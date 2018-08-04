Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty products we're into this week

2 / 7

Bare Minerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette, £29

Why we love it: "A travel friendly palette with long lasting neutral and warm tones to suit everyone."

Review: "I’m definitely a less is more girl when it comes to my makeup and bareMinerals has always been my go-to brand, as I love how lightweight and natural looking the makeup is. So I was delighted to hear they’ve launched a collection of 4 nude coloured eyeshadow palettes. Each palette contains 6 shades of neutral, warm tones offering a mixture of mattes and shimmers designed to suit all skin tones. I tried the Copper palette which complimented my olive skin beautifully. The formula is extremely pigmented and incredibly smooth, making it very easy to apply and to blend the colours. Just like the rest of the bareMinerals family, these shadows are really long-lasting. I found that they stayed put from morning until the evening with little or no fall out and required very little touch up. There’s a handy guide included, on how to create 3 very different looks from the same palette: Bright Eyed, Polished Work and Dramatic Eye Look in just three steps each. Perfect to take you from a natural look during the day through to a more glam and party eye for the evening. With its beautiful packaging and compact size this is one item I’ll be keeping in my handbag from now on!’"

Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development