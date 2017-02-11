Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty products we've fallen for

5 / 6

Hiro Miyoshi Salon, Mayfair (Cut & Blow Dry from £65)

Website: http://www.hiromiyoshi.com/

Why we love it: “Modern colour and precision cutting”

Review: “Tucked away behind the shiny buildings and hustle of Berkeley Square you will find a man named Hiro who simply put, is a bit of a genius at cutting hair. His eponymous hair salon Hiro Miyoshi has been running for 3 years and yet I’ve never been. WHY?!

Recently my hair has reached a thickness and shade of mousey brown (not the good type) to the point where it felt like I was wearing a hat of hair…not quite the flowing, breezy locks I imagined for myself in my early 30s (it’s still early if you’re 33, right?). Hiro, with his very measured, discreet and calm Japanese manner took me under his wing and brought me into the 21st century with some excellent blonde balayage colour. A few strikes from his scissors and a loose blow dry later and I was back on my way, feeling myself again, but ever so much lighter and glamorous.”

“Hiro has an extensive knowledge of different hair types owing to both his Japanese background and international clientele (he has a lot of clients in the middle east), so really knows how to use colour effectively for an even finish based on hair type. Not only that but he is original (and precise!) with the shapes he cuts. This is definitely somewhere to go if you’re looking to update your look and for excellent colour. I, for one, will be back!”

Reviewer: Alecka Micklewright, Commercial Director