Glossy Posse Picks: The health and beauty launches we love
You can tell that the season’s are a changing- we’ve got a winter balayage and a festive candle creeping in here, and it’s not even November yet. With stormy weather and a distinct calling to hunker down with a mug of tea and a face mask, this week’s Glossy Picks have a cosy feel, with a side of sorting out skin that’s throwing its toys out of the pram now that the cold’s setting in. Enjoy this week’s selection of new skincare, makeup, teas and relatively gentle workouts…
Institut Esthederm Intensive Hyaluronic Mask 75ml, £31
Why we love it: “Quick, simple to use, results-driven mask that rehydrates skin almost on contact.”
Review: “I love face masks. They can not only give you that warm fuzzy feeling of a full pampering experience, but use the right one and you can get great looking skin in just a few minutes. This mask by Institut Esthederm is definitely a less ‘fluffy’ option- it’s a basic but effective at-home facial treatment. It has a thick and creamy texture which is mess-free to apply, and although it’s milky white in colour it actually goes onto the skin almost clear.
Unlike a traditional clay mask it didn’t dry down or leave my face feeling tight or uncomfortable, so rather than wash it off I actually kept it on overnight. It’s non-perfumed and also non-sticky so didn’t disrupt my sleep in any way, and more importantly didn’t come off on my pillow. I just rinsed it off the next morning in the shower. It’s easy and low fuss, which makes it the perfect product for me!
I’ve used this mask twice this week and I can see very clear results. My skin feels firmer and hydrated and looks brighter and more radiant. More importantly I have a faint but still noticeable frown line on my forehead which has definitely reduced and looks almost filled in.
With results like these this will definitely now form part of my weekly skincare routine.”
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development
Barrecore Lite classes, from £28
Why we love it: “Tough workout, gentler pace.”
Review: “Both myself and Sarah our Art Editor are barre workout converts- I’ve finally grown some abs and I’ve seen Sarah get her legs up by her ears on more than one occasion. It’s fair to say we’ve made progress in the strength and flexibility camps. Despite the low intensity, it can be a particularly demanding workout to come back to after a break, however, be that a holiday, injury, or you know, giving birth to a human. The leg shake can be more earthquake than quiver, and the soreness can put you out for a few days if you go too hard. The new Signature LITE class is designed to ease your transition into muscle burning barre moves, with a slower pace, greater sequence repetition and smaller class size to ensure that you nail each position and get more personal attention if you require an adaptation. You get a bit more recovery time and stretching than you do in a Signature barrecore class, and it’s a particularly suitable option if you’re looking for a pre-natal workout class that’s safe and pitched at just the right level of ‘strenuous’. All in all, a balanced foundation workout that builds confidence as well as abs (all in good time).”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Votary Blemish Rescue Oil, £35
Why we love it: “A super-powered elixir that banishes blemishes and calms angry skin.”
Review: “Whether it's the change in season, my stress levels or hormones, I've been dealing with hefty breakouts these past couple of months. I'll admit I've been that person to smother a tub of spot cream on at night to dry these beasts out, but let’s be honest, it never works and it's terrible for your skin. What does seem to be working bloody well however is this new Blemish Rescue Oil by Votary. Made with a natural concentrate of 2% salicylic and anti-inflammatory tamanu oil, it has been specifically blended and developed to work on dissolving dead skin cells, which in turn, improves the healing time of blemishes.
According to brand co-founder Arabella Preston, blemishes heal and disappear much faster when you don't dry them out (if only I could go back and tell that to my 16 year old self!). The salicylic acid within this oil penetrates the pores and exfoliates the top layer of the skin which helps to prevent further congestion, and when working in harmonious tandem with soothing plant oils such as rice, oat and tamanu, the blemish and affected area no longer appear like a red, inflamed dermatological warzone. I can quite honestly say it's a face/ lifesaver and I’ve never used anything that works quite as quickly or as well as this on spots.
Disclaimer: Please always double check the lid is tightly shut ... I lost the rest of my bottle in my wash bag while travelling and couldn't have missed a product more”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Eyeko Brow Game Strong in Light, £18
Why we love it: “Easy to use and everything you need for perfect brows in one place.”
Review: “My eyebrows and I have always had a bit of a love/hate relationship. I never seem to find the right shade to match my blonde hair - too light and my brows are practically a no-show, but too dark and they resemble slugs. Brow Game Strong strikes the perfect balance. The shade suits my skintone and hair colour perfectly, probably due to the ashy undertone which I always find looks best. The product itself is quite unique- it looks like a pomade but has the finish of a powder, leaving my brows with natural definition, unlike some formulas I have tried in the past that have more of an artificial look and feel. The all-in-one design is great for on the go, allowing you to define brows without the fiddliness of having to cart around a brush and pomade separately. It’s designed to give “maximum impact with minimum input” and I’d say that’s pretty accurate. I can have my brows done in under two minutes which is a record for me. Speedy and efficient - what’s not to love?”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Administration Assistant
Hari's Winter Balayage, from £120
Why we love it: “If you're looking to step outside your hair colour comfort zone, this service is for you.”
Review: “In the past, I've often found it tricky to be creative with my hair colour. My main priority has been to cover my greys however, all that changed when Balayage was introduced into my life about two years ago. Now a devout fan, I was looking for a subtle but effective way to give my hair a new season twist and Hari's Winter Colour Menu proved to be just what I was looking for.
Booking in for the salon's Winter Balayage option, (they also offer the platinum ‘Ice White Baby’ and ‘Blonde Baby Boost’ regrowth revitaliser services on the menu too), Senior Creative Colourist Francesca Dixon's expert recommendations and warmness made stepping outside my hair colour comfort zone a really pleasurable experience. Adding touches of caramel, mocha and two-tonal autumnal auburn through my dark brown ends, her choice of colours gave my lengths noticeable vibrancy and by applying a Smartbond pre-treatment beforehand, my lengths felt softer and stronger as a result. Prices are on the more expensive side, but are provided on consultation depending on what you’re looking for and the seniority of the colourist that you've booked in with. The results were worth it in my opinion, I loved them - at Hari's you're in very safe hands.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
Neom Christmas Candles in Perfect Peace and Christmas Wish, £45 each
Why we love it: “Calming hygge-inspired nights are upon us with Neom's Wellbeing Street collection.”
Review: “With the darker nights drawing in a lot quicker and the wet and cold autumnal season well and truly with us, nothing cheers us up and lets us know the winter festivities are soon approaching than the winter collection from Neom. Soothing, comforting and calming, Neom have wrapped up hygge evenings and encased it into therapeutic burners.
The crème de la crème of calming candles, both scents in the range work at helping you relax and unwind. Christmas Wish ticks all of the rose gold boxes for one, plus the combination of mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean will immediately make you want to start building gingerbread houses. My personal favourite, Perfect Peace, instantly fills my room with a calming yet uplifting fragrance with notes of pine, myrrh and lime peel. If I could bottle this aroma and cocoon myself in it daily, I would. It never fails to let me unwind and bring me a sense of calm in a hectic week.
Each candle is delicately illustrated with a ‘Wellbeing Street’ and whatever your craving this winter, whether it's a burst of energy or a calmer surrounding, Neom has boxed it.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Kind Natured Relaxing Ylang Ylang & Lavender Body Wash, £4.99 for 250ml
Why we love it: “A beautifully scented affordable shower gel that's got my household hooked.”
Review: “With the amount of shower gel that my household gets through on a monthly basis, I have an understandable preference for ones that are cheap and cheerful. Equally though considering how often I use it, it would also be ideal if it didn't dry my skin out and if it smelled nice too. My demands end there though and a brand that ticks all these boxes is Kind Natured. I love their scents and this newest arrival - ylang ylang and lavender - has fast become my favourite. Also containing patchouli oil for extra nourishment, the formula is also free of silicone, parabens, sulphates and petrochemicals to provide a budget friendly option for those looking for those qualities. Frothing up to a silky lather that leaves skin clean and delicately scented, it's a treat for body and mind hence why it’s become a pivotal part in my bedtime wind-down routine.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
