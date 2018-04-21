Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty launches we've been testing and loving this week
Our pick of the hottest new launches
Every fortnight we bring you our pick of the best new launches, and this week’s edit is full of transformative beauty buys; from the quick and easy exfoliating pads that will replace your usual toner to the multitasking scrub that preps summer legs and the skin tint that will give you a subtle sunkissed glow. Read on for the new products that team GTG have been experimenting with and be the first to shop for the skincare, hair care and makeup we can’t get enough of…
Vita Liberata Beauty Blur, £29.95
Why we love it: “The perfect skin tint for a sunkissed glow.”
Review: “It’s an ongoing joke in my household that my face seems to be a couple of shades lighter than the rest of my body the majority of the time, which makes no makeup days a pretty daunting prospect for me. When I’m having a good skin day, adding some colour onto my face is my only priority, so I am always on the look out for products that add a bronzed glow without being too heavy. This product is just that. It’s essentially a version of Vita Liberata’s cult Body Blur, but specifically designed for your face. Its aim is to ‘cover, correct and add natural radiance for your optimum skintone’ and I can safely say it delivers on that promise. I have the shade ‘Latte Light’ which is perfect for me, adding a beauiful amount of colour without looking too much. What I love most about this though is its versatility. It can be used on its own with minimal effort for a fresh faced look, or it can be used under foundation to even the skintone and work as a glow-enhancing primer. I have a feeling this is going to become my summer holiday must-have.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Bobbi Brown Long Wear Sparkle Stick in Moonstone, £23
Why we love it: “A bright, glimmering shadow for instant party eyes.”
Review: “I am a big fan of Bobbi Brown’s Long Wear Cream Shadow Sticks, which include shimmer shades, but this new Sparkle Stick takes it up a notch. I think the ‘sparkle’ is misleading - don’t worry, you’re not about to get an eyeful of gritty glitter - as the pearl-infused, shimmery shades are more glisten than glitz. I adore Moonstone; a bright silver, it glides on with zero effort and the perfectly shaped tip makes for a neater application than the original. It feels cooling on the skin (ideal for tired eyes) and the texture is better than ever - anyone concerned about dragging their skin with crayon formulas need not worry thanks to its almost-wet feel which allows it to deliver instant, high pigment colour across the lid with barely a hint of pressure. It works well as a high-impact shadow or liner if you’ve a steady hand. Either way, the result is grown-up glam, and it stays put, too; I put mine to the ultimate test by seeing how it fared in a shower, and it merely creased slightly… but the texture is so easily blended that I simply patted the line away with a fingertip. Foolproof.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, £39
Why we love it: “The perfect lazy girl’s product for brightening dull skin.”
Review: "I’m all for finding shortcuts in my skin care routine - it's not that I’m lazy, it's just that I, like most women out there, don’t always have the time to follow all the skin care steps we’re advised to. I do know however the importance of exfoliating the skin, especially the face, and these cleansing pads from Elemis have made this process a whole lot faster and easier for me - result! The pads come pre-soaked but aren’t at all runny so there is no mess. One side is textured which is the side to use in a circular motion all over the face. It’s incredibly gentle on the skin and you get just the right amount of product on the pad for the face and neck.
"The pads contain both lactic acid, which will help to smooth the skin while hydrating, and Probiotic Ferment Complex, which helps to stimulate the skin’s cell-renewal process while promoting the actual physical shedding of dead skin cells. I’ve been using twice a day, morning and evening after cleansing, and have now replaced my regular toner with these pads, as they leave my skin feeling fresh and nourished, so there is no need for both. After only two weeks use the normally rather large pores on my nose are noticeably smaller and my skin does feel smoother and look brighter. I’ll definitely keep using these as they’re so quick and easy to use with clear results for minimal effort."
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bod Buff Smoothing Scrub 'N Mask, £21
Why we love it: "The delicious summer scented body scrub for flawless, glowy skin."
Review: "With summer having crept up on us in the most speedy of ways, it's safe to say I am very unprepared in both the clothing and body department. This week I have been maniacally shaving, exfoliating and throwing everything onto my skin just so my legs don't offend anyone down Kensington High Street. My hero product has been the Sol de Janerio Brazillian Body Buff; a dual function scrub and mask with crushed Brazillian quartz crystals and Amazon river clay - exotic, right? Both work in tandem to exfoliate dead cells that have been brewing in hibernation, while resurfacing and purifying the skin. It's bright yellow so don't be alarmed - to use apply the Bod Buff all over and let it dry (the mask = phase 1). The mask helps to purify, detoxify and smooth the skin, prepping it for a glowing finish. Once you hit the shower the mask transforms into a scrub (phase 2) which polishes away the dead skin. If you're short on time, you can use it straight up as a scrub on wet skin in the shower - both work wonders to nourish and cleanse dull and dry skin. Scented with the sweet smell of salted caramel and pistachios, it's long-lasting, allowing you to whiff that scent of summer all day long. Truly addictive."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Bumble and Bumble Scalp Detox, £25
Why we love it: “An icy cool shot for hot spring/ summer scalps.”
Review: “The warmest April week since 1949 seems like a good time to road-test a refreshing, speedy scalp mask designed to combat excess oil and general gunk build-up. Scalp Detox is a crackling, fizzy foam, and just writing that gives me shudders, but this is the simplest scalp clarifier I’ve used thus far. Firstly, the rich foam texture means that it doesn’t dribble off mid-application, plus, you don’t have to hang around for it to remove crud- the salicylic acid, caffeine and micellar water enriched formula cleanses in five minutes. It was designed with the fact that we’re washing our hair less frequently in mind, and stopping the greasy gap with dry shampoos, that can contribute to itching and buildup. As such, this aims to exfoliate the scalp without scrubbing or stripping. The freezy sensation, ease of use and light as air roots after rinsing were particularly appealing this week, and while foaming textures aren’t for everyone, it’s cool on many levels.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Ancient and Brave Cacao + Collagen Powder, £22 for 25 servings
Why we love it: "A tasty way to help you stop you getting hungry on an intermittent fasting plan."
Review: "I’ve written and read a lot about the health benefits of intermittent fasting and I particularly like the 16:8 method where you fast overnight for 16 hours and eat all your meals in an eight-hour window (usually noon to 8pm). This period of digestive rest allows for the body’s natural healing and housekeeping mechanisms to begin – cleaning out all our cellular debris – which can’t happen in the presence of insulin, the hormone released when we eat anything that causes a rise in blood sugar, mainly carbs.
The one problem I have with the 16:8 is that I get hungry and dizzy if I don’t eat before noon. But I have found the tastiest answer – switching to a liquid breakfast of Cacao + Collagen with two to four scoops of this new health powder in hot water, which is utterly delicious. It works on a similar principle to Bulletproof coffee but tastier - it’s practically hot chocolate for breakfast! (They also do a coffee powder btw). You’d think it too would be bitter without sugar, but no. It also contains collagen – a tasteless protein powder which helps keep you full and is said to have skin plumping benefits, although I haven’t notice that myself. I find that you do need to add fat – either the brand’s MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil or a couple of tablespoons coconut oil, which keeps you full without weight gain. It also makes for a beautifully creamy drink and because it contains no sugars it doesn’t trigger insulin (the fat storage hormone) and so keeps you in the fasted (and fat-burning) state.
I find my blood sugar is more balanced and I eat better for the rest of the day after my Cacao + Collagen and my weight is stable."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
Quantum Botanika Hydrating Gel, £65
Why we love it: “A lightweight, beautifully formulated moisturiser to help keep shine at bay.”
Review: “My oily t-zone is an ongoing battle that I fight every single day - the need to add moisture to my skin to stop it overcompensating and producing even more oil is something I struggle with. I find many moisturisers are too heavy for my skin and can feel greasy, but the Hydrating Gel from facialist Nataliya Robinson’s new skincare range Quantum Bontanika is the exact opposite to this. The lightweight gel consistency means it sinks in immediately and leaves the skin feeling plumped and hydrated. It dries down to a semi-matte finish, making it perfect for applying in the mornings to prep skin for makeup. The ingredients include organic Bulgarian rose oil, aloe vera and acmella oleracea extract which all contribute to help balance the skin and leave it feeling refreshed and smooth. I’ve found when I use this my makeup blends into my skin a lot easier and tends to stay matte for longer throughout the day, which is a massive plus for me. This has definitely become a staple in my skincare routine. If you have oily/combination skin you need to try this!”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Ameliorate Intensive Foot Treatment, £15
Why we love it: “An SOS treatment to help you get sandal-ready”
Review: “If you (like me) have been struck with a case of ‘flip flop fear’ after keeping your trotters under wraps over the last few months, this hard-working overnight foot treatment could play a pivotal role in helping you overcome it. Containing lactic acid to provide gentle exfoliation and a conditioning combination of shea butter, urea and jojoba oil, it helps transform cracked heels and dry skin to leave feet softer, smoother and ready to come out of hibernation.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
