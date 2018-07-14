Glossy Posse Picks: the beauty products and treatments we're loving this fortnight

2 / 9

Redken Colour Extend Blondage Shampoo, £15.50 & Conditioner, £17

Why we love it: “A toning and strengthening system in one, with brilliant results.”

Review: “Ever since I have been colouring my hair blonde I have been on the quest for the perfect shade. Cool-toned enough to keep the brassiness at bay, but not too much so I can keep some warmth in my complexion. The quest for the perfect shade goes further than the salon chair though, with upkeep and maintenance a key feature. My hair has a strong red undertone naturally which means that I am prone to a brassy tinge, something which this new shampoo and conditioner from Redken has helped me tackle.

"A new addition to Redken’s already exisiting Colour Extend range, the Blondage duo is specifically aimed at blondes to not only target brassy tones but also to lessen breakage too. Any bottle blonde will know that the bleaching process definitely diminishes the vibrancy of the hair, as well as its overall health. In order to keep my hair looking (and feeling) healthy despite all that I put it through, I have to ensure I invest time and effort into injecting some moisture back into my locks. The Blondage range has managed to hit my two main concerns in one, meaning I now no longer have to choose before each hair wash whether my aim is to tone or condition my hair, as this genius pair do both at the same time. When left on hair for three to four minutes as the instructions suggest, the ultra-violet pigment and triple acid protein complex get to work at toning, leaving the hair brighter and stronger. The results really are impressive and even after just a couple weeks’ worth of use, I can already notice a different in the strength of my hair. A winner for me!”

Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant