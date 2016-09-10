Glossy Posse Picks: our product picks this fortnight

6 / 9

Varidesk Soho sit/stand desk for laptops, £150

Buy online

Why we love it: Computer-related shoulder tension and headaches are a thing of the past. It gets us off our butts without leaving the office.

Review: "I spend five days a week at a desk – the more I sit, the more the tension in my shoulders and upper back mounts. By the end of the day I have rounded shoulders, a thumping headache and tense muscles that only a sweaty yoga session or massage can shift – both of which involve time and money. Post holiday, I was determined not to go back to my hunchback working ways.

The Varidesk has changed my life. I work at home on my laptop two days a week and and thrilled with this laptop ​desk - essentially a worktop on ironing board-type legs - on my kitchen table. At the end of the day ​I store it flat under the sofa. It can be used flat if you want to work seated or you can raise it for ​standing​, alternating as you wish. I dived straight in with a full eight-hour day on my feet and was surprised to find that I didn't actually notice that I was standing. My feet ached slightly but this was nothing compared to the shoulder tension I had experienced sitting.

Now when I work at home​,​ my shoulders feel relaxed and tension free, my digestion and breath have more room to move because I’m not compressing the front of my body by hunching over my desk. I miss it when I work in the office at a conventional desk and so am planning to invest in the Varidesk Pro Plus 30 (£295) which has a split level for screen and keyboard for my desktop computer.

With a growing body of evidence suggesting that our sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, it's a great investment for overall health."

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor