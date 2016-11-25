Glossy Posse Picks: the Kiehl's products we can't get enough of on Black Friday

4 / 8
Kiehl's Crème De Corps 250ml, £27
Why we love it: A super-hydrating, fast-absorbing non-greasy body moisturiser
Review: “As the weather - and correspondingly the temperature in my bathroom - becomes colder, I become a body lotion avoider, simply because it’s too darn cold to wait for the stuff to sink in before I get dressed. For me, lotions with a higher water content tend to act like sweat, cooling the skin down - not what I want in winter.
“What I love about this Kiehl’s classic, is the high concentration of avocado oil and shea butter, which means it feels warm on the skin and it absorbs fast. The instructions say to wait several minutes before getting dressed, but I found my skin sucked it up almost immediately, without there being any greasy residue.
“Cleverly, Kiehl’s have also included squalane, a botanical lipid from the olive fruit tree, which lends products a smooth ‘spreadable’ texture and helping them absorb more easily (for more on squalane see our feature here ).
“When I use this, my skin feels noticeably smoother and more hydrated on a deep level – there's no sense of this product merely being a coating which washes off in the shower. It’s fragrance free, which sensitive types will appreciate, although I secretly long for it to smell as comfortingly buttery as it feels.”
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor
