Glossy Posse Picks: our top beauty picks this week

Keraplex hair treatment, Michaeljohn, £325

Why we love it: Smooth, silky hair wth zero frizz.

Review: “I have très difficult hair; in its natural state it is a bit like Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands (but worse). I have tried every hair smoothing conditioner, product and keratin treatment on the market in a bid to tame its wayward ways. Keratin treatments, for me, have been an absolute life saver… they have cut hours off my drying time a month and cut back the frizz without my hair looking totally straight.

"You may have heard me squeal with delight, therefore, when the email from Michaeljohn hair salons dropped into my inbox asking me to trial their new Keraplex hair treatment. What is it? This treatment combines the use of Olaplex and keratin. Olaplex, if you haven’t heard of it, is an ingenious product that has made its way into most hair salons in the last year or two - it has the ability to repair hair and prevent damage (it is used in colour processes in most salons now). Olaplex prevents any damage that a traditional Brazilian blow dry may cause.

Performed by Dayne Dante, senior stylist at Michaeljohn, it is quite a lengthy treatment (two and a half hours) where the Olaplex is applied and left on, then removed then the keratin treatment is applied which is then ironed in. Dayne asks you first what sort of result you would like to create and he mixes a concoction that’s bespoke to your hair. If you have fine hair, for example, he will put together a treatment that won’t leave your hair flat. Then you have to leave it on for two days (where your hair looks like it died a bit), before washing out. And wow what a result. Pre-treatment, I would have to battle with smoothing brushes and straightening irons; I rough dry it now - it’s almost as smooth without any styling intervention and it should last three to four months. There is zero frizz and my hair feels very soft to touch; I used the curling tongs this morning and it hasn’t affected my hair’s ability to hold a wave at all. A miracle? For me, yes.”

Reviewer: Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief