Glossy Posse Picks: the new beauty & fitness finds we’re besotted with
What’s new in beauty and wellness and more importantly, which finds really deliver on their promises? Launches are picking up pace at an increasingly fast rate across the industry at the moment, but which ones stand out from the crowd? From bronzers to brow-boosters, sportswear to exfoliating soaps, these are the treats and treatments we’ve fallen for hook, line and sinker.
Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Bronzer in Saffron Sun, £48
Why we love it: "A natural-looking hint of warmth for pale skin tones."
Review: “I don't think I'm the only one who's checking the sky in the morning in the hope that spring has arrived; my skin has seen better days, namely before the winter chill set in and back when I had a little bit of colour from my summer break. As a pale blonde I don't tend to go for the bronzed look, relying instead on a dab of blush to make me look alive but sometimes that just isn't convincing enough. Enter the new bronzer shade in the Victoria Beckham for Estée Lauder collection, Saffron Sun - a beautiful matte, light pressed powder that feels like silk on the skin and gives the hint of a glow that adds not just definition, but a look of good health to otherwise pallid complexions. It's often hard to find a good bronzer that's shimmer-free, never mind one that's more 'tanned' than 'Tango', but with this stylish compact our beloved VB has done it. With this little ray of sunshine in my makeup bag, I won't be waiting for spring for fresher-looking skin.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor.
Laura Mercier Sketch & Intensify Pomade and Powder Brow Duo, £20
Why we love it: “A winning double act for creating naturally fuller brows.”
Review: “I don’t know about you, but I can’t recall another time where I’ve been more acutely aware of my eyebrows. Their shape, their size, their colour...beauty’s current brow boom has made me see them in a whole new light and my makeup bag has responded accordingly by welcoming this brow-boosting duo from Laura Mercier into the mix.
“I’d describe my brows as relatively thick with the beginnings of sparseness near the inner corners - uniformity and evenness are my main objectives. I used an angled brush (there isn’t one included, but I usually use a separate one in any event as I’m yet to find a mini version that performs as well), to apply the waxy textured pomade on any signs of thinness. Pressing in the powder on top added a lovely softness to the overall effect and the finish was just how I like it - natural yet defined. As a result, my brows are looking noticeably fuller and subtly bolder these days with sparseness and patches effectively buffed away.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer.
The Fade Out at John Frieda, half a head from £125
Why we love it: "A low maintenance hair colour technique that gives hair a soft and natural finish."
Review: “When getting my hair coloured, I'm a bit of a worrier. I worry whether the colourist will do it well enough, I worry that it’s going to be too blonde and I'll look ridiculous, and then I worry there won't be enough colour and people won't even notice I've sat in a chair for a few hours. See, a lot of unnecessary worry! Enter hero salon, John Frieda, and hero colourist Cetera. My hair colour was long overdue so I opted for 'The Fade Out', which is designed to complement grown out highlights by creating a softer and subtle root re-growth for a more lived-in colour look - perfect for a low maintenance but stylish finish. The end result is super chic, hair is left 100 times shinier and in a much healthier condition. I would totally recommend this for anyone who wants an expert but friendly approach for that natural, undone look. Plus, I can definitely say you are in very safe hands!”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor.
MAC James Kaliardos Artist Collection, from £11.50
Why we love it: “If anyone knows the gaps in the makeup market, it’s makeup artists themselves. MAC’s new artist designed collections showcase what the pros really desire…”
Review: “MAC makeup is always professional grade stuff, but the results when three different industry experts are let loose in the lab are particularly bang on. When you work with cosmetics day in, day out, chances are you have a hunch as to what works and what doesn’t, crave a particular shade or texture that you can’t get your hands on, or simply want to make your mark on an existing makeup staple.”
“Of MAC’s three recently released artist collections, James Kaliardos’ struck a particular chord in terms of wearability and sheer deliciousness. Tonally it takes the best from traditional winter and summer palettes - think rich aubergine eyes, coral and gold hued face palettes and two Tricolor Lipglasses that look cosmic and condition as you wear them (the perfect marriage of flair and function). The whole lot is limited edition, so snap up what appeals before it’s gone - it’s rare that a temporary edit is so weighty, with not a gimmick in sight.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer.
Vaara Technical Long Sleeved Tee, £55
Why we love it: “Elegant and simple designs using monochrome colours and breathable fabrics.”
Review: “I have been on the prowl for some new staples to add to my fitness wardrobe for a while now. My go-tos are the usual suspects - Sweaty Betty, Lululemon, Lucas Hugh but I've recently come across Vaara, a premium activewear brand with some very elegant and form fitting pieces. Not being a massive colour person, I immediately warmed to their monochrome Collection Two which is made up of whites and blacks (this is a dream come true for someone who lives in COS most of the time). I opted for their technical long-sleeved tee with mesh panels on both sides. It's lightweight, breathable and I feel like I could wear it both to workout in, but also out and about. I would also say that it would be ideal for travel because of its weight and size. Most importantly, however, it's brought new life to my fitness wardrobe...now all I have to do is fit in the workouts to showcase my fabulous new outfits!”
Reviewer: Alecka Micklewright, Commercial Director.
Björk & Berries exfoliating bath soap, £23
Why we love it: “A high performing natural bath/shower product with a fresh Scandi scent.”
Review: “It was the scent that first drew me to this body exfoliating soap, with pumice and natural salicylic acid from willow bark and vitamin C-rich rosehip seeds on a moisturising coconut oil base. It’s incredibly delicate without being floral or woody and smells like spring, a welcome change from lavender-heavy bath products or face-slapping zingy shower gels.
“You run the bar directly over the skin. It creates a good lather while exfoliating gently (it has a slight sandy feel to it from the pumice, but the grains don’t stick to the skin). Having an eco-luxe product like this that smelled divine made me more engaged with the whole body cleansing routine, massaging the lather in to work every inch. More delicate than a salt scrub, this is something you can use every day for cumulative results, so that by the time the sun comes out and you are ready to bare arms and legs, skin has lost its winter dullness. Having used it on my hands a couple of times a day for a week, I can see a definite brightening effect. Yes, it’s £25 but it’s big and I predict it will last months and makes a discerning gift.”
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor.
