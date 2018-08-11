Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty launches that really work

2 / 8

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette, £43

Why we love it: “An imaginative and unique selection of shadows that allows room for a little imagination.”

Review: “I have a bit of a thing for purple eyeshadow. Whether it’s a full-on purple toned smokey eye for a night out or a pop of purple along the lower lashline for a bit of fun, it’s my go-to when I want to add a bit of colour into my makeup. Therefore the new Anastasia Norvina Eyeshadow Palette is my dream come true. Containing 14 colours, many of which are on the purple spectrum, mixed with a few neutral bronze shades and a whole row of intense shimmers, this palette was calling my name! Anastasia shadows are my favourite formula by far - a little goes a long way and the colour pay-off puts other brands to shame. The palette is named after Anastasia Beverly Hills’ President (and daughter of the brand Founder) Claudia Norvina Soare who wanted to create an edit of her favourite shades all in one place. This is definitely one that I will be whipping out day and night to create a variety of looks - it allows room for imagination with the pops of colour which is something that I adore. Anastasia never lets me down!”

Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant