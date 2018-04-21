Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty launches we've been testing and loving this week

7 / 9

Ancient and Brave Cacao + Collagen Powder, £22 for 25 servings

Why we love it: "A tasty way to help you stop you getting hungry on an intermittent fasting plan."

Review: "I’ve written and read a lot about the health benefits of intermittent fasting and I particularly like the 16:8 method where you fast overnight for 16 hours and eat all your meals in an eight-hour window (usually noon to 8pm). This period of digestive rest allows for the body’s natural healing and housekeeping mechanisms to begin – cleaning out all our cellular debris – which can’t happen in the presence of insulin, the hormone released when we eat anything that causes a rise in blood sugar, mainly carbs.

The one problem I have with the 16:8 is that I get hungry and dizzy if I don’t eat before noon. But I have found the tastiest answer – switching to a liquid breakfast of Cacao + Collagen with two to four scoops of this new health powder in hot water, which is utterly delicious. It works on a similar principle to Bulletproof coffee but tastier - it’s practically hot chocolate for breakfast! (They also do a coffee powder btw). You’d think it too would be bitter without sugar, but no. It also contains collagen – a tasteless protein powder which helps keep you full and is said to have skin plumping benefits, although I haven’t notice that myself. I find that you do need to add fat – either the brand’s MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil or a couple of tablespoons coconut oil, which keeps you full without weight gain. It also makes for a beautifully creamy drink and because it contains no sugars it doesn’t trigger insulin (the fat storage hormone) and so keeps you in the fasted (and fat-burning) state.

I find my blood sugar is more balanced and I eat better for the rest of the day after my Cacao + Collagen and my weight is stable."

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor