Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products of the week

4 / 10

Mii Light Loving Illuminator in Leading Lady 01, £18.99

Why we love it: A subtle shimmering pressed powder that gives a gentle glow.

Review: "It wasn’t until a couple months ago, when I moved house, that I realised I was a highlighter obsessive. I found hoardes of various skin illuminators at the back of drawers and tucked among long forgotten makeup collections. It left me with a dilemma: if I had so many highlighters, how could I justify buying more? It turns out, that’s not really a problem.

"Mii’s Light Loving highlighter in Leading Lady (the only colour in the collection so far) is a powder, in contrast to the gel and cream highlighters in my collection. The advantage of a pressed powder, I have discovered, is that it makes application totally fuss-free and means you can add to your face with the simple sweep of a brush. It does not stick with the strength of a liquid, but no matter, as this highlighter is more about a subtle effect. I also very much like the colour - a soft and gentle shimmering pink that would suit a number of skin tones."

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager