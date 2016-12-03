Review

Glossy Posse Picks: our favourite products of the week

3 December 2016

Which products stood out for the Glossy Posse this week?

From highlighting heroes to sensitive skin saviours and from lip liners for boosting thin lips to festive home fragrances, these are the latest launches that we think deserve special attention.

Click through the gallery to see our reviews...

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip liner in Pillowtalk, £16

Why we love it: makes thinner lips look fuller.

Review: "In the review online Charlotte Tilbury says, ‘Darlings, I am a huge advocate of lip liner - it’s my backstage secret!’ I’m with Queen Tilbury - in fact, I feel somewhat naked without it. I’m not born with a Kardashian-style pout sadly, and have always used a nude lipliner to very slightly push the boundaries of my lips, making them look a tiny bit fuller (especially my top lip). However, there are nudes and there are nudes. I don’t get on with Mac Spice, for example, which everyone once said was the perfect lip colour - I find it too red. However Pillowtalk, for me, is the colour of perfectly naked lips, but better, so makes my pout look 100 per cent better, without looking like I’ve done anything. I have two - one in the car and one in my handbag, that’s how much I love it."

Reviewer: Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief

Fresh Sugar Cream Lip Treatment in Blush, £19

Why we love it: Winter hydration for lips with a pretty tint.

Review: “At this time of year, my go-to lip is usually super dark or bold. But due to the incredibly dry state that my lips are in right now, adding any colour other than a lip balm has just become a no go. But that’s where the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment comes in. This lip treatment hydrates while adding a beautiful rosy tint to my lips. It’s glossy, slightly shimmery and incredibly flattering and has already become a regular in my handbag. I already love the Fresh Lip Treatments in the bullet (especially for the Summer with their SPF!) but this works better at this time of year as it's easier to layer up the product to get the desired amount of hydration and colour. A handbag essential - and I’m already eyeing up the  Fresh Sugar Lip Exfoliator  to go with it. Dry lips begone!”

Reviewer: Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant

Mii Light Loving Illuminator in Leading Lady 01, £18.99

Why we love it: A subtle shimmering pressed powder that gives a gentle glow.

Review: "It wasn’t until a couple months ago, when I moved house, that I realised I was a highlighter obsessive. I found hoardes of various skin illuminators at the back of drawers and tucked among long forgotten makeup collections. It left me with a dilemma: if I had so many highlighters, how could I justify buying more? It turns out, that’s not really a problem.

"Mii’s Light Loving highlighter in Leading Lady (the only colour in the collection so far) is a powder, in contrast to the gel and cream highlighters in my collection. The advantage of a pressed powder, I have discovered, is that it makes application totally fuss-free and means you can add to your face with the simple sweep of a brush. It does not stick with the strength of a liquid, but no matter, as this highlighter is more about a subtle effect. I also very much like the colour - a soft and gentle shimmering pink that would suit a number of skin tones."

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager

Jo Malone Geranium & Walnut Hand Cream, £22

Why we love it: The mellow but clean fragrance is not overpowering and the cream absorbs quickly.

Review: “I cycle to work every day so naturally at this time of year my hands are in desperate need of some TLC. This gentle hand cream from Jo Malone is amazingly light both in fragrance and texture. The main ingredient, geranium, can sometimes be quite overpowering on its own, but the addition of walnut is mellow and warm. The consistency ensures that you don’t get a lingering residue and it absorbs easily into the skin. Finally, the 50ml tube fits nicely into my handbag.”

Reviewer: Alecka Micklewright, Commercial Director

STIL Salon

Address: 2A Chepstow Road, London W2 5BH

Why we love it: Hygge for hair - a stylish Scandinavian salon with a particular expertise in colour.

Review: “STIL is the opposite of stuffy; a clean, chic white space, with plenty of cosy yet minimalist design touches - just passing by will make you feel relaxed. Swedish founder, director and colour maestro Christel Lundqvist is known for her cool, arty take on colour, being most often spied backstage at fashion shows and bossing editorial shoots. As global brand ambassador for TIGI, and formerly for Wella Professionals, she has know-how much sought-after. Happily, she’s decided that the base for her talents shall be Notting Hill and if you’re considering a colour update, or just some expert upkeep, Christel and the STIL team are your people. Consultations are personal, in-depth and will spark new ideas; tips and wisdom are sprinkled abundantly - and there are Minstrels. Christel took me from a slightly too ashy, fried ombré to a warmer, shinier tone with a hint of bronze that instantly made my skin look ‘alive’, which isn’t something to be taken for granted on a soggy winter Saturday.”

Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer

Oribe Illuminating Face Palette in Sunlit, £49

Why we love it: A delicate, shimmering palette that lights up dull complexions.

Review: “While I love a crisp, cold winter’s day, I really rather miss my summer glow - the dramatic change in temperatures has left my complexion looking pasty and dull to say the least. I’m throwing my best glow-getting skincare at the problem but for a more instant hit of radiance I’m relying on this new palette from the beautiful Oribe. With a stunning, luxurious casing and pretty design, it’s almost too perfect to use - but I’m glad I gave in and swirled my brush because the results are just as impressive. With three shades (a highlighter, blush and bronzer) you can either apply one by one or do as I do and sweep a small cheek brush over the palette and onto the cheekbones for an instantly brighter complexion. The texture is velvet-soft yet feels lighter than air and the shimmer is delicate enough that I can get away with it both day and night. The peachy tones really add warmth to my fair skin - a little hit of sunshine to keep winter complexions looking healthy.”

Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Online Editor

Byredo Bibliothèque scented candle, £55

Why we love it: A multi-sensory collector’s edition Christmas candle that’s both beautiful to look at and use.

Review: “My love for candles was well and truly lit following our Gloss Report  in October and thanks to this new festive launch from Byredo, it shows no signs of burning out. From its beautiful green-tinted glass casing to its enveloping and warming scent, I could wax lyrical about this collector’s edition’s ability to provide a quick source of peace in the lead up to party season. With top notes of peach and plum, a heart of violet and peony and base notes of patchouli, leather and vanilla, it serves as the perfect hot toddy alternative on the coldest and darkest of nights to lift both Christmas spirit and senses in one fell swoop.”

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

Manuka Life Seamless stirrup legging in Rock Marl, £48

Why we love it: Provides complete freedom of movement – plus a foot-warming stirrup.

Review: “I’d live in these leggings, from Manuka Life's current Midas collection, if I could; they are the ultimate in ‘naked feel’, ideal for my regular yoga practice. The stirrup thing is new for me, I’d always thought I’d be slipping in my Warrior 2 with an extra bit of cloth under my arch, but not a bit. In fact, the warmth that the stirrup provides around the ankle and on top of the feet makes it perfect for practising on cold mornings. There are no seams or pockets to create those irritating moments when you find most of your body weight pressing against a zip. The rise is pleasingly high - no muffin-top drsti in down dog - and what’s more they’re half price (£24) in the sale. Manuka Life is a fitness and lounge wear brand I’ll be going back to for their pretty seasonal collections in quality natural performance fabrics.”

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor

La Roche Posay Toleriane 3-step System, £22.50

Why we love it: A catch-all kit for sensitive winter skin.

Review: "I was only looking for a new facial moisturiser when I chanced upon this three-step kit.  Working my way through the Toleriane Ultra moisturiser for the first week or so, I was so pleased with its gentle lasting hydration and non-inflammatory properties (my skin often reacts to anything new) I decided to venture further through the kit. The Dermo-Cleanser was equally cool and calming yet still effective enough to require no scrubbing to remove even the smokiest of eye makeup. Finally, I reached for the Thermal Spring Water spray, which, I have to say, feels rather a treat; to be spritzed with 100 per cent pure natural spring water of a morning is always a fabulous way to start the day.  For me, this was perhaps the least 'necessary' of the three steps, but no less soothing.  This kit is a great all-rounder for any sensitive skin sufferers, particularly as the temperature cools down."

Reviewer: Gemma Bellman, Managing Director

