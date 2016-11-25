Sponsored

Glossy Posse Picks: the Kiehl's products we can't get enough of on Black Friday

25 November 2016

1 / 8

Glossy Posse Picks: the Kiehl's special for Black Friday

Kiehl's products have been staples in the GTG team's skincare regimes for as long as we can remember and so we thought it was only apt that we brought this week's Glossy Posse Picks to you in partnership with them.

Whether you're looking to pick up a treat (or two) for yourself or get ahead with your Christmas gift shopping, there's something here for everyone. And with great deals for Black Friday 2016 we wouldn't blame you if you did a little bit of both.

Which Kiehl's products made our top picks? Click through the gallery to find out...

Get 5 Deluxe Samples when you buy 2 products at  kiehls.co.uk , from 07:00 – 17:00 GMT on Mon 28th November 2016 when you enter Code Cyber Flash at the checkout.

2 / 8

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado 14ml, £20

Buy online

Why we love it: Rich and deliciously creamy, this eye cream works wonders, providing lightweight yet intensive moisturisation for delicate yet dehydrated eye areas.

Review: “What do I look for in an eye cream? Ultimately, hydration without the heaviness to help tackle my two main concerns: fatigue and fine lines. So far my search has been pretty fruitless, however this avocado oil-infused eye moisturiser has served as the perfect pick-me-up for my peepers.

“A small but mighty pot of creamy goodness, a little tapped along my orbital bone morning and evening has helped provide a noticeable improvement to the texture and tone of my under eye areas in particular. The additions of shea butter and beta-carotene give a more intensive feel (perfect for the winter months), but its fast absorption makes sure it works on a more practical level too (making makeup-slips a non-issue). Beautifully buttery (almost good enough to spread on toast) and a treat and treatment in one, it’s akin to a superfood smoothie that my bags just drink up to aid suppleness and smoothness in equal measure.”

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

Get 5 Deluxe Samples when you buy 2 products at  kiehls.co.uk , from 07:00 – 17:00 GMT on Mon 28th November 2016 when you enter Code Cyber Flash at the checkout.

3 / 8

Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom 100ml, £18

Buy online

Why we love it: Smoothes hair and leaves it touchable and defrizzed.

Review: “There are so many products on the market for calming frizzy mad hair like mine - serums, blow-dry lotions, post blow-dry shine sprays etc. However, sometimes there is one cult product that does all of the above and more all by itself. That product for me is Crème with Silk Groom from Kiehl’s. Containing silk powders, naturally-absorbed oils and moisturisers derived from wheat protein, soy protein and jojoba oil, this product moisturises, protects and conditions hair all at once. It gets rid of my frizzies and leaves my hair soft and touchable rather than hard and crunchy, while any styling I do, such as waves, flicks, or tousled ends last and last. A must have for anyone with dull, lacklustre, frizzy or wild manes.”

Reviewer: Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief

Get 5 Deluxe Samples when you buy 2 products at  kiehls.co.uk , from 07:00 – 17:00 GMT on Mon 28th November 2016 when you enter Code Cyber Flash at the checkout.

4 / 8

Kiehl's Crème De Corps 250ml, £27

Buy online

Why we love it: A super-hydrating, fast-absorbing non-greasy body moisturiser

Review: “As the weather - and correspondingly the temperature in my bathroom - becomes colder, I become a body lotion avoider, simply because it’s too darn cold to wait for the stuff to sink in before I get dressed. For me, lotions with a higher water content tend to act like sweat, cooling the skin down - not what I want in winter.

“What I love about this Kiehl’s classic, is the high concentration of avocado oil and shea butter, which means it feels warm on the skin and it absorbs fast. The instructions say to wait several minutes before getting dressed, but I found my skin sucked it up almost immediately, without there being any greasy residue.

“Cleverly, Kiehl’s have also included squalane, a botanical lipid from the olive fruit tree, which lends products a smooth ‘spreadable’ texture and helping them absorb more easily (for more on squalane see our feature  here ).

“When I use this, my skin feels noticeably smoother and more hydrated on a deep level – there's no sense of this product merely being a coating which washes off in the shower. It’s fragrance free, which sensitive types will appreciate, although I secretly long for it to smell as comfortingly buttery as it feels.”

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor

Get 5 Deluxe Samples when you buy 2 products at  kiehls.co.uk , from 07:00 – 17:00 GMT on Mon 28th November 2016 when you enter Code Cyber Flash at the checkout.

5 / 8

Kiehl's Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum Concentrate 50ml, £40

Buy online

Why we love it: A fresh hit of hydration that’s loaded with moisture-binding ingredients, yet remains lightweight.

Review: “Glycerin-heavy serums and moisturisers are nothing new, but it’s the nifty formulation of this soothing, softening serum that sets it apart from heavier competition. With 15 per cent plant-based glycerin, the serum draws moisture into the skin, while silica emollients keep it there, giving the skin barrier a helping hand when the elements/ lifestyle/ general parchedness threaten to compromise it. A little goes a long way, and you’ll ‘feel’ the moisture immediately on application, as the gel transforms into a silky, cooling lotion, absorbing to leave skin dewy rather than sticky or tacky (bear in mind that you don’t need much). Skin stays supple and smooth throughout the day - and especially if teamed with a favourite moisturiser, this serum really has the edge on dryness and dehydration, no matter what the season. Immediate and long-term results, sleek, hygienic packaging and ‘less is more’ application make it a slick daily staple.”

Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer

Get 5 Deluxe Samples when you buy 2 products at  kiehls.co.uk , from 07:00 – 17:00 GMT on Mon 28th November 2016 when you enter Code Cyber Flash at the checkout.

6 / 8

Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate 30ml, £37

Buy online

Why we love it: A revitalising golden elixir, guaranteed to bring some much-needed life back into dry and tired skin.

Review: “It's no secret that I am a bit of a facial oil obsessive. I find them incredibly nourishing and they really help to improve the texture of my dry and often dull skin. The Daily Reviving Concentrate from Kiehl's has swiftly pushed its way to the front of my bathroom cabinet and for good reason. A revitalising blend of ginger root, tamanu and sunflower oils, this daily treatment is designed to correct the appearance of fatigue and dullness while smoothing out rough texture.

“After a couple of days, my skin felt deeply hydrated and smooth and my complexion was much clearer with more of a boost (yes I know, almost too good to be true - seriously it's amazing). The non-comedogenic formula is lightweight and quickly absorbed when massaged into the skin, leaving no greasy residue while allowing the skin to breathe. The ginger scent is prominent and helps to wake you up in the morning post-cleanse. Consider it  an essential pick-me-up for dull and tired complexions.”

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

Get 5 Deluxe Samples when you buy 2 products at  kiehls.co.uk , from 07:00 – 17:00 GMT on Mon 28th November 2016 when you enter Code Cyber Flash at the checkout.

7 / 8

Kiehl's Skin Rescuer 75ml, £29.50

Buy online

Why we love it: An instantly soothing pick-me-up for dull, dry, blotchy skin.

Review: “Though stress can show itself in many ways on our skin, be it dryness, breakouts, sensitivity and inflammation or even wrinkles, one thing’s for sure - your skin won’t look bright and healthy if you’re not feeling it. Kiehl’s ‘Stress Minimising’ Skin Rescuer is designed to fix that and I have to say it’s brilliant for hydrating dry skin that’s struggling to cope with the season change. Rich in skin-boosting ingredients such as glycerin, squalane, shea butter and even some ceramides, it’s incredibly creamy and leaves skin so soft to the touch that it feels like new and looks visibly brighter. It does contain some scent in the form of rose extract (though this is thankfully not noticeable if you’re sensitive), but all in all the combination of emollients and chamomile makes it an ideal daily moisturiser to keep skin as supple as can be.”

Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Online Editor

Get 5 Deluxe Samples when you buy 2 products at  kiehls.co.uk , from 07:00 – 17:00 GMT on Mon 28th November 2016 when you enter Code Cyber Flash at the checkout.

8 / 8

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream 50ml, £24

Buy online

Why we love it: A simple fuss-free, all day every day moisturiser that feels great on the skin.

Review: “I have always felt quite perplexed by face creams, never knowing what it is that I should be using. When I find one, there is always too much choice: day cream, night cream, anti-ageing cream, repairwear cream. That’s why I love Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream. It is an all-purpose cream that is light - but still lovely and creamy - and absorbs easily into the skin leaving no greasy film behind. It’s also designed to protect against harsh weather conditions and as someone who pays very little attention to their skin other than to put makeup on or take it off, it’s just what I need. Having spent years moisturiser-hopping from one one brand to another, I have finally committed. So if you need a no-frills premium moisturiser that is worth spending a few bob on, I definitely urge you to try this little number.”

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager

Get 5 Deluxe Samples when you buy 2 products at  kiehls.co.uk , from 07:00 – 17:00 GMT on Mon 28th November 2016 when you enter Code Cyber Flash at the checkout.

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Beauty

13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More

 