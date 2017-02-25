Glossy Posse Picks: the new beauty & fitness finds we’re besotted with

3 / 7

Laura Mercier Sketch & Intensify Pomade and Powder Brow Duo, £20

Why we love it: “A winning double act for creating naturally fuller brows.”

Review: “I don’t know about you, but I can’t recall another time where I’ve been more acutely aware of my eyebrows. Their shape, their size, their colour...beauty’s current brow boom has made me see them in a whole new light and my makeup bag has responded accordingly by welcoming this brow-boosting duo from Laura Mercier into the mix.

“I’d describe my brows as relatively thick with the beginnings of sparseness near the inner corners - uniformity and evenness are my main objectives. I used an angled brush (there isn’t one included, but I usually use a separate one in any event as I’m yet to find a mini version that performs as well), to apply the waxy textured pomade on any signs of thinness. Pressing in the powder on top added a lovely softness to the overall effect and the finish was just how I like it - natural yet defined. As a result, my brows are looking noticeably fuller and subtly bolder these days with sparseness and patches effectively buffed away.”

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer.