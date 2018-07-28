Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite new beauty finds this week
Payday is finally here and what better way to spend it than on your next beauty fix? Before you whip out your contactless, though, read on for our pick of the latest launches that have really wowed us.
From the new one-stop-shop for grooming brows and lashes to the limited edition GHDs we predict will be a sellout, here’s what we recommend…
Ghd gold by Lulu Guinness Styler, £139
Why we love it: “A new limited edition styler that supports a great cause.”
Review: “Over the last 14 years, ghd has partnered with global breast cancer charities to raise over £10 million in much-needed funds. An incredible total that the brand is looking to add to courtesy of its 2018 annual pink collection, this time created with fashion designer, Lulu Guinness. Featuring a limited edition ghd Air hairdryer and new ghd Gold Styler adorned with Lulu’s signature lip print design, £10 from each purchase will be donated to charity, Breast Cancer Now. It’s also worth noting that the new styler also features some brilliant upgrades - an improved heat up time of only 25 seconds and an improved design to keep your efforts smooth and snag-free. If you’re in need of a new straightener, now’s the time to get one.
“To support the cause further, you can join the movement and raise additional funds for Breast Cancer Now via Instagram. For every pouting selfie that’s uploaded using #KissThisCancer and tagging @ghdhair and @breastcancernow, ghd will donate an additional £1. There’s never been a better excuse to get posing and posting.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Suman Brows Beauty Atelier, treatments from £15
Why we love it: “A little beauty haven with Instagram-worthy interiors and impressive treatment results.”
Review: “A couple of months ago I found myself booking in for an emergency eyebrow threading appointment - I had a big event and zero time so I found the closest beauty studio to the office and booked based on location alone. This resulted in a thread-happy therapist and considerably thinner-looking brows - not the results I had hoped for and a lesson well and truly learned! And so began two months of trying to grow my brows out to encourage them to resume their fuller shape. Once this two month torture of messy brows was over, I booked in for an appointment at the ‘Queen of Brows’ Suman Jalaf’s brand new Beauty Atelier and let me tell you, the results were outstanding (even if I do say so myself!). From the custom-mixed tint to the precise threading technique, my brows were whipped into their best shape yet - and in record time I might add! In the days following my appointment I received five separate compliments on my new brows, including one from my otherwise oblivious brother. The newly opened studio is a beauty haven in the heart of South Kensington, designed to be a one-stop destination offering everything from lash extensions and facials to Suman’s famous Microblading treatments. Complete with a neon sign that is perfectly fitting for many an Instagram story, this is a great space that caters to all of your beauty needs under one roof. I will most certainly be returning very soon!”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
VOYA Original Aroma Revitalising Bath and Shower Oil, £35 for 50ml
Why we love it: “A soothing, calming shower oil that helps to wash away the stresses of your day.”
Review: “I’ve long been a fan of VOYA’s organic beauty products; harnessing the superpowers of seaweed their skincare has always worked wonders on my sensitive skin and their shower oils are my favourite luxury item in my otherwise unscented, clinical looking beauty stash. This new oil combines wild atlantic Fucus Serratus seaweed extract (there are many types of seaweed, all with different benefits in VOYA’s range) with their original, signature fragrance - a citrus blend of lemon, grapefruit and fresh lime together with herbs and cloves. The scent is pleasantly subtle, but instantly reminds me of the VOYA facial that I was lucky enough to experience earlier this year. After just one use in the shower my skin felt softer and had a lingering scent that gave me a real sense of calm despite a very stressful week; you can use it as a bath oil too if you really want to let it sink into skin and mind. Bliss."
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Ouai Air Dry Foam, £24 for 120ml
Why we love it: “A super easy way to create beachy waves with minimal effort required.”
Review: “As the UK has been hotting up I have been avoiding my hair dryer at all costs - I just cannot put myself through the hell of blow-drying my crazily frizzy mane in 36 degree heat. So this new launch from Ouai has been my saviour! It’s the ultimate lazy girl's hair product; simply run through damp locks and leave the hair to air dry naturally. It works its magic to create effortless, weightless waves instantly while also conditioning the hair. The clever ingredient mix includes kale extract to help provide humidity resistance and curl retention and smart keratin to repair damaged areas of the hair. I’ve been using it alongside the Ouai Wave Spray in a bid to create the ultimate beachy waves - they’re a match made in heaven and may even convince me to forgo my hairdryer for good! My parched locks will thank me for it in the long run I’m sure.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer, £24
Why we love it: “It doesn’t crease, it doesn’t dry out my skin and it covers my dark circles with ease - it’s my new daily go-to.”
Review: “Whether it’s to disguise the effects of a bad night’s sleep or to cover the odd spot, this concealer does it all. Plus, it’s also extremely longwearing, but you wouldn’t know it from how creamy and silky the formula is. Melting like butter onto skin, it smoothly glides over areas of unevenness, with its doe-foot applicator acting as the perfect precision tool for tackling areas big and small. Available in 20 shades and with a texture that’ll agree with most skin types, it’s far-reaching in its appeal. Genuinely a product I’ll be sad to see run out.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau de Toilette, £37.35 for 30ml
Why we love it: “A sweet floral take on an original favourite.”
Review: “I am a huge fan of the original Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume so every time a new version is added to the family I am always intrigued. This latest release, Daisy Love, is a beautiful floral twist on the original, mixed with deliciously sweet under notes too. I love anything fresh and sweet, especially during this hot summer weather, and this is exactly that. As always the bottle is strikingly beautiful with the huge Daisy design adorning the lid - it’s definitely one that I am proud to display on my dressing table. This isn’t the longest lasting of all my fragrances but it does seem to warrant a lot of compliments on first spritz which is good enough for me! If you love the original Daisy fragrance then it might be worth giving this one a whiff this summer.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
