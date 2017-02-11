Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty products we've fallen for
Glossy Posse Picks: The New Beauty Products We're Fallen For
From concealers to modern hair colour, we've tried and tested the best in beauty this week, and this is what's impressed us. Whether you're feeling the love for Valentine's Day or just want a bloody good lipstick, it's all here, so take a gander at the gallery and get adding to your wishlist. Alternatively, leave this tab open in front of a loved one before the 14th...way better than chocolates in our opinion.
Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer, £23
Why we love it: It’s light but mighty and comes in a whopping 16 shades
Review: “While foundation shade ranges are slowly but surely expanding across the beauty market, concealer colours are typically tardy on the uptake. Not so with the new Nars offering, a matte counter to the cult Radiant Creamy Concealer that caters for very pale and dark skintones, and practically everything in between. Once you’ve found your match, the light yet pigmented formula does a very good job of smoothing over skin texture, disguising redness, shadows, blotches and any other discolouration and generally looking like ‘the real deal’ (i.e, undetectable). Basically no cake, all the coverage, and moisture binding hyaluronic acid thrown in for good measure. Oily skin types may require a primer/ powder combo to keep it in place all day, but otherwise this concealer is a cracker.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Jo Loves White Rose and Lemon Leaves Customised Candle, £65
Why we love it: A unique and personal treat for Valentine’s Day
Review: “One of my all time favourite candle scents is the White Rose and Lemon Leaves by Jo Loves. Whether it’s the bath oil or a body wash, this scent is my go-to for an instant mood lift and the team has introduced a special little treat in time for Valentine’s Day. The White Rose and Lemon Leaves candle is now available to personalise with a bespoke label in order to create a unique gift, but we won't judge if you self-gift this either. This is a fresh and elegant scent, instantly floral but one that develops into something that's both fresh and uplifting. Guys, if you're reading this then *hint hint* - you really can't go wrong.”
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Burt’s Bees Lipstick Collection from £9.99
Why we love it: natural, highly pigmented and moisturising
Review: "I think I have found my nude in the form of Blush Basin Shade 501 (pictured). It’s the perfect strong pinky brown, it has surprisingly long wear (all morning) for a natural product and looks matte without feeling dry (they describe the finish as ‘satin’). The 18-shade range, which launched earlier this month (February 2017) has a decent handful of nudes, some subtle pinks as well as bold reds and berries. Each is made up of conditioning natural ingredients - beeswax, moringa oil and raspberry seed oil. I’m never sure if the stat about women eating seven pounds of lipstick in their lifetime is to be believed, but with this lipstick I feel I’m playing safe without compromising on performance. It’s not quite as hydrating as a lip balm but feels really comfortable to wear. It’s not sticky and won’t transfer wholesale to your teacup ( I drink a lot of tea). The honeycomb packaging is fun too - and light (when did my make-up bag get so heavy?)."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor
Hiro Miyoshi Salon, Mayfair (Cut & Blow Dry from £65)
Why we love it: “Modern colour and precision cutting”
Review: “Tucked away behind the shiny buildings and hustle of Berkeley Square you will find a man named Hiro who simply put, is a bit of a genius at cutting hair. His eponymous hair salon Hiro Miyoshi has been running for 3 years and yet I’ve never been. WHY?!
Recently my hair has reached a thickness and shade of mousey brown (not the good type) to the point where it felt like I was wearing a hat of hair…not quite the flowing, breezy locks I imagined for myself in my early 30s (it’s still early if you’re 33, right?). Hiro, with his very measured, discreet and calm Japanese manner took me under his wing and brought me into the 21st century with some excellent blonde balayage colour. A few strikes from his scissors and a loose blow dry later and I was back on my way, feeling myself again, but ever so much lighter and glamorous.”
“Hiro has an extensive knowledge of different hair types owing to both his Japanese background and international clientele (he has a lot of clients in the middle east), so really knows how to use colour effectively for an even finish based on hair type. Not only that but he is original (and precise!) with the shapes he cuts. This is definitely somewhere to go if you’re looking to update your look and for excellent colour. I, for one, will be back!”
Reviewer: Alecka Micklewright, Commercial Director
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover, £11
Why we love it: “A friendly formula for sensitive skins that erases all traces of makeup.”
Review: “As GTG’s resident sensitive skin sufferer, I often use La Roche-Posay as their products tend to be gentle, though fragrance often creeps into those ingredients lists so caution is needed. However, with this Respectissime range which has now come to the UK, you can throw caution out the window and just enjoy. The eye makeup remover is paraben- and fragrance-free and is specially formulated for those with sensitive eyes. The ingredients list is wonderfully short (always a good sign) and the bi-phase formula feels incredible - a sort of oily water that doesn’t ever feel greasy, it leaves the skin baby-soft. Best of all, of course, is that it works; it annihilates mascara, liquid eyeliner and everything else in an instant, making it melt away with no effort and certainly no rubbing at the delicate eye area. The non-sensitive will love it for its efficacy alone, but the rest of us can appreciate it more knowing our eyes and skin are in safe hands.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
