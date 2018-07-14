Glossy Posse Picks: the beauty products and treatments we're loving this fortnight
In this week’s roundup of the latest launches that have impressed team GTG, we’ve got holiday-ready thanks to some new travel-sized minis, found a new lash-lifting mascara that actually delivers and fallen for Fenty Beauty’s spicy new palette. Oh, and we’ve also found the most hygienic mani in town.
Read on for our pick of the products and treatments that we think are worth the hype…
Redken Colour Extend Blondage Shampoo, £15.50 & Conditioner, £17
Why we love it: “A toning and strengthening system in one, with brilliant results.”
Review: “Ever since I have been colouring my hair blonde I have been on the quest for the perfect shade. Cool-toned enough to keep the brassiness at bay, but not too much so I can keep some warmth in my complexion. The quest for the perfect shade goes further than the salon chair though, with upkeep and maintenance a key feature. My hair has a strong red undertone naturally which means that I am prone to a brassy tinge, something which this new shampoo and conditioner from Redken has helped me tackle.
"A new addition to Redken’s already exisiting Colour Extend range, the Blondage duo is specifically aimed at blondes to not only target brassy tones but also to lessen breakage too. Any bottle blonde will know that the bleaching process definitely diminishes the vibrancy of the hair, as well as its overall health. In order to keep my hair looking (and feeling) healthy despite all that I put it through, I have to ensure I invest time and effort into injecting some moisture back into my locks. The Blondage range has managed to hit my two main concerns in one, meaning I now no longer have to choose before each hair wash whether my aim is to tone or condition my hair, as this genius pair do both at the same time. When left on hair for three to four minutes as the instructions suggest, the ultra-violet pigment and triple acid protein complex get to work at toning, leaving the hair brighter and stronger. The results really are impressive and even after just a couple weeks’ worth of use, I can already notice a different in the strength of my hair. A winner for me!”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Allies of Skin 1A All-Day Pollution Repair Mask 50ml, £87
Why we love it: “An all-guns-blazing lotion for stressed city skin.”
Review: “Pollution levels seem to be so much worse this summer. Even indoors you can’t escape being irradiated with ageing HEV light from screens. I now won’t go anywhere without some kind of environmental protection and this mask - although it’s really more of a ‘shield’ that you put under makeup - does it all. It protects against both light and particle pollution while repairing, brightening and boosting with a serum-level serving of actives – peptides , vitamin C , antioxidants, niacinamide and caffeine .
“What I like is that given how much is in it, it isn’t fragranced, which can be a stressor in itself. It’s a fine, rich lotion with leaves a subtle non-greasy glow on my dry skin and would work well on all skin types. The pump dispenser keeps the ingredients, especially the vitamin C stable and bacteria-free. Allies of Skin is a fuss-free unisex brand that’s all about high concentrations of ingredients tailored for modern skin issues, so although it’s pricey, it’s working hard for you. Warning, your other half will want to steal it.”
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
Votary Darlings Gift Box Set, £105
Why we love it: “A capsule collection of travel minis that will replenish and heal your skin while travelling”
Review: “When I only have hand luggage , travel minis are a bit hit and miss for me. I often find there's hardly any product in them and they never last me all holiday. I've gushed about Votary skincare a lot in the past; it completely healed my angry skin and continues to keep it in a very happy state *touch wood*. I've been piling their full size bottles into my see through plastic bag, as I cannot survive without their cleansing oil, facial oil and even their body oil while I'm away. The cleanser for one is a brilliant multitasker; removing dirt and makeup, cleansing skin and leaving it thoroughly hydrated - just what you need after a long day in the sun.
“This week, they have launched Votary Darlings, a travel set of their cult classics including a 30ml Cleansing Oil, 15ml Super Seed Facial Oil, 15ml Intense Night Oil and a 2ml of their new Intense Eye Oil (and don't forget they throw in a fluffy face cloth too). These products truly pack a punch so a little really goes a long way. Think lightweight, delicious smelling oils that cleanse, hydrate, brighten and improve the overall quality of skin with just a couple of drops. Quality products that truly work some magic come at a price my friends though (£105 to be precise), but trust me when I say that this one is completely worth it.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara, £25
Why we love it: “A volumising lacquer that provides lashings of length and lift”
Review: “I’ve been fairly dubious of ‘all-in-one’ mascaras in the past. Claims to provide volume, lift and length tend to fall flat on my straighter than straight lashes so when I do one find one that delivers, it’s something I want to shout about. This is one of those situations, so here I go: “I BLOOMING LOVE THIS MASCARA.”
"For me, it worked brilliantly in answering my personal lash needs - non-clumpy volume and a bit more shape in all the right places, so much so that I couldn’t help taking cheeky hourly glances of my profile in the mirror by my desk. The secret lies in its smooth, lightweight formula and intelligently engineered brush that features a denser bristled side for building volume, a shorter bristled side for smudge-free lower lash coverage and a tapered end for reaching the corners of the eyes. I’m a big fan of the mascara and the brand’s commitment to keeping their cosmetics cruelty-free too. In fact, they’ve just announced that one per cent of all profits from every purchase on hourglasscosmetics.com will be donated to the Nonhuman Rights Project, a US organisation that seeks to stop animals from being viewed just as property. And, if you’re a vegan makeup fan, they’ve also committed to being entirely vegan by 2020 by discontinuing or reformulating all existing non-vegan products.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
NUXE Eau de parfum Le Matin des Possibles 50ml, £49
Why we love it: "A light, fresh citrus-based fragrance that's perfect for summer."
Review: "Finding the right summer scent can be tricky for me, as there’s more to consider than just the smell. I don’t want it to be overpowering but still need it to wear well on my skin when it gets warm and sweaty. This new perfume from famed French beauty brand Nuxe delivers for me with its heavenly fresh and citrusy scent. Created by perfumer Quentin Bisch, it draws inspiration from his memory of a morning in Morocco when he came across an orange tree in full blossom - a recollection reflected by the fragrance's blend of floral accords, bold petitgrain and soft cashmere musk. A light and fresh scent that's perfect to wear throughout the day, it also comes in a beautifully slim, elegant bottle making it easy to carry around - it's a staple in my summer handbag!"
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development
Rahua Hydration Range, from £32
Why we love it: “Rich, no-nonsense repair that’s eco-friendly, natural and organic.”
Review: "‘Rainforest’ beauty brand Rahua is so called owing to the Amazon sourced rahua oil that’s at the core of all of its hair and bodycare products, and its product production is sustainable, supports local women in business and is almost purely plant derived, ingredients wise. If you’re avoiding silicones and sulphates in your hair products, bookmark Rahua come payday. The brand celebrates its tenth birthday this year, and has launched its millennial pink hydration range in celebration. Both shampoo and conditioner are so silky that you won’t miss silicones, the nourishing cocktail of oils (the ever present rahua, sacha incha and morete oils) helps to revive porous hair, fast, and mango sugars strengthen hair by bonding protein to strands, plus they create a fruity yet not overpowering fragrance. It’s a healer for all hair types suffering from breakage, chronic dryness and wear and tear, although go easy if you’re grease prone.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Townhouse Nail Salon, from £35
Why we love it: “A slick salon with impeccable service and unbeatable hygiene.”
Review: “Townhouse has just opened in London’s Great Portland Street and I’d recommend you book sooner rather than later - I have a feeling it’s going to be popular. The chic, minimalist nail salon puts your health first; there are no acrylics on the menu, they have the latest LED lamps which minimise your UV exposure (during my gel mani I really noticed the difference - no more hot hands) and every customer is served with a new kit of nail file, buffer and orange stick which you can then take home with you. The tools are sterilised with hospital-grade machines, too, so you’ll never have to look at those questionable clippers in a jar of water again. It’s not just the cleanliness that’s appealing though - on arrival you’ll be presented with an extensive cookbook of polish colours and nail art designs, and a glass of fizz if you fancy it (or try the infused water, which again you can take away with you). Best of all, it’s all bookable online where you can easily change your appointment to suit your schedule, plus there’s a Nailfie Booth so you can snap your finished look before you go and post it to your social channels. Truly a modern manicure.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette, £42
Why we love it: “A rich selection of pigmented and eye-catching jewel tones that’ll instantly warm up any eye look this summer”
Review: “They say variety is the spice of life and this eyeshadow palette supplies more than a sprinkling of the stuff courtesy of 16 far-reaching shades ranging from mattes to metallics, satins and shimmers. Providing great colour payoff and a long-lasting finish, the assortment provides instant inspiration for anyone looking to change up their eye look without being overwhelming in doing so. Personal favourites include the glistening gold Casablanca, rose gold Mirage and emerald green Souq It 2 Me, but there’s plenty more in there for finding your perfect blend. Whether your palate prefers turmeric, cardamom or cumin, you’ll find the recipe you’re looking for in here.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
