Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products of the week

6 / 10
STIL Salon
Address: 2A Chepstow Road, London W2 5BH
Why we love it: Hygge for hair - a stylish Scandinavian salon with a particular expertise in colour.
Review: “STIL is the opposite of stuffy; a clean, chic white space, with plenty of cosy yet minimalist design touches - just passing by will make you feel relaxed. Swedish founder, director and colour maestro Christel Lundqvist is known for her cool, arty take on colour, being most often spied backstage at fashion shows and bossing editorial shoots. As global brand ambassador for TIGI, and formerly for Wella Professionals, she has know-how much sought-after. Happily, she’s decided that the base for her talents shall be Notting Hill and if you’re considering a colour update, or just some expert upkeep, Christel and the STIL team are your people. Consultations are personal, in-depth and will spark new ideas; tips and wisdom are sprinkled abundantly - and there are Minstrels. Christel took me from a slightly too ashy, fried ombré to a warmer, shinier tone with a hint of bronze that instantly made my skin look ‘alive’, which isn’t something to be taken for granted on a soggy winter Saturday.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer