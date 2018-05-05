Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty products and salons we've fallen for this week

2 / 10

Too Faced Natural Face Palette, £35

Buy online

Why we love it: “Everything you need for a perfectly bronzed and radiant complexion, all in one place.”

Review: “Too Faced has always been a brand I can rely on - they make some of my favourite eyeshadow palettes and their primers are a staple in my makeup bag. Every time they release a new collection I'm excited to discover a new favourite, and this time it's the face palette from their new Natural collection that I've fallen for. The formula of these powders is velvety soft, infused with coconut butter to have a hydrating effect on the skin. The colour payoff is perfect, too - not too pigmented which means that your face still looks natural (as the name would suggest). The two highlighters particularly stand out for me, giving a natural radiance to the face and an almost lit-from-within finish. There is both a satin and a shimmer bronzer option, which I actually prefer to my usual matte bronzer as they give my face a more multi-dimensional bronzed effect, while the blush colours are also beautiful - Pink Wink, when used with a light hand, really awakens the complexion. The fact all these products come in the one palette too is so handy both for travelling and for everyday makeup application.”

Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant