Glossy Posse Picks: Our favourite new launches this week

Votary Intense Eye Oil, £115

Why we love it: "A gentle yet powerful retinoid to revitalise stressed and tired eyes."

Review: "I adore anything oil-based when it comes to skincare as I can find creams heavy and a little greasy, so this latest rollerball eye oil is a gem when it comes to the delicate eye area. The oil itself is incredibly lightweight and the rollerball works as a cooling gentle massage as you sweep it around the eyes - great for when you are feeling a little puffy!

"With a powerful blend of natural plant extracts and oils boosted by a gentle, oil-soluble form of retinoid, this small but mighty little product helps to smooth, hydrate and tackle fine lines while you snooze. A mix of tuberose extract and acmella provide a tightening effect, which leaves it looking and feeling firmer; the inclusion of sweet iris encourages cell regeneration overnight, while the retinoid renews the skin and slows the breakdown of all-important collagen.

"I've been using this for a few nights now and I already see a difference in my skin; the area overall seems brighter, dark circles seem less aggressive and the delicate under eye skin is firmer and in turn looks more awake! As per every product in the Votary family, it also smells divine; it has a delicate scent of rose and when paired with the Intense Night Oil, it’s a calming aroma before bedtime.

"Packaged in a rather chic black glass vial, the rollerball design is ideal in dispensing the tiniest amount of oil that is required in just two sweeps around the eye socket. If those late summer nights and one too many bottles of rose has taken its toll, then this is the perfect addition to your nighttime routine."

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor