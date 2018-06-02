Glossy Posse Picks: The new beauty products we really rate this fortnight

7 / 8

Limited Edition ‘Sapphire’ Beauty Blender, £17

Buy online

Why we love it: "A vibrant new colour twist on an original classic."

Review: “I am a recent Beauty Blender convert, having resisted the urge to test one out for a long time. I never really understood the hype and thought blending with a sponge looked like a lot of work. I have dabbled with other sponge ‘dupes’ in the past, but never been truly loyal, finding it hard to tear myself away from my beloved foundation brush. However when I recently tried out the original Beauty Blender I was blown away - suddenly it all made sense and now I cannot be without this in my makeup bag. I feel as though you won’t ever really get what this magic sponge is about until you test it for yourself and see the difference it makes to your makeup - and from this moment on there will be no going back! I find the trick with these is to ensure you wash them at least once a week to keep them super clean. This isn’t only from a bacteria point of view, but because it actually performs and blends better when it’s not clogged up with old foundation (yuck!). I know this is a commitment in itself as I tend to put off cleaning my beauty tools a lot longer than I should, but if kept clean these little gems blend out foundation and all types of cream products beautifully, leaving a seamless base. This new limited edition summer colour ‘Sapphire’ is beautiful and beats the original in my eyes as it doesn’t show up dirt as much as the vibrant pink colour does. An all-round winner and now an everyday essential.”

Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant