is a great space that caters to all of your beauty needs under one roof. I will most certainly be returning very soon!”

Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant