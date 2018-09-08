Glossy Posse Picks: the best new launches this week

3 / 10

Jo Malone Honeysuckle and Davana Cologne, £94 for 100ml

Why we love it: "The fresh and floral fragrance of the season that you won't be able to stop spritzing."

Review: "With honeysuckle at the forefront here, at first glance, I thought this was going to be one of those sickly sweet fragrances that wouldn't sit well on my skin. However with one spritz I knew I was wrong; a fresh and light fragrance with hints of woody warmth for staying power, it's both bold and beautiful and truly conjures up balmy evenings and English country gardens. The honeysuckle is actually very delicate, and it's the addition of davana that brings in the vibrancy by adding in fresh, fruity and green notes that keep me holding on to the end of summer. As with any Jo Malone fragrance, there are gorgeous depths of scent and with moss as a base note, it really deepens and balances out those fresh floral vibes, with earthy and woody warmth. It also has real staying power - you'll still be sniffing those warming notes well into the evening. Sensual, but fresh, it has so many layers that the more it develops the more I fall in love with it. If you hadn't yet found your fragrance to transport you from balmy summer evenings into the colder autumnal season, then this quintessentially British perfume is perfect."

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor