Glossy Posse Picks: our product picks this fortnight

10 September 2016

We're waving goodbye to summer and welcoming in autumn - so which are the products that are helping us through the seasonal transition?

From seasonal fragrances to glow getters and hair thickeners to productivity increasers, these are the products that have us hooked.

Click through the gallery to see our picks...

Marc Jacobs Divine Decadence EDP, £49

Why we love it: It’s the one thing that’s getting me excited about autumn

Review: “I never used to be one for changing up my fragrance, but I have to admit that I’ve turned into something of a serial fragrance addict. I love nothing more than changing my fragrances with the season and this new scent from Marc Jacobs is perfect for that transition to autumn. This is a new interpretation of the original, slightly more woody, Marc Jacobs Decadence EDP. The more floral fragrance has top notes of orange blossom, bergamot and champagne extract, heart notes of gardenia, honeysuckle and hydrangea and base notes of saffron, vanilla and amber and is the most perfect fragrance to warm you up when the weather is getting a little cooler. The bottle design is inspired by Marc Jacobs’ iconic handbag in a new emerald shade, so if you’re a fan of the bags, you’re going to love this…”

Reviewer: Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant

Nude Detox Gentle Brightening Fizzy Powder Wash, £38

Why we love it: Brightens and exfoliates haggard post summer skin.

Review: "Call me weird but I really look forward to cleansing my face at night - I adore the feeling of removing all the makeup and grime from the day and allowing my skin to breathe. For this reason I have always loved a wash-off cleanser - I can’t bear the ones that leave a greasy residue behind. Recently I discovered this new cleanser from Nude Skincare, which is a powder packed with natural enzymes and different types of vitamin C. When you mix it with water, it transforms into a slightly fizzy foam which you then massage over wet skin. With a slight exfoliating effect, it leaves my skin feeling sparkling and new with an uber glow I haven’t seen since I last had a facial."

Reviewer: Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief

Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner, from £20

Why we love it: It does what it says on the tin

Review: "I used to think ‘thickening’ shampoos and conditioners were a myth: a sales gimmick designed to sell more units of the same product under the pretence that it did more than just clean your hair. What I have realised is they are not a myth - it is just that you just need to buy the right products, often meaning dipping your hands into your pockets a little deeper. Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner is well worth the extra spend if you are looking to achieve thicker, fuller hair - particularly if only for special occasions.

"A little shampoo goes a long way and creates a thick, bubbly lather, giving your hair the sensation of a good, thorough clean. The conditioner requires a more generous serving into the palm of the hand before you then rub or comb (with a detangle comb) it into each section of the hair, leaving the sense of intensely nourished and dry (non-silky) hair. This is essential as it is the the ‘dryness’ of the hair that creates the feeling of volume between each strand - the ‘thickness’. If not handled correctly, this can create a risk of dry-looking flyaway hair, but using the right tools - a hairdryer on a high heat and a big round hairbrush, I easily smoothed down the potential flyaways and made my beautifully shiny while creating fabulous volume, which totally lasted throughout the day (and night)."

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Serum, £85

Why we love it: The perfect skin treatment post summer indulgence!

Review: "Anything that claims it will 'resurface' my skin makes me very dubious, however don't let the dramatic name put you off this brilliant Elemis serum. Packed with vitamins and minerals and claiming to smooth the skin's surface to reduce the appearance of pores and wrinkles as well as give a more even complexion, this serum is a little powerhouse, which my skin is soaking up post-holiday. With its Tri-Enzyme technology, it gently resurfaces the skin's upper layers and within a few days I already feel as though my pores are reduced and the skin is feeling fresh and glowy. On top of that,  it smells wonderfully fresh and slightly floral. It's extremely light in texture and doesn't clog the skin or leave any greasy residue so it's fine for both morning and night and a pre-makeup base. However I'm actually finding I need less coverage makeup wise because this product has destressed my skin after too much sun, wine and too many late nights!"

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

Varidesk Soho sit/stand desk for laptops, £150

Why we love it: Computer-related shoulder tension and headaches are a thing of the past. It gets us off our butts without leaving the office.

Review: "I spend five days a week at a desk – the more I sit, the more the tension in my shoulders and upper back mounts. By the end of the day I have rounded shoulders, a thumping headache and tense muscles that only a sweaty yoga session or massage can shift – both of which involve time and money. Post holiday, I was determined not to go back to my hunchback working ways.

The Varidesk has changed my life. I work at home on my laptop two days a week and and thrilled with this laptop ​desk -  essentially a worktop on ironing board-type legs - on my kitchen table. At the end of the day ​I store it flat under the sofa. It can be used flat if you want to work seated or you can raise it for ​standing​, alternating as you wish. I dived straight in with a full eight-hour day on my feet and was surprised to find that I didn't actually notice that I was standing.  My feet ached slightly but this was nothing compared to the shoulder tension I had experienced sitting.

Now when I work at home​,​ my shoulders feel relaxed and tension free, my digestion and breath have more room to move because I’m not compressing the front of my body by hunching over my desk. I miss it when I work in the office at a conventional desk and so am planning to invest in the  Varidesk Pro Plus 30 (£295)   which has a split level for screen and keyboard for my desktop computer.

With a growing body of evidence suggesting that our sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, it's a great investment for overall health."

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor

Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Limited Edition Morning Aura Illuminating Crème, £68

Why we love it: “A multi-tasking one-stop-shop for achieving beautifully glowing skin.”

Review: “When Estée Lauder announced that it was teaming up with Victoria Beckham to release a limited edition collection a few months ago, the collective thought at GTG HQ was clear: this was going to be one perfect makeup partnership. Evidently, expectations were high and it certainly didn’t disappoint when it hit our desks last week. From high shine eye foils to high gloss lips, it’s a beautiful range and the task of picking a favourite is near impossible. That being said though, the striking ‘VB’-embossed, golden bottled Morning Aura Illuminating Crème could be a strong contender for the title...

"Part moisturiser, part brightening primer, it acts as the perfect multi-tasking pick-me-up for fatigued skin thanks to its silky texture and micro-pearl infused formula that expertly showcases skin in the most flattering of lights. Greasy, it is not, swiftly absorbing in to leave skin luminous, dewy and perfectly prepped for makeup. At £68, it’s a piece of high-end hardware that’ll make a sizeable dent in anyone’s beauty budget; but look at it this way - when it comes to designer collector's items, it’s cheaper than a handbag.”

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

Philip Kingsley Rhubarb & Elderflower Elasticizer, £19

Why we love it: “The original and the best hair softener, invented for in 1976 for Audrey Hepburn and now with a fruity, English country garden inspired twist.”

Review: “I’ve had this on my list to write about for ages, but the sad passing of legendary trichologist Philip Kingsley this week made it seem all the more fitting to feature now. I met Philip’s daughter and fellow trichologist Anabel for the first time a few weeks ago, and I cannot describe how caring, sensitive and incredibly knowledgeable the entire Philip Kingsley clinic team are. I learned as much about my hair, scalp and general health as I ever have in a lifetime of salon appointments, and from just one clinic visit I put a treatment plan in place to heal my over-dyed ends and thin top.”

“The Elasticizer itself is a pre-shampoo treatment that I apply about twice a week (when I’m behaving) throughout the lengths of my hair to nourish, detangle and turn my otherwise relatively ravaged strands to silk. This seasonal take on the original formula will not only look rather arty in your shower, but it also makes hair smell DELICIOUS. An underrated aspect of Philip Kingsley’s product range is that, where there is scent, it is always grown up and evocative, and it’s a nice boost if in general, you’re not on the best of terms with your hair. If you’ve never tried it for yourself, dive in and smell the rhubarb, and reflect on the genius of the late, great Philip Kingsley.”

SenSpa The Spa’s Secret Facial Oil, £12.99

Why we love it: The after-glow of a spa facial in a bottle

Review: “It’s no secret that I adore a facial oil - I don’t feel ready for bed unless I’ve tapped some into my skin before my moisturiser and it’s the skincare product that I think reaps the most visible rewards. However, as a sensitive-skinned gal and seasoned oil user I have to look closely at the ingredients and won’t go near anything that feels too greasy. SenSpa’s Secret Facial Oil ticks all the boxes for me; a blend of natural plant oils from seaweed to cranberry seed, it is one of the lightest formulas I’ve ever used and my skin feels noticeably more supple since I’ve started using it. On a recent visit to the spa at the beautiful Careys Manor, my sister enjoyed a facial which included this oil and the other products in the new range, and her skin has never looked brighter or healthier - and I love that I can recreate that exact spa feeling at home.”

Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Online Editor

