Glossy Posse Picks: The health and beauty launches we love

Institut Esthederm Intensive Hyaluronic Mask 75ml, £31

Why we love it: “Quick, simple to use, results-driven mask that rehydrates skin almost on contact.”

Review: “I love face masks. They can not only give you that warm fuzzy feeling of a full pampering experience, but use the right one and you can get great looking skin in just a few minutes. This mask by Institut Esthederm is definitely a less ‘fluffy’ option- it’s a basic but effective at-home facial treatment. It has a thick and creamy texture which is mess-free to apply, and although it’s milky white in colour it actually goes onto the skin almost clear.

Unlike a traditional clay mask it didn’t dry down or leave my face feeling tight or uncomfortable, so rather than wash it off I actually kept it on overnight. It’s non-perfumed and also non-sticky so didn’t disrupt my sleep in any way, and more importantly didn’t come off on my pillow. I just rinsed it off the next morning in the shower. It’s easy and low fuss, which makes it the perfect product for me!

I’ve used this mask twice this week and I can see very clear results. My skin feels firmer and hydrated and looks brighter and more radiant. More importantly I have a faint but still noticeable frown line on my forehead which has definitely reduced and looks almost filled in.

With results like these this will definitely now form part of my weekly skincare routine.”

Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development