Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty products we really rate this fortnight
1 / 8
The best new launches this week
Every fortnight we whittle our favourite new launches down to the ones we think you’ll really love, and this week’s edit sees some re-packaged and even reformulated old favourites, perfect palettes and plenty of rose gold.
From the conditioner that speeds up your styling time to the special edition of a suits-all mist that won’t be around for long, these are the newest beauty finds worth knowing about…
2 / 8
Bobbi Brown Highlight & Glow Shimmer Brick Palette, £55
Why we love it: “The ultimate summer collection of high-shimmer highlighters and eyeshadows.”
Review: “Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Bricks carry a lot of nostalgia for me. In fact, I think they’re what kicked off my lifelong obsession with highlighters. I remember the day my mum came home with one and the chorus of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ that greeted her when my sister and I examined the contents of her shopping bag. Fast-forward a decade and we’re still reacting in much the same way courtesy of this limited edition 3-pan variation of the original. Containing a range of colourways - ‘Rose,’ ‘Copper Diamond’ and ‘Apricot’ - to suit any skin tone and any time of year, it provides an impressive amount of product for your pennies. And considering that each strip can also be used on eyes, you’re looking at an additional haul of 15 eyeshadows too. From golden to rosy glow, beachy to bronzed eye, it covers a wide range of sunkissed looks.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
3 / 8
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise in ‘Rose Gold’, £22
Why we love it: "An easy to use everyday product that adds a touch of glam to the eyes."
Review: “If I were a makeup product, I would be this. Charlotte Tilbury and rose gold are two of my favourite things in the entire world, so you can imagine my excitement when I heard that Charlotte Tilbury were releasing a rose gold shade of eyeshadow. Then, to add to the excitement, it was revealed that this would be in the form of their Eyes To Mesmerise cream eyeshadow pots which are my go-to for a quick and easy look. I knew that it was going to be love at first swatch, and I was right. I have been wearing this on my eyes every day since, switching out my beloved bronze Bette shade for this warmer, pinkier tone - a true rose gold as the name would suggest. The texture of these eyeshadows is to die for - beautifully creamy and easy to blend out, making them perfect for quick makeup application in the mornings. I usually set them with a powder eyeshadow, however I don’t have anything in my collection that is as beautiful as this shade so I've been leaving it to set by itself, and it lasts the entire day - even on my oily eyelids! If you’re a rose gold fan, you need this in your life.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
4 / 8
Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Palette, £56
Why we love it: "An enhanced and remastered beauty of the original Rose Gold palette."
Review: "There was a lot of mourning when Huda's original Rose Gold Palette was discontinued. However this was just a mere bleak blip to make way for the newly relaunched Rose Gold Remastered Palette, which is so beautiful, you'll forget the first existed. Containing an 18-pan spectrum of shimmery metals and velvety mattes, the formulas have been adapted so that each eyeshadow colour can be used both wet and dry for bold and smokey looks, or create a winged eyeliner with the 'Black Truffle' if you've forgotten your liner. Blending is a dream thanks to the smooth, buttery textures and the creamy molten formula for the metallic shadows - it works with both brush or fingers to transform lids with a crease-proof pigment. Plus with the intensity of each shade a little really does go along way. I would usually steer clear of such an intense colour palette but Huda gets it so right you can't help but dive straight in."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
5 / 8
Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense Deluxe Edition, £45
Why we love it: “A beautiful edition of a hydrating, soothing skincare mist.”
Review: “Australian skincare brand Jurlique releases a limited edition version of their bestselling Rosewater Balancing Mist every year, and their 2018 edition is nothing short of beautiful inside and out. With blush-pink and rose gold packaging, the impressive 200ml bottle would make a gorgeous gift, but more importantly it holds a special new blend of extracts from four unique roses and one hibiscus, hand picked from the brand’s organic farm. A quick spritz of this post-cleansing instantly hydrates and refreshes the skin, while imparting an intense floral scent; as someone who can’t spray synthetic fragrance on my skin, the delicate scent of roses feels very indulgent, and is so uplifting that I’ve used it as a body mist in the morning too. Skin feels softer, and smells like a fresh bouquet - while my dressing table has never looked so pretty. Get it while you can - I predict it won’t be in stock for long.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
6 / 8
Løre Originals Condition + Restore Conditioner, £18 for 165ml
Why we love it: "Smells like a spa, and does good things to my hair!"
Review: "I decided to give this conditioner a go as soon as I heard it was the brainchild of the team at Taylor Taylor London and it didn’t disappoint! As someone with thick, occasionally quite dry hair, that takes a lot of abuse from my curling iron, I’m always on the lookout for a conditioner that can pack some serious restorative power. The Løre Originals Condition + Restore conditioner does just that, but with the utmost grace. The formula itself is packed full of marine plant cultures and scientific compounds specifically formulated to strengthen and replenish the hair and scalp. It’s described as helping to speed up dry time and reduce frizz, which I can confirm it does. Leaving my hair to rough dry has now become a real option where before I couldn’t step foot outside the door without a thorough ironing and smoothing session. The best part of all though has got to be the smell. Running this product through my hair in a steaming hot shower instantly releases a divine harmony of woody / spicy notes, which serve as a reminder of it’s unisex roots, but also of some glorious distant beachside spa. Really look forward to using this in my shower."
Reviewer: Gemma Bellman, Managing Director
7 / 8
Limited Edition ‘Sapphire’ Beauty Blender, £17
Why we love it: "A vibrant new colour twist on an original classic."
Review: “I am a recent Beauty Blender convert, having resisted the urge to test one out for a long time. I never really understood the hype and thought blending with a sponge looked like a lot of work. I have dabbled with other sponge ‘dupes’ in the past, but never been truly loyal, finding it hard to tear myself away from my beloved foundation brush. However when I recently tried out the original Beauty Blender I was blown away - suddenly it all made sense and now I cannot be without this in my makeup bag. I feel as though you won’t ever really get what this magic sponge is about until you test it for yourself and see the difference it makes to your makeup - and from this moment on there will be no going back! I find the trick with these is to ensure you wash them at least once a week to keep them super clean. This isn’t only from a bacteria point of view, but because it actually performs and blends better when it’s not clogged up with old foundation (yuck!). I know this is a commitment in itself as I tend to put off cleaning my beauty tools a lot longer than I should, but if kept clean these little gems blend out foundation and all types of cream products beautifully, leaving a seamless base. This new limited edition summer colour ‘Sapphire’ is beautiful and beats the original in my eyes as it doesn’t show up dirt as much as the vibrant pink colour does. An all-round winner and now an everyday essential.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
8 / 8
La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo (+), £16 for 40ml
Why we love it: “A cult classic spot fix, now with more acne bacteria fighting potential.”
Review: “My skin and I are on a bit of a bumpy road at the moment, in every sense. I’m not sure whether it’s the general sleep deprivation, humid weather, hormone roller coasters or that I’ve been smothering on unctions that are too rich for me, but it’s all kicked off on my visage, and I’m once again reaching for the dermatologist adored Effaclar. Only this time, it’s different. The classic Effaclar Duo (+) has been tweaked for 2018 with added prebiotics to balance the skin’s microbiome and ultimately limit the growth of acne bacteria on the skin, alongside the original and already very effective clarifying ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, zinc and inflammation reducing niacinamide. It’s a gentle, fragrance-free giant where breakout firefighting is concerned, so the fact that it’s been reformulated to become even more soothing and effective is just the news I need right now.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
More Gloss