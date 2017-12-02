Glossy Posse Picks: The new health and beauty launches worth knowing about

4 / 9

Healthspan Super D Vitamin D Gummy £10.95 for 90 (one a day)

Why we love it: “Makes taking this vital vitamin a pleasure.”

Review: “During the winter months, 40 per cent of us have low levels of vitamin D and I’ve tested low in it recently myself. It seems that every year more benefits of this key vitamin are being discovered (healthy bones and teeth, immune and muscle function to name but a few) and it’s the one vitamin that Public Health England recommends that everyone takes in the winter months. It’s only stored in the body for six weeks, so our supplies from summer sun soon run out and we can’t get enough from our diet to meet our body’s needs.

"I haven’t always remembered (or been bothered) to take my drops or tablets, but in apple and blackberry gummy form, strangely the reluctance vanishes! I don’t have to nag my D deficient 14-year-old either, especially as she struggles swallowing tablets.

These vitamins are sugar-free and use healthier sweeteners xylitol and stevia. They contain 25mcg of vitamin D3 – the daily dose recommended by GP Dr Sarah Brewer for optimum health in winter (the PHE recommendation is 10mcg) and in the form most easily absorbed by the body.

Healthspan have thought of everything really, including the child-safe lid (it’s not for under-fives) and a discounted subscription service. They do contain gelatine, though, so not suitable for veggies and vegans.

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor