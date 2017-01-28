Glossy Posse Picks: the new products we already love
1 / 10
This week's top products
Here at Get The Gloss HQ we've been lucky enough to see plenty of new health and beauty products that have cheered us up in the first month of 2017. From a sensitive scalp-friendly shampoo to skincare guru Caroline Hirons' first ever product launch, we've been putting the newest launches to the test; here is the GTG team's pick of the latest products to hit the shelves that already have our seal of glossy approval...
2 / 10
Pixi + Caroline Hirons Double Cleanse, £24
Why we love it: “Makeup melts away and skin is left like silk."
Review: “I’m madly in love with this product. I bought it with my own pennies using a voucher I had for Christmas for M&S. I normally look forward to cleansing my skin (a bit of a ritual, and I love that it normally signifies ‘bedtime’), but now I REALLY look forward to cleansing my skin (am I getting old by any chance?!). Caroline Hirons, for those of you that don’t know, is a brilliant, very talented and brutally honest blogger and expert on all aspects of skincare. If she brings out a product, it’s going to be good, and this sure as hell doesn’t disappoint. Here’s the nitty-gritty: one side is a solid cleansing oil (that transforms on contact with the skin) and on the other is a cleansing cream. What’s really important is what it doesn’t contain - no mineral oil, no shea butter, no parabens, no animal by-products - so it’s very kind to your skin and the environment too. What’s also important is that it really works - the oil side annihilates all makeup whilst the cream cleanser makes sure everything is off and leaves skin feeling nourished and as soft as a baby’s. I visited a derm recently (Dr. Sam Bunting) who said my foaming cleanser was way too harsh and so I am now a convert to a cream. A cult product already."
Reviewer: Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief
3 / 10
The Smoother Universal Primer by Estee Lauder, £25.00
Available from Estee Lauder counters nationwide and www.esteelauder.co.uk end of January 2017
Why we love it: “An instant, flawless base for makeup."
Review: "Even the most flawless complexion is sometimes prone to the odd bump or mark and whilst using an exfoliator goes some way to evening out my skin tone, I sometimes need a little boost to get that silky finish on which to apply makeup. My skin has been through its ups and downs this winter owing to various weather patterns and hormones rearranging themselves post-birth so it’s nice to have a little helper in one’s back pocket to come to the rescue. I’ve used a few primers in the past (Laura Mercier and Eve Lom are among my favourites), and this is another to add to the arsenal of my personal quest for self photoshopping! It’s very silky to apply with its soothing vitamin E and shea butter and just gives the skin a subtle evenness. It is also extremely lightweight so as soon as you apply it, it disappears, leaving a flawless finish."
Reviewer: Alecka Micklewright, Commercial Director
4 / 10
NARSissist Unfiltered II Cheek Palette, £45
Why we love it: “Great quality blushes in a beautiful palette.”
Review: “NARS is one of those brands that just seems to nail it every time. I absolutely adore their powder blushes and they are a regular in my makeup routine but with a constant need to try out something new, and my lack of space to put it, I was on the hunt for something else. Something that would be a welcome addition to my blush wardrobe and would be great for travelling when I’ve got a little bit more time to play with. Enter the beautiful new online exclusive palette from NARS and my blusher prayers were answered. The blush palette features 6 pink-toned shades in a mixture of matte, shimmer and sheen finishes. The pigment is super intense, so a little goes a long way which just shows how long the palette will last, and as with the rest of the range the quality is high. They look beautiful alone or when blended together; I’m hooked. If you’re after something a little more warm toned though, check out the other palette in the range, Unfiltered I.”
Reviewer: Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant
5 / 10
Dafni Hair Straightening Brush, £120
Why we love it: "Speedy sleek hair for straightener-phobes."
Review: "I’m in a Catch:22 hair mare. I have breakage/hair loss around my hairline, making my fringe area thin and prone to frizz. Because it lacks weight to keep it in check, I need heat help - and therein lies further breakage potential. A bristle brush blow dry or once over with the straighteners only serves to deplete what little I have got. I don’t mind that the Dafni is more expensive than other heated paddle brushes - it’s simply miles better. It heats quickly and gives a finish that’s a dead ringer for straighteners without the annoyingly poker straight ends, so the look is glossy but natural - and it lasts. You pass the ceramic surface (heated to 185°C) quickly through the hair and as you only need to do it once or twice, you don’t ever frazzle your prized locks. Taking the brush under the hair also gives a bit of volume. I cycle to work and have a helmet that leaves my hair with random crimps. A quick whiz with my Dafni and they’re gone – same goes for ponytail bulges. Quite simply genius."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor
6 / 10
Indeed Labs 10balm Soothing Cream, £19.99
Why we love it: "It’s a small and mighty skin saviour."
Review: "This treat-sized tube of soothing cream is the newest recruit to my collection of handbag must-haves. It’s proving an absolute skin saviour in the freezing fog of January which plays havoc with the already sensitive skin on my hands. The formula itself is infused with 10 healing ingredients including bee pollen, arnica and vitamin E which promise to restore the skin’s natural renewal process. Whilst I can’t vouch for my skin’s renewal goings on, I can say that this cream absorbs fast, hydrates well and smells good doing it. Whilst not cheap for its size, looks can be deceiving and a little goes a long way with this cream so apply sparingly and enjoy. Whilst I’m using it mainly on my hands - as the main area of concern for my winter skin - it can be used on the face too, making it the perfect companion for wind-battled cheeks, and tissue-torn nostrils."
Reviewer: Gemma Bellman, Managing Director
7 / 10
This Works Stress Check Face Oil, £40
Why we love it: "A calming elixir for stressed, tired and irritated skin in need of a quick pick-me-up."
Review: "When my skin is having a bit of a flare up (currently every week!) I don't want to be using anything heavy or greasy on my skin, but instead I need something that is going to calm the redness and improve the texture pretty fast. Enter the new Stress Check Face Oil from This Works. To be used on waking, this light but intense oil is a sueprblend of pure botanical oils to help moisturise and re-balance skin that has become a little out of sync! Both calming and hydrating, this oil powerhouse quickly absorbs into the skin leaving it feeling smooth, hydrated and far less inflamed. Combined with a relaxing fragrance of neroli, patchouli, lavender and chamomile it works on relieving mental stress and tension as well as that of the skin."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
8 / 10
Maria Nila Head and Hair Heal Shampoo, £24.98
Why we love it: “A gentle, nourishing shampoo that soothes sensitive scalps.”
Review: “As someone with sensitive skin all over, I have to choose my hair care wisely or else risk a reaction to strong fragrances or harsh chemicals. These days I tend to stick to fragrance-free, fun-free shampoos that are barely more than a scentless soap for my hair - it gets it clean but that’s about it. That’s why this new Heal range from vegan and sulphate-free brand Maria Nila is a breath of fresh (h)air - perfume is the last ingredient on the list (meaning it’s minimal) so I’ve been trialling it cautiously and am happy to say the results have left me far from irritated. With aloe vera, vitamin E and piroctone olamine (to reduce bacteria) to soothe the scalp, the texture is salon-luxurious and I can honestly say my usually flaky, itchy scalp has been notably calmer since first use. I can’t comment yet on how effective it is at preventing hair loss (thanks to peptides and ingredients which they claim can reduce the generation of a hormone that causes hair loss), but my fine hair looks and feels healthier, with more body and ‘swish’ than when I was using my clinical, pharmacy-bought shampoo. Last but not least, the subtle scent is divine - refreshing and fruity and a rare treat in my otherwise fairly sterile beauty regime!”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Online Editor
9 / 10
Liberty London Reset Pop-Up
Why we love it: "Liberty’s fourth floor is renowned for its Christmas offering, but its wellness offering is just as magical..."
Review: “Pop-ups certainly aren’t a new concept - from burger joints to bars to beauty counters, temporary experiences and residencies create the kind of buzz that brands can spend years building, but not all collaborations have chemistry. One that does is Liberty’s fourth floor Reset space, which is hosting yoga, barre and Beyoncé inspired dance classes by hip gym Frame, along with brunches, supper clubs and a curated shopping space featuring fitness and wellbeing edits by Hip+Healthy, The Detox Kitchen and S’Well. Whether you’re looking to chill out in Central London (no easy feat) or work up a sweat, book in or simply pop up for a browse. Be warned - events are selling out fast, with the final class taking place on 16th February.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
10 / 10
Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer Radiance, £30
Why we love it: “A deliciously buttery hydrating primer that’s helped show my skin in the best of golden lights.”
Review: “For days when I need to give my makeup some extra staying power, a primer is my go-to beauty buy of choice. However, I try not to wear it all too often as it can cause my skin to feel dry, tight and a bit lacklustre - especially the day after. However, Smashbox’s newest launch, Photo Finish Foundation Primer Radiance (I know, a mouthful to say, but a real pleasure to apply) has provided the solution.
“Enriched with a conditioning cocktail of hyaluronic acid and shea butter, its silky texture glides deliciously across skin to hydrate and prep in one fell swoop. Plus, its peachy tone and inclusion of amber and bronze pearls provides the type of natural-looking radiance that my noticeably drier skin has been in dire need of over the past few weeks. Increasing the longevity of whatever I put on top, it acts as both the perfect base and daytime highlighter when applied to cheek, brow and collarbones. A multi-tasker that’s certainly impressed, it’s been just the pick-me-up my complexion’s been looking for.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
More Gloss