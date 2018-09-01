Review

Glossy Posse Picks: Our favourite new launches this week

1 September 2018

1 / 7

The best new beauty launches

In this week’s launch round-up we’ve found the products that do some good, be it for our frazzled hair, tired eyes or by supporting worthwhile charities with their proceeds. As well as products that repair and soothe, there’s the nude lip colour one writer’s been searching for and the ultimate scent for autumn - here’s our pick of the best new products to hit the shelves…

2 / 7

Byredo Eleventh Hour, £160 for 100ml

Buy online

Why we love it: "Warming, sensual and highly addictive; it's the scent to spritz for the new season."

Reviewer: "I am not often taken in by spicy and fruity scents, but Eleventh Hour captured my heart after the first spritz. A warming and comforting cocoon of delicious fig, wood and bergamot it's intense but sophisticated, with plenty of intriguing layers that develop as it seeps into the skin. For me, it instantly transports me back to my Indian travel adventures; its rich mix of peppery and citrus top notes with wild fig and rum at its core give it such a captivating, oriental scent that reminds me of that delicious comforting feeling of incense being burnt with the sun setting outside. Grounded by base notes of warming tonka bean and cashmere woods it feels spicier and woody rather than fruity, which is the perfect nod to the darker nights that are soon to come knocking.  As a fragrance, it's dark, sensual and sombre - spicy and slightly sweet, it’s warming and inviting for the darker and colder nights of autumn. I cannot get enough of it!"

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

3 / 7

Avon True Colour Pro+ Nail Enamel in Arctic Steel, £3

Buy online

Why we love it: “A steely silver-grey with a good cause behind it.”

Review: “I’m a fan of Avon’s polishes; their brushes are a great size and shape, delivering neat application for even the wobbliest of hands, and the colours, particularly the metallics, are always really strong - often, just one coat is enough for high impact nails. The brand’s latest shade is Arctic Steel, but as well as making your nails look super slick it’s got a bigger purpose; 50 per cent of all proceeds are going to Avon’s charity partners, Refuge and Women’s Aid to help end violence against women and girls. It’s purse-friendly at only £3, but every pound helps in supporting the cause.”

Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor

4 / 7

MAC Limited Edition @JamieGenevieve Lipstick, £17.50

Buy online

Why we love it: “THE perfect nude lipstick - my search is over!”

Review: “If you’re looking for THE nude lipstick - this is it. If there’s anyone who can be trusted to design the ultimate nude shade it would be social influencer and YouTube extraordinaire Jamie Genevieve. Previously a professional makeup artist, Jamie has built her cult following posting glam makeup tutorials on her YouTube channel and more often than not, they are paired with a fabulous nude lip. So when I got wind that she was teaming up with MAC to release her very own limited edition lipstick, I knew two things were for sure - it had to be a nude and I had to get my hands on it. Jamie knows what she’s doing - in order to pull off a nude you have to avoid dry lips, hence the satin formula which adds moisture and also just so happens to be my favourite MAC finish. The custom nude shade is good enough that it can be worn alone as the finishing touch to any look, or topped with a gloss for added colour or shine. Versatile and easy to wear, you need to snap this one up before it’s gone!”

Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant

5 / 7

Votary Intense Eye Oil, £115

Buy online

Why we love it: "A gentle yet powerful retinoid to revitalise stressed and tired eyes."

Review: "I adore anything oil-based when it comes to skincare as I can find creams heavy and a little greasy, so this latest rollerball eye oil is a gem when it comes to the delicate eye area. The oil itself is incredibly lightweight and the rollerball works as a cooling gentle massage as you sweep it around the eyes - great for when you are feeling a little puffy!

"With a powerful blend of natural plant extracts and oils boosted by a gentle, oil-soluble form of retinoid, this small but mighty little product helps to smooth, hydrate and tackle fine lines while you snooze. A mix of tuberose extract and acmella provide a tightening effect, which leaves it looking and feeling firmer; the inclusion of sweet iris encourages cell regeneration overnight, while the retinoid renews the skin and slows the breakdown of all-important collagen.

"I've been using this for a few nights now and I already see a difference in my skin; the area overall seems brighter, dark circles seem less aggressive and the delicate under eye skin is firmer and in turn looks more awake! As per every product in the Votary family, it also smells divine; it has a delicate scent of rose and when paired with the Intense Night Oil, it’s a calming aroma before bedtime.

"Packaged in a rather chic black glass vial, the rollerball design is ideal in dispensing the tiniest amount of oil that is required in just two sweeps around the eye socket. If those late summer nights and one too many bottles of rose has taken its toll, then this is the perfect addition to your nighttime routine."

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

6 / 7

Grow Gorgeous Rescue & Repair Shampoo, £12 for 190ml

Buy online

Why we love it: "A light-weight nourishing solution to help restore your tresses to their former glory."

Review: “Although I don’t colour my hair, I am guilty of using heat on my hair pretty much daily with the overuse of my hair straighteners, and as a result my poor hair has felt and looked frazzled for sometime now and in desperate need of some TLC. This new shampoo from Grow Gorgeous has been a much needed and welcome addition to my haircare routine. I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks now, along with the complimentary  conditioner  and my hair is looking and feeling a lot healthier as a result! It’s sulphate free (big tick from me) so doesn’t lather up quite like a regular shampoo, however still leaves hair squeaky clean and fresh with no product build up. My hair now feels softer, more hydrated and with slighly less breakage than before (result!). I’m looking forward to seeing the longer term benefits and restoring my hair back to its former glossy self."

Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development

7 / 7

Kerastase Aura Botanica Baume Miracle, £34.50

Buy online 

Why we love it: “A waterless, concentrated multi-purpose balm that provides a heavy dose of hydration to dry ends.”

Review: “If my ends could talk they’d probably say something along the lines of ‘You should really book in for a haircut.’ They’re pretty frazzled at the moment and are a tell-tale sign of some serious hairdresser neglect on my part (anyone else finding that this year’s just zooming by?). To help hide the evidence until I get myself booked in, this silky balm has become the stealthiest of hair care staples. Waterless, to help its ingredients pack a greater punch than your average treatment, it smooths away dryness and seals in moisture - I especially like applying it after blow-drying my hair or overnight if my hair’s feeling particularly parched. Due to how concentrated it is, a little goes a long way, and thanks to its travel-friendly size and multitasking prowess (it can be used on skin too), it’s perfect for popping into either your handbag or hand luggage.”

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Beauty

13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More

 