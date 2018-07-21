Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty products and treatments we rate this week

7 / 8

Hypno Mind Massage, Gazelli House, Walton Street London £185 for 90 minutes

Why we love it: “A deep relaxation experience where you to let go of physical and emotional tension.”

Review: “This is a massage like no other. Forget wincing into the head rest while a therapist tenderizes your back knots with their thumbs of steel, in this innovative Hypno Mind Massage, racing thoughts are left at the door and all bodily and emotional tensions melt away. I’m firmly of the belief that we are too much in our heads these days and our bodies have become a dumping ground for all our stresses. We’re too disconnected to identify how and where stress is building up until for example our back gives way while we’re doing something as simple as brushing our hair, as happened to me this week. It was a wake-up call to manage my sleep better, stop overscheduling and do more yoga.

“After a 30-minute consultation with therapist Alex to establish my physical stresses and my state of mind (how was I sleeping? How would I rate my happiness on a scale of one to ten? etc) I lie on the couch as the voice of hypnotherapist Rachel Coffey coaxes and calms me through a speaker and Alex matches her gentle(ish) massage strokes (think lymphatic drainage massage) to the words.

“The soundtrack and the massage are designed to reinforce each other: when the voice invites you to feel safe and grounded, Alex massages your feet. As the voice counts you back from 100, Alex’s fingers walk down your spine as if down a ladder, helping you to go deeper into relaxation. I’m asked to visualize things that have annoyed me recently and find myself unexpectedly able to observe them without reliving the annoyance (my back is being stroked, it feels so nice!) and then to let them go. Towards the end, I’m asked to focus on a deeper issue that might be holding me back or upsetting me, one that I really want to let go of. I am to picture myself walking down some stairs and then cast it aside.

“Alex tells me afterwards that when Rachel’s voice repeated the words ‘let go’ I twitched and sighed deeply. She also tells me that some people cry, others laugh or feel they want to share what came up afterwards. And because Alex has taken the time to get to know me first, it helps to create a safe environment in which to offload, but I don’t feel I need to. There’s a very gradual decompression from the treatment too. You are talked back to full consciousness (although I always felt aware and in control, something that you are reminded of throughout the treatment) and afterwards I am asked to choose an affirmation card, offered tea in the lounge area and instructed to stay as long as I need (the boutique club is so stylish I wanted to move in, or at least steal all the furniture).

“This is a very well thought out treatment – a necessary antidote to the stresses of modern life. I felt calm, and ready to face a few key issues – some of them unexpected, such is the power of the subconscious mind. This treatment is not going to solve all your problems, but puts you in a state of mind and body where you are better able to identify and act on what you need. Plus, it’s deeply nurturing. If sleep is eluding you, you are heartbroken or you are just missing your mum, it will make you feel safe, nurtured and loved.”

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor