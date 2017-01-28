Glossy Posse Picks: the new products we already love

2 / 10

Pixi + Caroline Hirons Double Cleanse, £24

Why we love it: “Makeup melts away and skin is left like silk."

Review: “I’m madly in love with this product. I bought it with my own pennies using a voucher I had for Christmas for M&S. I normally look forward to cleansing my skin (a bit of a ritual, and I love that it normally signifies ‘bedtime’), but now I REALLY look forward to cleansing my skin (am I getting old by any chance?!). Caroline Hirons, for those of you that don’t know, is a brilliant, very talented and brutally honest blogger and expert on all aspects of skincare. If she brings out a product, it’s going to be good, and this sure as hell doesn’t disappoint. Here’s the nitty-gritty: one side is a solid cleansing oil (that transforms on contact with the skin) and on the other is a cleansing cream. What’s really important is what it doesn’t contain - no mineral oil, no shea butter, no parabens, no animal by-products - so it’s very kind to your skin and the environment too. What’s also important is that it really works - the oil side annihilates all makeup whilst the cream cleanser makes sure everything is off and leaves skin feeling nourished and as soft as a baby’s. I visited a derm recently (Dr. Sam Bunting) who said my foaming cleanser was way too harsh and so I am now a convert to a cream. A cult product already."

Reviewer: Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief