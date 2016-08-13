Glossy Posse Picks: Our summer holiday favourites

2 / 10

The Original Makeup Eraser, £16.50

Buy online

Why we love it: Replaces makeup remover, micellar water and cleanser – great if you are travelling only with hand luggage.

Review: “This wash cloth has ‘wrong’ written all over it. When you are used to fine muslins, cotton flannels and cotton pads for removing makeup and general daily debris, the synthetic feel and eye-popping pink of the Makeup Eraser seems more ‘service station cuddly toy’ than multi-tasking beauty wonder. How can it possibly clean your skin with only the addition of water? I was so sceptical I even did a half-face test with micellar water and with cleanser. The Makeup Eraser held its own – even making short work of waterproof mascara. It’s made of microfibre, which is knowns to be anti-bacterial, so you can use it for a week with only a hand washing and then stick it in the machine after that. As such it was the perfect liquid-free cleanser to take with me to France for a week this summer travelling only with only hand luggage."

“It has a shorter ‘nap’ side for cleansing and a longer one for exfoliation. I still prefer my normal cream exfoliator, but both sides work well for gentle cleansing without the cotton pad mountain, which has got to be a good thing.”

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor