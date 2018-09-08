Glossy Posse Picks: the best new launches this week
Want to know what the GTG team have been testing this week? Here’s our latest edit of the best new beauty launches, including legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s latest suits-all palette, two CC creams (one gives effortless glow, while the other is a dream for oily skins in search of their perfect matte) and a spot-busting superhero to help banish those breakouts…
Charlotte Tilbury ‘Pillow Talk’ Luxury Eyeshadow Palette, £39
Why we love it: “A beautiful palette that is the perfect extension to an already much-loved lipstick shade.”
Review: “Charlotte Tilbury’s legendary Pillow Talk lip cheat liner and lipstick duo have a cult following and it's one of my favourite lip combinations of all time. Due to the success of the shade, Charlotte decided to launch a blush and eye palette as an extension to the collection. I love the eyeshadow quads as they are so easy to use - they take the hard work out of creating a beautiful eye look, whatever the occasion. The Pillow Talk palette is a selection of four pretty, pink hues that has been designed to suit all skin tones. I love the versatility of this palette; the lighter shades can be used just to slightly enhance the eyes, whereas the ‘Smoke’ and ‘Pop’ shades can be added to amp up the drama and take your look from day to night. The shades really compliment my blue eyes too. And of course, it’s the ideal eye look to compliment Pillow Talk lipstick - together they are the perfect package!”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Jo Malone Honeysuckle and Davana Cologne, £94 for 100ml
Why we love it: "The fresh and floral fragrance of the season that you won't be able to stop spritzing."
Review: "With honeysuckle at the forefront here, at first glance, I thought this was going to be one of those sickly sweet fragrances that wouldn't sit well on my skin. However with one spritz I knew I was wrong; a fresh and light fragrance with hints of woody warmth for staying power, it's both bold and beautiful and truly conjures up balmy evenings and English country gardens. The honeysuckle is actually very delicate, and it's the addition of davana that brings in the vibrancy by adding in fresh, fruity and green notes that keep me holding on to the end of summer. As with any Jo Malone fragrance, there are gorgeous depths of scent and with moss as a base note, it really deepens and balances out those fresh floral vibes, with earthy and woody warmth. It also has real staying power - you'll still be sniffing those warming notes well into the evening. Sensual, but fresh, it has so many layers that the more it develops the more I fall in love with it. If you hadn't yet found your fragrance to transport you from balmy summer evenings into the colder autumnal season, then this quintessentially British perfume is perfect."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Jurlique Herbal Recovery Signature Serum, £55 for 30ml
Why we love it: “A gentle, glow-enhancing serum with a beautiful texture.”
Review: “I can’t get enough of this delicate serum from Jurlique’s new Herbal Recovery Signature range; it’s one of the few products I’m using both morning and night, because I’m really feeling and seeing the results. A natural blend of yarrow extract (always a good ingredient to see in an INCI list - it helps smooth the skin’s texture) and Viola tricolor extract (an antioxidant-rich botanical that protects and prevents dullness) runs through the range, but added into the serum are a whole host of other heroes including red clover flower extract which enhances the work of hydrating hyaluronic acid. Best of all, considering my very sensitive skin, the scent is a barely-there rose - just a hint, which makes it feel more luxurious yet wonderfully comforting. On application my skin looks instantly more luminous - it really does make a visible difference - and after a few weeks of use my skin feels smoother, well hydrated and even a little firmer. Plant power at its most exquisite.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
IT Cosmetics CC+Oil-Free Matte, £30
Why we love it: “A full coverage, natural matte finish that does not budge.”
Review: “If you’re an oily skinned person you will understand the pain of finding a base that a) keeps the shine at bay and b) doesn’t break down come midday. This new formula from IT Cosmetics manages to tackle both issues head on, and really well, which might just be a game changer. I love the original IT Cosmetics CC Cream, however it’s one I can only wear on my holidays when the polluted London air doesn't turn my skin into a oil slick. Thankfully this new oil-free, matte version is what I have been longing for. The formula is a thicker consistency to the original, but manages to blend like a dream and provide a flawless full coverage base that still looks like skin. I love the matte finish and actually found that I didn’t have to reach for my powder to touch up until at least 2pm, which for me is a revelation. Touch ups are a breeze too as the formula doesn’t cake or separate. This is my new BFF.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Dermalogica Breakout Clearing Booster, £19.50 for 28ml
Why we love it: “A gentle, cooling lotion that’s barely there but keeps blemishes at bay.”
Review: “I’ve been using this new anti-blemish booster for around a month, and while at first I found the packaging fiddly (actually, that hasn’t changed) and thought the fluid a bit too runny and not tingly enough to be effective, time has quite literally been a healer. With anti-inflammatory, pore-exfoliating salicylic acid and skin barrier-strengthening niacinamide, it soothes as much as it firefights, and it wears beautifully under makeup during the day or a serum or night cream in the evening. It’s left my problematic chin and lower cheek area clearer and smoother, without any adverse reactions or redness as has happened when I’ve tested spot treatments in the past, and while it may not be powerful enough to treat cystic acne, I’ve found it to be effective so far for localised blemishes.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
'Vacation Blonde' highlights at Daniel Galvin, from £123
Why we love it: “Effortlessly chic highlights to revive post-holiday locks.”
Review: “September is the time of year when my blonde hair is in need of desperate overhaul. From swimming in chlorine pools to exposing it to a lot of Greek sunlight, it's not in good condition - plus my roots well and truly need a lift! Recently launching their Vacation Blonde menu, Daniel Galvin have a blonde shade to suit everyone. From Venice Beach for laid-back blonde tones, to St Tropez, Ibiza and Caribbean for a combination of caramel and tortoise shell, each tailored colour will allow you to emanate whatever tropical clime you desire.
“I wanted something that was natural and summery, so I went for the Ibiza Blonde highlights. Only a half head was needed, and designed to be a low-maintenance blonde style, it blends in with your existing colour but adds complementary tones of blonde through the top layers - and some much needed post-summer life! Effortlessly chic, two tones of blonde frame the face with a halo of lights that lift and brighten complexion, while the colour stays natural and summery. Expensive, yes, but we invest so much time in our skincare, why not our hair? I've had a lot of highlights over the years and I can honestly say this is the best colour service I've ever received, plus the end result was just perfect for me. 100% recommend.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Chanel Super Active Complete Correction CC Cream £46 30ml
Why we love it: “A glowing base with SPF that makes dull or lined skin look instantly even and bright.”
Review: "Chanel has reformulated its original CC cream and added ‘Super Active’ to the title as it’s boosted by the addition of murunga plum extract, which they tell me holds the highest concentration of vitamin C ever found in a fruit. It’s also rich in vitamins A and E and polyphenols - a type of anti-oxidant, great for environmental protection. The other addition is a newer form of hyaluronic acid, for uplevelled moisturising abilities. I didn’t try the previous formula, but I’m really pleased with the coverage, the moisture levels, the light-reflection (it really is very glow-getting) and the staying power of this multi-tasker. If you’re prone to unwanted shine, you might want to add a layer of powder on top. It also stays put pretty much all day and is a primer-like magnet for blusher and bronzer. A mid-afternoon top-up underneath the eyes puts the radiance back that screen life can sap and gives a lovely boost before a night out. Available in six shades."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
MAC x Patricia Bright limited edition lipstick, £17.50
Why we love it: “Rich, creamy and long-lasting, this warm chocolate matte lipstick has become my new go-to nude.”
Review: “The transition from the bright days of summer to the darker ones of autumn is something that’s usually reflected in my makeup. Pinks are swapped for plums and in terms of a nude, I tend to gravitate towards ones with a greater degree of depth such as this limited edition beauty from MAC and social media megastar and influencer, Patricia Bright. Its warm chocolate colouring, creamy texture and matte finish give it more bite than your run-of-the-mill neutral bullet - and I love its inspiration too. “It’s a throwback to the 90s,” says Patricia. “This was a time where lots of strong powerful women were in the mainstream wearing iconic browns.” The perfect balance of strength and subtlety, it’s become a handbag staple of mine.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Beauty Kitchen Raw Inventions Berry British Sustainable Beauty Oil, £20 for 30ml
Why we love it: “A clever use of ingredients that’s simple but effective.”
Review: “This British beauty brand is one to watch; they’re at the forefront of sustainable beauty and setting a standard that I’m sure others will soon follow. This limited edition Berry British oil is a perfect example of what the brand does so well; they’ve taken three waste product seed oils (they’re leftovers from making fruit juice) and turned them into an omega-rich face oil that protects and hydrates. Blackcurrant oil, strawberry seed oil and raspberry seed oil are all you’ll find in the ingredients list, and the oil sinks beautifully into the skin to leave it feeling soft and supple - in fact, it even makes a suitable base for makeup as it sets with a surprisingly matte finish. Get it before it’s gone!”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
