Glossy Posse Picks: Our summer holiday favourites

4 / 10
Aesop Lucent Facial Concentrate, £77
Available from 5th September
Why we love it: A lightweight hydrator that sinks in quickly
Review: “During the summer, I usually find my dry and dehydrated skin to not be as troublesome as it is throughout the rest of the year. However, I still need something, albeit a little more lightweight, that will still deeply hydrate my skin. This facial serum from Aesop is perfect for this and can be used alone, or underneath another hydrator when you feel as though you need a little extra. I chop and change how I use it, but use it regularly and from doing so I really have noticed the difference, with my skin feeling more hydrated and looking more radiant. It sinks in quickly, leaving no residue and allowing you to apply your makeup on top of a perfectly hydrated base."
“This concentrate works to combat pollution, making it perfect for your city breaks throughout the year. I used it in Bilbao (and on the plane there and back!) and where I usually would be left with dull and dehydrated skin, it was in fact quite the opposite. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight hydrator for your summer city breaks or an addition to your in-flight skincare routine, this really is a must try.”
Reviewer: Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant