Glossy Posse Picks: the best new health and beauty arrivals

7 / 9

Murad Pore Extractor Pomegranate Mask, £30 for 50g

Buy online

Why we love it: “A face mask and cleanser all in one that reduces clogged pores after just one use.”

Review: “I’m the biggest fan of face masks and I think I may just have found the one to take the mask crown! The first thing you notice is the pretty pink colour (makes a change from the dark clay masks I normally use) as well as the gorgeous smell. It’s not overpowering, just a heavenly light sweet smell not dissimilar to that of an actual pomegranate. Quite a treat from a mask. The consistency is great. It’s nice and light and very easy to apply, and doesn’t leave any tightness on the face as it dries. The best thing however about this mask is its dual role. While the clay helps to extract all the impurities out of your pores, you get a further skin boost of lactic acid from the exfoliating beads when you come to wash the mask off. You can feel the beads as you exfoliate but they are really light and gentle on the skin, not at all abrasive in any way including over a few spots so this is perfect if you have sensitive skin.

“My skin is generally both oily and prone to breakouts so I saw pretty much instant results. This really does a super job in extracting out all the oil so I was left with skin that felt fresh, clean and baby soft and my pores definitely looked smaller. It even dried out a spot near my chin which I think if I give it another go may disappear altogether. I am definitely a convert and highly recommend.”

Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development